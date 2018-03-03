NO
DAL

Red-hot Davis, Pelicans go for 8th in row at Dallas

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 03, 2018

There's no question who's leading the fast-charging New Orleans Pelicans to the playoffs now.

Anthony Davis, the Western Conference Player of the Month for February, has carried the Pelicans to a seven-game winning streak going into Sunday's game against the host Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

For much of the season, it appeared the combo of Davis and All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins would be the catalysts, but that all changed when Cousins suffered a ruptured Achilles to end his season.

The Pelicans would lose five of its next six games, putting a postseason berth in serious jeopardy, not to mention the psyche of the team.

At that point, the ranks closed in.

"We're very close," Davis said, according to Nola.com. "When (Cousins) went down, we had to become even more close because guys had to step up. This is probably one of the closest teams I've ever been on. ... These guys really like each other. They like playing with each other. When we have a team like that, we can be tough to beat."

Davis has more than done his part. In February, he led New Orleans to an 8-3 record by averaging 35.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.2 blocks, ranking first, third, first and second, respectively, in the NBA in those categories for the month.

Davis became the first player since Moses Malone (1982) to average at least 35 points and 10 rebounds in a calendar month (at least 10 games played). Additionally, Davis posted five 40-point, 10-rebound games, the most in a calendar month in the last 35 years.

During the Pelicans' current seven-game winning streak, Davis has averaged 39.3 points and 15.0 rebounds, becoming just the fifth player in NBA history to average at least 35 points and 15 rebounds during a win streak that long, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Moses Malone.

New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry admitted the season could have gone either way once Cousins was lost, but team leaders such as Davis, Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo helped pull the team together.

"They said, 'Hey, we've still got a chance to accomplish what we want to do,'" Gentry said. "I think it took them a few games to get their footing and understand that roles were going to change a little bit. ... We're playing hard, but we're playing for each other. That's the big thing."

The Mavericks (19-44) have dropped 16 of their last 20 games, including Friday's 108-100 loss at Chicago. Dallas had an early double-digit lead against the Bulls but faltered down the stretch.

The Mavs were outscored 30-15 in the fourth, which has been a familiar tune all season. Dallas is the league's worst team in crunch time.

"We've been in plenty of close games this year," said forward Dirk Nowitzki, who scored 18 points against Chicago. "Unfortunately, we haven't really found ways of holding on consistently. Otherwise, we'd be in the playoff hunt."

Dallas and New Orleans have split two games this season, each winning on the other's home court.

New Orleans signed guard Walter Lemon Jr. to a second 10-day contract. Lemon, 25, joined the Pelicans after signing a 10-day contract on Feb. 21 and has played in three games.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
A. Davis
23 PF
H. Barnes
40 SF
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
18.5 Pts. Per Game 18.5
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
6.4 Reb. Per Game 6.4
53.6 Field Goal % 45.0
53.6 Three Point % 45.0
82.4 Free Throw % 83.8
away team logo
A. Davis PF 23
28.1 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 2.4 APG
home team logo
H. Barnes SF 40
18.5 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 1.9 APG
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 35-26 -----
home team logo Mavericks 19-44 -----
O/U 223.0, DAL +3.5
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
O/U 223.0, DAL +3.5
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 35-26 112.1 PPG 43.9 RPG 26.4 APG
home team logo Mavericks 19-44 102.1 PPG 40.5 RPG 22.5 APG
Key Players
A. Davis PF 28.1 PPG 11.1 RPG 2.4 APG 53.6 FG%
H. Barnes SF 18.5 PPG 6.4 RPG 1.9 APG 45.0 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Pelicans
Roster
A. Davis
D. Cousins
J. Holiday
N. Mirotic
E. Moore
J. Crawford
D. Miller
R. Rondo
I. Clark
E. Okafor
C. Diallo
D. Liggins
M. James
J. Smith
C. Cooke
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Davis 55 36.7 28.1 11.1 2.4 1.4 2.2 2.1 53.6 34.5 82.4 2.7 8.5
D. Cousins 48 36.2 25.2 12.9 5.4 1.6 1.6 5.0 47.0 35.4 74.6 2.2 10.7
J. Holiday 61 36.8 19.2 4.4 5.5 1.4 0.7 2.5 49.5 32.9 78.8 0.6 3.8
N. Mirotic 10 32.1 14.0 8.1 1.4 1.3 1.4 1.3 39.6 27.8 70.0 1.9 6.2
E. Moore 61 31.8 12.4 2.8 2.1 1.0 0.1 1.3 50.5 42.2 69.1 0.7 2.0
J. Crawford 2 18.5 9.0 1.5 4.5 0.0 0.5 2.0 50.0 80.0 0.0 1.0 0.5
D. Miller 61 23.5 8.1 2.0 1.3 0.3 0.2 0.7 45.3 42.4 87.0 0.2 1.9
R. Rondo 47 25.2 7.7 3.8 7.6 0.9 0.2 2.2 45.5 34.2 50.0 0.6 3.3
I. Clark 55 17.9 6.2 1.7 1.3 0.4 0.1 0.8 43.1 30.3 69.2 0.2 1.5
E. Okafor 8 14.9 4.5 5.4 0.4 0.1 1.6 0.3 43.8 0.0 72.7 2.3 3.1
C. Diallo 33 8.8 3.7 2.9 0.3 0.1 0.3 0.3 53.8 0.0 76.7 0.6 2.3
D. Liggins 12 9.5 2.4 0.9 0.8 0.8 0.2 0.3 66.7 55.6 0.0 0.2 0.8
M. James 4 4.5 1.0 0.3 1.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 22.2 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0
J. Smith 3 4.0 0.7 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.3
C. Cooke 9 2.7 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 20.0 16.7 50.0 0.0 0.1
Total 61 244.5 112.1 43.9 26.4 7.82 5.54 14.9 48.2 36.2 76.3 8.7 35.1
Mavericks
Roster
H. Barnes
W. Matthews
D. Nowitzki
J. Barea
Y. Ferrell
D. McDermott
D. Powell
M. Kleber
N. Noel
S. Mejri
D. Finney-Smith
J. Motley
G. Clavell
K. Collinsworth
J. Jones
J. Withey
J. McRoberts
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
H. Barnes 61 34.4 18.5 6.4 1.9 0.7 0.2 1.6 45.0 34.8 83.8 1.1 5.4
W. Matthews 62 34.0 12.8 3.2 2.7 1.2 0.2 1.3 40.7 38.2 82.8 0.5 2.7
D. Nowitzki 62 25.1 12.3 5.7 1.6 0.6 0.6 0.7 46.2 42.9 90.3 0.3 5.4
J. Barea 58 23.5 11.5 2.9 6.3 0.5 0.1 2.0 43.0 36.1 78.1 0.2 2.8
Y. Ferrell 63 29.0 10.1 3.3 2.2 0.8 0.1 1.1 42.9 38.4 81.2 0.4 2.9
D. McDermott 8 22.0 8.8 2.6 1.6 0.5 0.1 0.8 46.2 55.6 77.8 0.8 1.9
D. Powell 62 20.5 8.0 5.5 1.0 0.8 0.4 0.7 59.5 26.4 69.5 1.7 3.8
M. Kleber 55 16.9 5.2 3.1 0.7 0.4 0.6 0.4 47.7 28.1 71.8 1.1 2.0
N. Noel 20 12.8 3.8 4.1 0.4 0.7 0.7 1.0 50.0 0.0 84.2 1.6 2.6
S. Mejri 55 12.0 3.5 4.2 0.5 0.4 1.1 0.6 65.0 0.0 56.9 1.4 2.8
D. Finney-Smith 8 11.8 3.3 1.3 0.6 0.0 0.1 0.9 45.5 35.7 50.0 0.6 0.6
J. Motley 3 2.7 3.0 1.7 0.3 0.0 0.7 0.0 60.0 0.0 37.5 0.0 1.7
G. Clavell 7 9.1 2.9 1.0 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 33.3 40.0 100.0 0.1 0.9
K. Collinsworth 17 11.9 2.6 2.4 1.1 0.5 0.1 0.6 48.6 33.3 35.3 0.5 1.8
J. Jones 5 6.6 2.2 2.2 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.4 44.4 33.3 66.7 0.2 2.0
J. Withey 10 3.9 1.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.2 37.5 20.0 50.0 0.1 0.9
J. McRoberts 2 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 63 241.2 102.1 40.5 22.5 7.16 3.81 11.9 44.6 36.3 76.8 7.8 32.7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores