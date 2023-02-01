NASCAR announced a number of rule changes for the 2023 season on Tuesday, and one is more notable than the rest.

A rule against replicating the thrilling wall-riding tactic employed by Ross Chastain in the "Hail Melon" last fall at Martinsville has been put in place. The NASCAR rulebook will now prevent drivers from deliberately riding the outside wall at full throttle as a last-ditch effort to make up time, as Chastain successfully did in order to make up six positions in the final corner to advance to last year's Championship 4.

While Chastain's move became an all-time highlight for the sport, it also came with a significant risk that Chastain himself acknowledged in the event the crossover gate in the Turn 4 wall had not been properly secured. As such, similar moves will now result in a timed penalty assessed at the end of the race, per Rule 10.5.2.6.A pertaining to "any violations deemed to compromise the safety of an Event or otherwise pose a dangerous risk to the safety of Competitors, Officials, spectators, or others".

Other rule changes for 2023 include: