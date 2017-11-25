BKN
Two teams struggling due in large part to injuries at the point guard position square off Sunday when the Brooklyn Nets visit the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Nets will once again be without D'Angelo Russell and Jeremy Lin when they seek to snap a three-game losing streak in the opener of a three-game trip.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, have dropped seven straight, including five in a row since Mike Conley was sidelined earlier this month.

With Russell out since Nov. 11 following arthroscopic knee surgery and Lin having missed every game since rupturing his patella tendon in the season opener, the Nets have turned to Spencer Dinwiddie at the point.

The move is working out well offensively, with Dinwiddie scoring 21 or more points in three of the Nets' last four games.

But opposing point guards have been scoring at an even higher clip, with Golden State's Stephen Curry and Portland's Damian Lillard scorching Brooklyn for 39 and 34 points, respectively, during the Nets' losing streak.

Dinwiddie had a chance to play the hero in Friday's 127-125 home loss to Portland, but misfired on a late 3-pointer.

"I felt like it was a good look," Dinwiddie said. "Down two, we wanted to shoot a 3 if I was open and it bounced on the rim a couple of times and it didn't go in."

The Nets have gone just 2-7 on the road, having allowed 120.1 points in their seven defeats.

That's good news for the Grizzlies, who have been held under 95 points in each of their last four games, all of which have been at home.

The absence of Conley has been telling.

The Grizzlies averaged 100.2 points in the first 13 games of the season, but have struggled at just a 94.8-point clip since a decision was made to rest Conley's ailing Achilles.

No timetable has been set for Conley's return, but it was estimated he'd be held out at least two weeks at the time of the decision.

It'll be two weeks since he last played on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will seek to end their losing streak in what appears to be a winnable game. That said, they lost to Dallas in their last home game by blowing an 18-point lead on Tuesday.

"Everybody is frustrated," Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green said after Friday's 104-92 loss at Denver. "The main thing coach (David Fizdale) is preaching is everybody staying together. We're still trying to gain this chemistry as a team. But at the same time, this is unacceptable."

The Grizzlies have been starting Mario Chalmers in Conley's place. The veteran has committed three or more turnovers in three of the last four games, a stretch during which he's missed 27 of his 41 shots.

Memphis has scored 100 or more points in five of its last six meetings with Brooklyn, going 5-1 over that stretch to take a 21-20 lead in the all-time series.

The Nets did snap a five-game losing streak to the Grizzlies with a 122-109 win at Memphis last March. Lin contributed 18 points to the victory.

Key Players
R. Hollis-Jefferson
24 F
M. Gasol
33 C
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
19.1 Pts. Per Game 19.1
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
9.3 Reb. Per Game 9.3
49.4 Field Goal % 42.2
49.4 Three Point % 42.2
83.1 Free Throw % 82.8
Team Stats
away team logoNets 6-12 111.3 PPG 45.1 RPG 22.3 APG
home team logoGrizzlies 7-11 99.4 PPG 39.8 RPG 21.1 APG
Nets
Roster
D. Russell
J. Lin
R. Hollis-Jefferson
D. Carroll
A. Crabbe
S. Dinwiddie
T. Booker
C. LeVert
J. Harris
T. Zeller
Q. Acy
T. Mozgov
J. Allen
S. Kilpatrick
I. Whitehead
J. Wiley
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Russell 12 27.8 20.9 4.7 5.7 1.0 0.2 4.0 46.3 30.0 68.3 0.8 3.9
J. Lin 1 25.0 18.0 0.0 4.0 0.0 0.0 3.0 41.7 50.0 100.0 0.0 0.0
R. Hollis-Jefferson 17 28.1 14.8 5.8 1.9 1.0 0.8 1.5 49.4 25.0 83.1 1.4 4.4
D. Carroll 17 29.1 13.2 6.9 1.6 1.2 0.4 1.2 41.9 34.9 72.9 1.6 5.2
A. Crabbe 18 27.3 12.4 4.0 1.4 0.7 0.3 1.1 41.0 39.6 82.9 0.5 3.5
S. Dinwiddie 17 24.8 12.1 2.9 6.0 0.9 0.2 1.1 40.1 42.3 81.3 0.7 2.2
T. Booker 13 21.6 10.3 6.6 1.8 0.3 0.2 1.7 51.8 12.5 54.3 2.4 4.2
C. LeVert 18 25.3 10.3 4.0 2.9 1.1 0.4 2.2 41.2 27.9 60.4 0.6 3.4
J. Harris 17 21.6 10.0 2.3 1.4 0.8 0.3 0.6 47.3 38.5 73.3 0.4 1.9
T. Zeller 10 17.5 8.0 3.6 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 57.1 25.0 62.5 1.6 2.0
Q. Acy 14 18.1 5.5 4.1 0.8 0.4 0.2 1.1 32.8 35.2 82.4 0.6 3.5
T. Mozgov 14 14.9 5.0 4.4 0.1 0.2 0.4 1.4 56.9 21.4 69.2 1.4 2.9
J. Allen 10 15.4 4.7 3.2 0.6 0.8 0.9 0.5 46.3 0.0 64.3 1.2 2.0
S. Kilpatrick 11 8.8 4.0 1.6 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.9 28.8 18.2 90.9 0.0 1.6
I. Whitehead 5 9.8 3.6 1.4 1.6 0.8 0.4 1.8 35.0 50.0 50.0 0.0 1.4
J. Wiley 4 8.0 1.0 2.8 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.0 25.0 50.0 50.0 0.5 2.3
Total 18 240.0 111.3 45.1 22.3 7.89 3.94 15.2 44.2 34.7 73.0 10.4 34.7
Grizzlies
Roster
M. Gasol
T. Evans
M. Conley
J. Green
D. Brooks
M. Chalmers
C. Parsons
J. Ennis III
B. McLemore
B. Wright
J. Martin
A. Harrison
D. Davis
I. Rabb
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Gasol 18 34.7 19.1 9.3 4.3 0.5 1.7 3.1 42.2 33.0 82.8 1.0 8.3
T. Evans 18 28.2 17.7 5.1 3.4 1.1 0.4 2.0 50.0 41.3 76.2 1.1 4.0
M. Conley 12 31.1 17.1 2.3 4.1 1.0 0.3 1.5 38.1 31.2 80.3 0.0 2.3
J. Green 6 23.2 10.8 4.5 0.8 0.5 0.0 0.7 65.0 45.5 80.0 1.0 3.5
D. Brooks 18 29.8 9.1 3.9 1.3 1.1 0.6 1.5 46.4 29.8 72.4 0.8 3.1
M. Chalmers 18 25.1 8.7 3.2 4.1 1.4 0.1 1.9 35.9 22.4 78.4 0.1 3.1
C. Parsons 16 20.4 8.4 2.5 2.1 0.5 0.3 0.9 51.0 47.3 57.1 0.3 2.2
J. Ennis III 17 26.5 6.9 4.0 1.3 0.6 0.2 0.7 51.2 32.3 88.0 1.2 2.8
B. McLemore 7 17.1 6.0 2.1 0.4 0.3 0.4 1.1 40.9 17.6 100.0 0.6 1.6
B. Wright 15 14.7 5.7 3.7 0.3 0.5 1.1 0.2 56.5 0.0 65.2 1.3 2.3
J. Martin 17 18.4 4.4 3.6 0.5 0.7 0.9 0.9 37.2 20.8 75.0 1.2 2.5
A. Harrison 12 14.7 4.3 1.3 1.1 0.5 0.3 0.8 31.5 17.9 100.0 0.2 1.2
D. Davis 6 9.8 4.0 3.2 0.3 0.2 0.7 0.3 62.5 0.0 66.7 0.7 2.5
I. Rabb 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 18 240.0 99.4 39.8 21.1 7.56 5.78 13.4 44.7 32.4 78.7 7.4 32.4
