HOU
MIL

Bucks hope to stay in contention vs. Rockets

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 07, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- Funny how quickly fortune can change in the NBA.

Barely 10 days ago, the Milwaukee Bucks were riding high and dreaming of not only a playoff berth, but potentially sneaking into the Eastern Conference's top-four spots and earning home-court advantage in the first round.

But when they take the floor Wednesday night to face the Houston Rockets at the Bradley Center, the focus will be on staying in the playoff picture.

After winning 10 of its first 13 after firing head coach Jason Kidd, Milwaukee has dropped five of its last six games and now sits seventh in the East, still five games ahead of ninth-seeded Boston but just a half-game ahead of the Heat, who occupy the eighth spot, which would make for a first-round matchup with No. 1 Toronto.

The Bucks' road gets no easier against the Rockets, owners of the NBA's best record overall and winners of 16 in a row after a 122-112 victory at Oklahoma City Thursday night.

Milwaukee won the last two meetings at the Bradley Center and split the last two season series with Houston but could be playing short-handed if center Cody Zeller is unavailable because of hip and back soreness suffered after a bad fall Sunday against Houston.

If Zeller sits, that would mean more minutes for Thon Maker, who's been struggling of late.

Maker played 18 1/2 minutes in Milwaukee's loss at Indiana Monday night, but spent a season-low five minutes on the court Sunday in a victory over Philadelphia. He's averaging just 2.7 points on 25 percent shooting and has missed six of seven 3-point attempts over his last six games and has missed his last eight shots overall, dating back to the second quarter of a game last Wednesday against Detroit.

He's also struggled with more simple tasks, like catching passes.

"It's something I've got to get better at," Maker told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "Early on, let's say we're running a pick-and-roll, I'd just roll. After you get missed on those rolls, say you were open and you get missed a few times, you start to fade away, not looking for the ball. Now everybody, especially Jabari (Parker) when he's coming off, he's looking right away. He's a great playmaker and Bled (Eric Bledsoe), so now I've got to get back to really focusing in and being ready to catch those."

Interim coach Joe Prunty emphasized a need for better effort from the entire roster.

"We need rebounding, running, run the floor, help get stops, be a presence in the paint in terms of making shots difficult, pick-and-roll coverages," Bucks coach Joe Prunty said. "We know they'll put us in pick-and-rolls, make sure you're on point with that."

While the Bucks are scuffling, the Rockets appear to be at cruising altitude while riding the second-longest winning streak in franchise history.

"Let's keep it going," Mike D'Antoni said. "We're going to eventually lose, but it shouldn't be from a lack of effort. So far, we've been focused pretty good."

They forced eight turnovers in the first quarter and shot 52.5 percent in the first half against Oklahoma City and are now 33-1 when James Harden, Chris Paul and Clint Capela all play in the same game.

"Our defense was really good," Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said. "To beat a team like this on their own floor is unbelievable."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
37.3 Min. Per Game 37.3
27.2 Pts. Per Game 27.2
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
10.2 Reb. Per Game 10.2
44.9 Field Goal % 53.0
44.9 Three Point % 53.0
86.4 Free Throw % 75.5
away team logo
J. Harden SG 13
31.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 8.9 APG
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
27.2 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.8 APG
1234T
away team logo Rockets 50-13 -----
home team logo Bucks 34-30 -----
O/U 216.0, MIL +6.0
BMO Harris Bradley Center Milwaukee, Wis.
O/U 216.0, MIL +6.0
BMO Harris Bradley Center Milwaukee, Wis.
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 50-13 114.1 PPG 43.4 RPG 21.8 APG
home team logo Bucks 34-30 104.7 PPG 39.5 RPG 22.2 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 31.0 PPG 5.2 RPG 8.9 APG 44.9 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 27.2 PPG 10.2 RPG 4.8 APG 53.0 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Rockets
Roster
J. Harden
C. Paul
E. Gordon
C. Capela
T. Ariza
G. Green
R. Anderson
L. Mbah a Moute
Nene
J. Johnson
P. Tucker
B. Wright
T. Black
B. Brown
B. Weber
M. Brown
Z. Qi
R. Hunter
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Harden 56 35.7 31.0 5.2 8.9 1.9 0.7 4.4 44.9 38.0 86.4 0.5 4.7
C. Paul 45 32.0 18.9 5.6 8.1 1.8 0.3 2.3 46.4 38.9 91.6 0.6 4.9
E. Gordon 54 31.6 18.6 2.4 2.3 0.6 0.4 1.9 42.0 34.3 81.9 0.4 2.0
C. Capela 57 27.5 14.4 11.0 1.0 0.8 1.8 1.5 65.5 0.0 60.0 3.2 7.8
T. Ariza 50 34.6 12.2 4.6 1.6 1.5 0.2 0.8 42.8 39.0 88.1 0.6 4.0
G. Green 25 22.0 11.3 2.6 0.4 0.6 0.4 0.6 39.6 37.8 82.1 0.4 2.3
R. Anderson 57 27.6 10.0 5.3 0.9 0.4 0.3 0.7 43.3 38.3 78.3 1.5 3.8
L. Mbah a Moute 46 26.5 7.6 3.1 1.0 1.1 0.5 1.1 47.9 35.8 72.9 0.3 2.8
Nene 44 14.9 7.0 3.4 0.9 0.5 0.3 0.8 59.6 0.0 65.6 1.0 2.5
J. Johnson 6 24.8 6.0 2.3 1.3 0.5 0.0 0.8 35.3 33.3 100.0 0.0 2.3
P. Tucker 63 27.6 5.7 5.6 0.9 1.0 0.3 0.9 38.2 36.1 76.0 1.1 4.5
B. Wright 1 15.0 4.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 66.7 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.0
T. Black 39 10.2 3.6 2.9 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 58.3 0.0 45.7 1.2 1.7
B. Brown 20 5.8 2.5 0.4 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.5 32.8 27.5 50.0 0.0 0.4
B. Weber 13 9.1 2.0 1.4 1.0 0.8 0.2 0.5 40.9 44.4 100.0 0.2 1.2
M. Brown 4 7.8 1.3 1.3 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 28.6 20.0 0.0 0.3 1.0
Z. Qi 14 5.4 1.2 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.4 16.7 13.3 70.0 0.1 0.8
R. Hunter 2 1.0 0.0 0.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 63 240.8 114.1 43.4 21.8 8.79 4.63 13.4 46.3 36.7 79.2 9.1 34.3
Bucks
Roster
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
M. Brogdon
J. Parker
J. Henson
T. Snell
M. Teletovic
T. Zeller
T. Maker
M. Dellavedova
S. Brown
J. Terry
M. Plumlee
J. Bolomboy
D. Wilson
S. Muhammad
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Antetokounmpo 60 37.3 27.2 10.2 4.8 1.5 1.4 2.9 53.0 29.9 75.5 2.1 8.1
K. Middleton 64 36.6 19.8 5.1 4.0 1.3 0.2 2.3 46.0 33.9 86.7 0.5 4.6
E. Bledsoe 53 31.6 17.6 3.9 4.6 2.1 0.6 3.0 45.6 33.5 79.8 0.7 3.2
M. Brogdon 46 30.5 13.3 3.3 3.2 0.9 0.3 1.4 48.7 37.8 88.2 0.5 2.8
J. Parker 13 20.5 11.3 4.4 0.9 0.6 0.3 1.1 49.1 46.2 75.8 1.2 3.2
J. Henson 59 25.6 8.7 6.9 1.3 0.5 1.4 1.2 57.9 0.0 59.2 2.1 4.8
T. Snell 57 28.7 7.3 2.1 1.2 0.7 0.4 0.6 44.2 41.3 79.5 0.2 1.9
M. Teletovic 10 15.9 7.1 2.3 1.0 0.4 0.1 0.7 43.9 46.7 0.0 0.3 2.0
T. Zeller 10 15.7 5.1 4.2 0.3 0.1 0.6 0.6 61.0 0.0 100.0 2.0 2.2
T. Maker 64 17.5 4.9 3.3 0.6 0.5 0.8 0.6 41.2 30.1 69.9 1.1 2.2
M. Dellavedova 37 19.0 4.4 1.7 3.8 0.4 0.0 1.3 36.9 37.7 92.0 0.4 1.4
S. Brown 39 14.9 4.1 2.8 0.4 0.7 0.3 0.5 39.7 35.4 85.0 0.5 2.3
J. Terry 33 13.7 3.2 0.9 0.9 0.6 0.3 0.5 40.2 37.9 100.0 0.0 0.9
M. Plumlee 7 6.4 2.0 2.3 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.4 33.3 0.0 75.0 0.6 1.7
J. Bolomboy 6 6.3 1.5 1.7 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 50.0 0.0 50.0 1.0 0.7
D. Wilson 20 3.4 1.0 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 57.1 40.0 50.0 0.1 0.4
S. Muhammad 1 7.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
Total 64 241.6 104.7 39.5 22.2 8.53 5.38 13.2 47.5 35.2 77.7 8.2 31.3
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores