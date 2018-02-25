MIN
SAC

Timberwolves face Kings, seek second straight win without Butler

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 25, 2018

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Now that the Minnesota Timberwolves have shown the rest of their NBA brethren that the sky might not be falling on them after all, they will try to continue to fuel hope that their drive to a playoff spot was not wrecked along with Jimmy Butler's knee.

The Timberwolves (37-26), seeking their first postseason appearance since 2004, will be looking for their first two-game winning streak in more than a month when they face the Sacramento Kings on Monday night at the Golden 1 Center. That it would be two straight victories without Butler, their All-Star guard, would only add to the significance of it.

Minnesota learned Sunday that it will be without Butler indefinitely after he underwent meniscus surgery on his right knee. The team has not put a timetable on his return, but several media reports citing sources close to Butler indicated that he is hopeful he can return this season if Minnesota makes the playoffs.

The Timberwolves lead the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder by two games in the Northwest Division and are 3 1/2 better than the ninth-place Los Angeles Clippers for the Western Conference's final playoff spot. Conventional wisdom in the aftermath of Butler's injury Friday against Houston suggested that neither margin will hold without him.

Then Minnesota went out and beat the Chicago Bulls 122-104 on Saturday. Five players scored in double digits, four players had at least seven rebounds, and seven players had more than one assist.

"I think this is the recipe," guard Jamal Crawford told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. "If it's going to be sustainable, it has to be a collection of guys. Hopefully, this is what it could look like."

Without Butler, the Timberwolves will lean even more heavily on All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns and guard Andrew Wiggins. Towns had 22 points and 13 rebounds against the Bulls and has posted 53 double-doubles in 63 games this season.

Wiggins scored 23 points against Chicago, six points per game fewer than a season ago when Butler was playing with the Bulls.

"We're not counting ourselves out, because we still have a great opportunity ahead of us," center Cole Aldrich told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "... Losing Butler obviously hurts, but we still have the pieces in here to make a playoff run."

The Kings are aiming for a playoff run that won't be coming this season. The Kings (18-41) have lost eight of 11 since last winning consecutive games, and they've had an even harder time at home. Sacramento is 8-19 overall on its home floor and has lost three in a row, eight of nine and 11 of 13 there.

Their latest loss at home came Saturday in a 113-108 defeat by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kings coach Dave Joerger, following the organization's plan to develop its young talent, put rookies De'Aaron Fox and Bogdan Bogdanovic, second-year veterans Hield and Skal Labissiere and third-year veteran Willie Cauley-Stein on the floor in crunch time against the Lakers.

"It's always good to play in those close games," Fox told the Bee after producing 13 points and six assists against the Lakers upon returning from pink eye to play his first game since the All-Star break. "You wish you could come out with a win, but it's always a learning experience."

The Kings may not be far from turning their recent fortunes around. They've had a chance to win in the fourth quarter in each of their past four games.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
Z. Randolph
50 PF
25.8 Min. Per Game 25.8
14.8 Pts. Per Game 14.8
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
54.1 Field Goal % 48.5
54.1 Three Point % 48.5
85.7 Free Throw % 79.6
away team logo
K. Towns C 32
20.2 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 2.4 APG
home team logo
Z. Randolph PF 50
14.8 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.1 APG
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 37-26 -----
home team logo Kings 18-41 -----
O/U 215.5, SAC +5.5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
O/U 215.5, SAC +5.5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 37-26 109.8 PPG 41.9 RPG 22.8 APG
home team logo Kings 18-41 99.0 PPG 40.5 RPG 21.4 APG
Key Players
K. Towns C 20.2 PPG 12.2 RPG 2.4 APG 54.2 FG%
Z. Randolph PF 14.8 PPG 7.0 RPG 2.1 APG 48.5 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Timberwolves
Roster
J. Butler
K. Towns
A. Wiggins
J. Teague
T. Gibson
J. Crawford
G. Dieng
N. Bjelica
T. Jones
S. Muhammad
A. Brooks
M. Georges-Hunt
C. Aldrich
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Butler 56 37.1 22.2 5.4 5.0 1.9 0.4 1.8 47.3 35.6 86.5 1.3 4.1
K. Towns 63 35.1 20.2 12.2 2.4 0.8 1.5 2.0 54.2 41.3 85.7 2.9 9.2
A. Wiggins 63 36.1 17.7 4.2 1.7 1.1 0.6 1.7 44.2 32.0 63.1 1.0 3.2
J. Teague 52 33.2 13.4 3.0 7.0 1.5 0.4 2.6 44.8 37.4 81.8 0.4 2.6
T. Gibson 63 33.5 12.4 7.3 1.3 0.8 0.8 1.1 57.7 22.6 77.3 2.5 4.8
J. Crawford 61 19.2 10.3 1.1 2.3 0.5 0.1 1.1 42.5 35.3 89.1 0.2 1.0
G. Dieng 60 17.5 6.2 4.6 1.0 0.7 0.5 0.8 48.8 27.7 76.2 1.3 3.3
N. Bjelica 48 16.1 5.8 3.2 1.0 0.6 0.1 0.6 48.1 42.3 82.8 0.6 2.6
T. Jones 63 18.0 4.9 1.7 2.7 1.2 0.1 0.7 45.4 34.7 88.7 0.2 1.5
S. Muhammad 32 9.4 3.8 1.4 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.2 38.8 21.1 71.0 0.5 0.9
A. Brooks 28 5.7 2.0 0.5 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.3 43.1 33.3 66.7 0.2 0.3
M. Georges-Hunt 36 5.5 1.3 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 40.5 21.4 50.0 0.2 0.2
C. Aldrich 14 2.1 0.6 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 30.0 0.0 50.0 0.2 0.3
Total 63 241.6 109.8 41.9 22.8 8.62 4.30 11.8 47.9 35.5 80.1 10.5 31.4
Kings
Roster
Z. Randolph
B. Hield
W. Cauley-Stein
B. Bogdanovic
D. Fox
G. Temple
S. Labissiere
F. Mason III
K. Koufos
J. Jackson
V. Carter
J. Sampson
G. Papagiannis
J. Cooley
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
Z. Randolph 51 25.8 14.8 7.0 2.1 0.8 0.2 2.1 48.5 36.9 79.6 1.8 5.2
B. Hield 57 23.9 12.7 3.6 1.6 0.9 0.2 1.4 44.2 43.3 87.3 0.6 3.0
W. Cauley-Stein 54 27.4 12.4 6.9 2.1 1.1 0.9 1.5 49.3 20.0 60.0 1.8 5.0
B. Bogdanovic 56 27.3 11.5 2.8 3.2 1.0 0.3 1.7 46.4 40.4 84.5 0.4 2.4
D. Fox 51 27.3 11.3 2.6 4.3 1.0 0.2 2.4 40.9 32.7 73.2 0.5 2.1
G. Temple 55 24.9 8.4 2.4 2.1 0.9 0.4 1.3 41.2 38.0 73.1 0.4 2.1
S. Labissiere 44 18.3 7.9 4.4 0.9 0.4 0.7 1.0 45.9 32.0 74.7 1.5 2.9
F. Mason III 31 18.3 7.5 2.1 3.0 0.5 0.1 1.2 38.6 40.9 77.6 0.5 1.7
K. Koufos 55 18.8 6.1 6.2 1.1 0.7 0.4 0.7 56.2 0.0 46.8 2.0 4.2
J. Jackson 45 19.5 5.9 2.4 0.9 0.4 0.2 0.6 42.6 29.6 65.2 0.4 2.0
V. Carter 40 17.2 5.2 2.2 1.3 0.9 0.5 0.6 39.8 35.8 70.8 0.2 2.0
J. Sampson 13 14.3 4.3 3.7 0.5 0.3 0.7 0.4 64.1 60.0 75.0 1.0 2.7
G. Papagiannis 16 7.4 2.1 2.3 0.6 0.1 0.4 0.5 41.5 0.0 0.0 0.8 1.5
J. Cooley 1 2.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 1.0
Total 59 240.4 99.0 40.5 21.4 8.19 4.02 13.6 45.3 38.6 72.2 9.5 31.0
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores