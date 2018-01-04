WAS
MEM

Wizards to spring Wall on Grizzlies

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 04, 2018

The Washington Wizards will try a new game plan Friday night when they open a back-to-back sequence with a visit to Memphis, Tenn., to face the Grizzlies.

Washington is just 1-4 on the front end of back-to-backs this season, in large part because star guard John Wall has sat out four of those games either due to injury or simply to rest.

With Wall back in action for three of the five games on the second night, the Wizards have gone 4-1, including 3-0 with their standout point guard.

Washington coach Scott Brooks announced Wednesday night that Wall will play both games of this weekend's back-to-back. The Wizards return home to face Milwaukee on Saturday.

The reason for the change? Other than the poor results with Wall out of the lineup, the Wizards have gotten into a bad habit of losing to weaker teams.

Their last two losses were by 35 points to Brooklyn and by 14 points to Atlanta.

"We should go into every game expecting to win and playing hard and giving ourselves a chance to win. If you don't play hard, you have no chance," he said. "Since John (Wall) has been back (following a loss to Brooklyn on Dec. 12), we are 8-3 now. Hopefully that continues."

The Wizards might be catching Memphis at the wrong time.

The Grizzlies had lost 19 of 21 games, mostly coinciding with Mike Conley's Achilles tendon injury, before a win in their last home game against the Los Angeles Clippers began a 3-3 run.

Two of those wins came on a just completed, five-game trip, with one of the losses coming in a competitive effort at Golden State.

"We've made improvements," Grizzlies interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "And then there's the consistency in those things. With the consistency and the improvements, the results will come.

"We're process-based. We're not talking about results. We're focusing on our habits and getting better there. We believe if we continue to get better with our habits, the results will go in our favor."

The Grizzlies surely are improved offensively of late. They've averaged 111.3 points in their last six games after having struggled at an 89.5 rate in their previous six games.

They are still without Conley, but good news appears to be on the horizon. The star has been working out, and could be ready to rejoin the team by mid-month.

The teams met Dec. 13 during the Grizzlies' offensive slump. Washington won 93-87.

The Wizards caught a break that night with the Grizzlies missing Tyreke Evans.

He has since scored in double figures in 10 straight games, topping 20 eight times and 30 on two occasions.

The clubs split games in each of the past two seasons, with Memphis scoring 112 points in each of two home wins.

Washington, which is coming off a 3-0 homestand, will begin a stretch of five straight at home with Saturday's game against Milwaukee.

The Wizards have lost four of their last five on the road.

Bradley Beal led six players in double figures with 18 points in the earlier win over Memphis.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
B. Beal
3 SG
M. Gasol
33 C
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
18.3 Pts. Per Game 18.3
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
8.4 Reb. Per Game 8.4
45.4 Field Goal % 41.6
45.4 Three Point % 41.6
78.0 Free Throw % 83.3
away team logo
B. Beal SG 3
23.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.6 APG
home team logo
M. Gasol C 33
18.3 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 3.9 APG
1234T
away team logo Wizards 22-16 -----
home team logo Grizzlies 12-26-----
o206.0, MEM +5.0
FedExForum Memphis, Tenn.
o206.0, MEM +5.0
FedExForum Memphis, Tenn.
Team Stats
away team logoWizards 22-16 106.7 PPG 43.4 RPG 22.8 APG
home team logoGrizzlies 12-26 98.9 PPG 39.6 RPG 20.7 APG
Key Players
B. Beal SG 23.4 PPG 4.4 RPG 3.6 APG 45.4 FG%
M. Gasol C 18.3 PPG 8.4 RPG 3.9 APG 41.6 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Wizards
Roster
B. Beal
J. Wall
O. Porter
K. Oubre
M. Morris
M. Scott
M. Gortat
J. Meeks
T. Satoransky
I. Mahinmi
T. Frazier
C. McCullough
J. Smith
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Beal 38 35.4 23.4 4.4 3.6 1.2 0.5 2.0 45.4 36.7 78.0 0.8 3.6
J. Wall 27 33.3 18.5 3.7 8.7 1.2 1.1 3.0 41.7 32.7 70.1 0.6 3.1
O. Porter 35 31.5 14.6 6.5 1.9 1.5 0.6 0.8 50.0 45.5 81.1 1.2 5.3
K. Oubre 38 27.2 11.6 5.0 1.2 0.9 0.5 1.1 42.9 37.7 82.3 0.8 4.2
M. Morris 30 24.3 10.2 5.0 1.1 0.6 0.5 1.7 46.1 37.7 83.3 1.1 3.9
M. Scott 34 19.1 9.7 3.5 0.8 0.4 0.2 1.1 57.6 42.5 71.0 0.7 2.8
M. Gortat 38 27.2 9.0 8.2 1.9 0.6 0.7 1.4 54.6 0.0 64.0 2.1 6.1
J. Meeks 38 16.3 6.5 1.7 0.9 0.5 0.0 0.6 35.7 30.9 87.3 0.2 1.5
T. Satoransky 29 16.8 5.3 2.5 2.6 0.4 0.0 0.6 51.3 42.4 59.5 0.8 1.7
I. Mahinmi 36 14.9 3.8 3.6 0.7 0.5 0.4 1.2 51.6 0.0 73.2 1.7 1.9
T. Frazier 33 15.6 3.4 2.0 3.4 0.8 0.1 1.2 41.0 30.6 87.5 0.3 1.8
C. McCullough 12 5.4 3.0 1.7 0.1 0.0 0.3 0.0 44.1 16.7 62.5 0.5 1.2
J. Smith 16 9.8 3.0 1.9 0.2 0.1 0.4 0.6 30.6 5.3 100.0 0.8 1.1
Total 38 241.3 106.7 43.4 22.8 7.82 4.34 13.1 46.2 36.8 75.7 9.9 33.5
Grizzlies
Roster
T. Evans
M. Gasol
M. Conley
J. Green
C. Parsons
D. Brooks
M. Chalmers
A. Harrison
J. Ennis III
B. McLemore
J. Martin
B. Wright
D. Davis
K. Simmons
V. Hunter
I. Rabb
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Evans 37 30.8 19.6 5.1 4.6 1.1 0.4 1.9 47.3 42.2 78.2 0.8 4.2
M. Gasol 38 34.6 18.3 8.4 3.9 0.7 1.5 3.0 41.6 33.8 83.3 1.3 7.1
M. Conley 12 31.1 17.1 2.3 4.1 1.0 0.3 1.5 38.1 31.2 80.3 0.0 2.3
J. Green 23 27.0 9.7 6.5 1.3 0.7 0.2 1.7 47.1 34.6 68.2 2.2 4.3
C. Parsons 26 21.0 8.8 2.8 2.0 0.5 0.3 1.1 48.6 41.1 60.0 0.5 2.4
D. Brooks 38 27.3 7.8 2.8 1.1 0.7 0.3 1.1 45.2 38.0 73.9 0.5 2.3
M. Chalmers 35 22.5 7.4 2.7 3.1 1.3 0.2 1.7 36.4 26.7 80.0 0.2 2.5
A. Harrison 32 20.3 7.3 2.1 2.3 0.7 0.4 1.1 38.3 31.4 76.3 0.5 1.6
J. Ennis III 36 23.3 6.9 3.5 1.1 0.6 0.2 0.9 50.3 35.3 90.7 1.2 2.3
B. McLemore 22 17.5 6.6 2.1 0.9 0.6 0.3 0.9 41.5 32.8 78.9 0.4 1.7
J. Martin 36 17.6 5.4 3.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 43.4 28.9 81.6 1.1 2.3
B. Wright 22 13.6 5.1 3.3 0.4 0.5 1.0 0.3 58.0 0.0 66.7 1.0 2.2
D. Davis 25 11.8 4.4 3.2 0.5 0.2 0.6 0.5 64.0 0.0 71.4 0.9 2.4
K. Simmons 10 15.4 3.8 1.8 1.1 0.6 0.3 0.6 40.5 27.3 100.0 0.3 1.5
V. Hunter 4 1.8 1.5 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 60.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.3
I. Rabb 4 2.0 1.5 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 60.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.8
Total 38 240.7 98.9 39.6 20.7 7.37 5.24 13.6 44.6 35.2 78.8 8.7 30.9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores