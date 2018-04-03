SA
LAC

Spurs look to knock Clippers further away from playoffs

  • STATS TSX
  • Apr 03, 2018

LOS ANGELES -- The San Antonio Spurs head into Staples Center on Tuesday looking to strengthen more than just their playoff seeding in the Western Conference.

The Spurs might have solidified their fourth-place standing with a key victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, but they enter Tuesday's game against the Clippers knowing a tightly bunched Western Conference field has them only three games ahead of ninth-place Denver.

One spot behind the Denver Nuggets are the Clippers, who still hold hopes of gaining their own playoff spot. The Clippers first will have to jump the Nuggets knowing they are two games out of playoff eligibility with five regular-season games remaining.

So how critical is the situation?

"If we don't go five for five, we won't make the playoffs; it's very simple," Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari said, according to the Los Angeles Times. "So, even if going five-for-five, I don't think that percentage-wise for the playoff possibility is good. But we got to go five for five, and I think hoping that other teams lose."

Despite the potential distraction of Kawhi Leonard's unknown return from a quadriceps injury that has prevented him from playing all but nine games this season, the Spurs have remained focused.

On Sunday, the Spurs won for the eighth time in 10 games by recording a 100-83 win over the Houston Rockets. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points while San Antonio held Houston to 33.8 percent shooting.

The run has further distanced San Antonio from March 13, when it was in 10th place in the conference and in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time in 20 seasons.

On March 13, the Spurs and Clippers had identical 37-30 records. Heading into their Tuesday matchup, the Spurs are 45-32, while the Clippers are 41-36.

"Even when we were down, I knew we were going to come back and be the team we know we can be," San Antonio forward Rudy Gay told reporters after Sunday's victory. "We are a very resilient team, a very good team, a very smart team. It took a little time. We're figuring each other out."

Gay scored 21 points for the Spurs on Sunday, his first 20-point game since returning from a heel injury at the start of the calendar year.

Leonard is the Spurs' only injury concern now, but it is a big one.

"I don't know when he's going to feel, he and his group are going to feel like they're ready to go," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich told NBA.com.

If there was one consistent theme surrounding the Clippers this season, it was on the injury front.

Point guards Patrick Beverley and Avery Bradley are out for the season. Another point guard in Milos Teodosic is likely done for the season with a plantar fascia tear. Backup point guard Jawun Evans is out with a sports hernia.

Lou Williams continues to lead the Clippers offensively and has been doing it off the bench for the most part. In 16 March games, Williams averaged 21 points, starting just five of those contests. He scored 20 in an 111-104 defeat to the Pacers on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
L. Aldridge
12 PF
L. Williams
23 SG
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
22.7 Pts. Per Game 22.7
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
51.1 Field Goal % 43.7
50.9 Three Point % 43.8
83.7 Free Throw % 88.1
  Lost ball turnover on Danny Green, stolen by Montrezl Harrell 1:03
  Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge 1:21
  Montrezl Harrell missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:24
+ 1 Montrezl Harrell made 1st of 2 free throws 1:24
  Personal foul on Manu Ginobili 1:24
  Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell 1:24
  Austin Rivers missed floating jump shot 1:24
+ 2 LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot, assist by Danny Green 1:40
+ 2 Lou Williams made fade-away jump shot 1:58
  Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell 2:05
  Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:07
Team Stats
Points 105 104
Field Goals 38-86 (44.2%) 35-80 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 4-15 (26.7%)
Free Throws 22-26 (84.6%) 30-39 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 47 59
Offensive 10 12
Defensive 29 35
Team 8 12
Assists 24 20
Steals 12 8
Blocks 10 2
Turnovers 11 13
Fouls 27 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
L. Aldridge PF 12
35 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
T. Harris SF 34
29 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Spurs 45-32 31252722105
home team logo Clippers 41-36 17322332104
O/U 207.5, LAC +2.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
O/U 207.5, LAC +2.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 45-32 102.5 PPG 44.4 RPG 22.8 APG
home team logo Clippers 41-36 109.3 PPG 43.8 RPG 22.2 APG
Key Players
L. Aldridge PF 23.1 PPG 8.4 RPG 2.1 APG 50.9 FG%
T. Harris SF 19.4 PPG 6.0 RPG 2.9 APG 47.5 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Aldridge PF 35 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
T. Harris SF 29 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
44.2 FG% 43.8
30.4 3PT FG% 26.7
84.6 FT% 76.9
Spurs
Starters
L. Aldridge
P. Mills
K. Anderson
D. Green
M. Ginobili
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Aldridge 36 35 9 1 2 3 0 4 13/21 0/1 9/9 4 5 51 +4
P. Mills 30 12 1 5 0 0 0 2 4/11 2/8 2/2 0 1 23 -15
K. Anderson 28 7 6 2 0 4 1 2 3/5 1/1 0/1 2 4 20 +6
D. Green 29 5 5 4 2 2 3 4 2/8 0/3 1/2 1 4 19 +11
M. Ginobili 24 4 1 3 0 0 2 3 0/6 0/2 4/4 0 1 9 -8
On Court
L. Aldridge
P. Mills
K. Anderson
D. Green
M. Ginobili
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Aldridge 36 35 9 1 2 3 0 4 13/21 0/1 9/9 4 5 51 +4
P. Mills 30 12 1 5 0 0 0 2 4/11 2/8 2/2 0 1 23 -15
K. Anderson 28 7 6 2 0 4 1 2 3/5 1/1 0/1 2 4 20 +6
D. Green 29 5 5 4 2 2 3 4 2/8 0/3 1/2 1 4 19 +11
M. Ginobili 24 4 1 3 0 0 2 3 0/6 0/2 4/4 0 1 9 -8
On Bench
R. Gay
B. Forbes
P. Gasol
T. Parker
K. Leonard
D. Bertans
J. Lauvergne
D. Hilliard
B. Paul
M. Costello
D. White
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Gay 17 13 5 2 3 1 0 1 5/10 1/2 2/4 1 4 26 -7
B. Forbes 16 12 1 4 1 0 0 3 5/8 2/3 0/0 0 1 22 +16
P. Gasol 10 6 3 2 0 0 3 3 2/4 0/1 2/2 0 3 10 -3
T. Parker 15 5 0 1 0 0 0 3 2/7 1/1 0/0 0 0 7 0
K. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bertans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lauvergne - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hilliard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Paul - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Costello - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 205 105 39 24 12 10 11 27 38/86 7/23 22/26 10 29 187 +4
Clippers
Starters
T. Harris
M. Harrell
A. Rivers
D. Jordan
S. Thornwell
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Harris 33 29 9 3 2 0 3 4 11/19 1/3 6/7 0 9 43 -3
M. Harrell 25 16 8 1 1 0 2 3 7/10 0/1 2/4 2 6 25 +1
A. Rivers 37 15 0 5 1 0 2 4 4/14 2/6 5/6 0 0 24 0
D. Jordan 28 10 17 3 0 1 3 4 3/6 0/0 4/7 5 12 31 +1
S. Thornwell 17 4 3 2 1 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 2/2 1 2 12 +4
On Court
T. Harris
M. Harrell
A. Rivers
D. Jordan
S. Thornwell
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Harris 33 29 9 3 2 0 3 4 11/19 1/3 6/7 0 9 43 -3
M. Harrell 25 16 8 1 1 0 2 3 7/10 0/1 2/4 2 6 25 +1
A. Rivers 37 15 0 5 1 0 2 4 4/14 2/6 5/6 0 0 24 0
D. Jordan 28 10 17 3 0 1 3 4 3/6 0/0 4/7 5 12 31 +1
S. Thornwell 17 4 3 2 1 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 2/2 1 2 12 +4
On Bench
L. Williams
B. Marjanovic
W. Johnson
D. Gallinari
P. Beverley
A. Bradley
S. Dekker
J. Evans
M. Teodosic
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Williams 35 18 2 2 2 0 2 1 7/19 1/3 3/3 1 1 24 +9
B. Marjanovic 11 8 4 2 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 8/10 3 1 16 +3
W. Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -3
D. Gallinari - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Beverley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dekker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 187 104 47 20 8 2 13 22 35/80 4/15 30/39 12 35 175 +12
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores