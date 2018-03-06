MEM
CHI

Grizzlies carry 14-game slide into meeting with Bulls

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 06, 2018

CHICAGO -- The Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls experienced their own brand of disappointment in what has been a long and grinding regular season for two of the NBA's worst teams.

Despite their struggles, the Grizzlies and Bulls attempt to not allow losing to wear on them too much. But Memphis is in the midst of a 14-game losing streak heading into Wednesday's road test against the Bulls, so the string of setbacks has tested the Grizzlies' will sometimes more than others.

The Grizzlies' inability to not beat themselves proved problematic in their last loss, a 100-98 decision against the San Antonio Spurs. Memphis (18-45) committed 20 turnovers, some of which came at the most inopportune times as the Grizzlies once again failed to snap their lengthy winless drought.

Memphis will again attempt to do so Wednesday when the Grizzlies will be in search of the first victory since Jan. 29 against a Bulls team that has lost 13 of its last 16 games.

"You can't use a losing streak to allow you not to do your job," Grizzlies center Marc Gasol told reporters Monday, according to the Memphis Commercial-Appeal. "Whoever is not prepared to do their job out there and do what's best for the team should not be playing because in this league you're going to find what's important to winning ... So, you've got to learn, you've got to teach and you've got to be patient."

The Bulls (21-42) have experienced their share of teachable moments during the beginnings of a multi-year rebuilding effort. And while coach Fred Hoiberg has been forced to be patient especially since the All-Star break when the Bulls front office has kept the focus on trying out different combinations of young talent, some moments have been more difficult to bear than others.

The last came Monday when the Bulls fell to the Boston Celtics 105-89 in a game when Chicago watched Boston use a 19-0 first-quarter scoring spurt to build a commanding 35-16 lead and that defined how the remainder of the night would go.

Hoiberg, who has for the most part kept any frustration below the surface this season, had no difficulty voicing his displeasure with the Bulls' lackluster effort.

"Things got tough and we just shut down and quit playing," Hoiberg told reporters after the loss, according to Bulls.com. "Our offense was brutal, absolutely brutal. We got stagnant, we quit moving, and again, when things got tough and they got into us, we just kind of gave in and said, 'OK, this is too hard for us tonight.' As opposed to getting tough and getting them off you and making plays and getting into the paint. Very disappointing."

Denzel Valentine matched a career high with 20 points for the Bulls, who will continue to give young players opportunities to prove themselves as the regular season winds down. But as much as the Bulls continue to build for the future while -- like the Grizzlies -- find difficulty in finding victories, Hoiberg's players don't want performances like Monday's to define who they are.

They will get a chance to redeem themselves against Memphis on Wednesday.

"We've got to be better, we have to be able to fight," guard Zach LaVine told reporters while calling Monday's showing "terrible all around.

"We'll pick it up next game. ... and this won't happen again."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Green
0 PF
Z. LaVine
8 PG
27.1 Min. Per Game 27.1
16.9 Pts. Per Game 16.9
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
45.5 Field Goal % 38.9
45.5 Three Point % 38.9
75.9 Free Throw % 79.0
away team logo
J. Green PF 0
10.5 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 1.4 APG
home team logo
Z. LaVine PG 8
16.9 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3.1 APG
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 18-45 -----
home team logo Bulls 21-42 -----
O/U 207.5, CHI -3.0
United Center Chicago, Ill.
O/U 207.5, CHI -3.0
United Center Chicago, Ill.
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 18-45 98.9 PPG 40.7 RPG 21.3 APG
home team logo Bulls 21-42 103.1 PPG 44.8 RPG 23.4 APG
Key Players
J. Green PF 10.5 PPG 8.1 RPG 1.4 APG 45.5 FG%
Z. LaVine PG 16.9 PPG 4.1 RPG 3.1 APG 38.9 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Grizzlies
Roster
T. Evans
M. Gasol
M. Conley
J. Green
A. Harrison
D. Brooks
C. Parsons
X. Rathan-Mayes
M. Chalmers
W. Selden Jr.
J. Martin
B. McLemore
D. Davis
M. Henry
K. Simmons
I. Rabb
B. Johnson
V. Hunter
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Evans 49 31.0 19.4 5.1 5.1 1.1 0.3 2.1 45.3 39.6 79.7 0.9 4.2
M. Gasol 60 34.0 17.9 8.5 4.0 0.7 1.4 2.8 41.6 33.1 84.5 1.1 7.4
M. Conley 12 31.1 17.1 2.3 4.1 1.0 0.3 1.5 38.1 31.2 80.3 0.0 2.3
J. Green 42 27.4 10.5 8.1 1.4 0.6 0.4 1.5 45.5 33.7 75.9 2.7 5.4
A. Harrison 52 23.3 9.3 2.4 3.0 0.7 0.5 1.5 42.1 34.9 79.3 0.4 2.0
D. Brooks 63 28.6 9.2 3.1 1.4 0.8 0.2 1.4 43.9 35.8 72.5 0.5 2.6
C. Parsons 29 20.2 8.2 2.6 2.0 0.5 0.3 1.1 47.7 40.4 60.0 0.4 2.2
X. Rathan-Mayes 1 26.0 8.0 2.0 5.0 2.0 0.0 3.0 40.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0
M. Chalmers 56 22.5 7.9 2.4 3.1 1.3 0.2 1.8 37.1 27.7 85.1 0.2 2.2
W. Selden Jr. 22 18.8 7.7 1.7 1.8 0.5 0.1 1.6 39.3 36.8 73.0 0.5 1.3
J. Martin 59 21.3 7.0 4.0 0.8 0.6 0.7 1.1 45.8 37.3 79.0 1.3 2.7
B. McLemore 40 17.4 6.5 2.0 0.9 0.7 0.2 0.9 41.4 33.0 82.9 0.5 1.5
D. Davis 43 13.2 5.5 3.5 0.5 0.2 0.7 0.5 64.2 0.0 69.2 1.0 2.5
M. Henry 14 18.6 5.4 1.6 1.1 1.4 0.4 1.0 38.9 36.6 55.6 0.5 1.1
K. Simmons 16 16.2 5.2 1.6 1.4 0.6 0.3 1.0 44.9 25.0 100.0 0.4 1.2
I. Rabb 23 12.2 5.0 3.7 0.8 0.3 0.2 1.0 62.5 0.0 73.7 1.3 2.3
B. Johnson 4 6.8 3.0 2.8 0.0 0.5 0.3 0.3 33.3 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.8
V. Hunter 4 1.8 1.5 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 60.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.3
Total 63 240.4 98.9 40.7 21.3 7.46 4.98 14.5 44.3 34.8 79.6 9.3 31.4
Bulls
Roster
Z. LaVine
L. Markkanen
K. Dunn
J. Holiday
B. Portis
R. Lopez
D. Valentine
J. Grant
D. Nwaba
A. Blakeney
C. Payne
C. Felicio
N. Vonleh
P. Zipser
Q. Pondexter
R. Arcidiacono
J. Eddie
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
Z. LaVine 19 27.1 16.9 4.1 3.1 1.1 0.1 1.7 38.9 36.8 79.0 0.4 3.7
L. Markkanen 57 30.4 14.8 7.6 1.2 0.5 0.6 1.2 42.6 35.0 85.4 1.2 6.5
K. Dunn 47 29.5 13.4 4.5 6.0 1.9 0.6 3.0 42.3 32.5 71.9 0.5 4.0
J. Holiday 57 34.1 13.0 4.5 2.3 1.1 0.5 1.3 37.4 36.9 82.2 0.5 4.0
B. Portis 54 21.6 13.0 6.5 1.6 0.6 0.3 1.3 47.2 34.4 78.6 2.2 4.3
R. Lopez 57 27.7 12.3 4.7 2.0 0.3 0.8 1.8 52.7 25.0 76.1 2.2 2.5
D. Valentine 63 27.6 10.0 5.3 3.1 0.8 0.1 1.2 41.6 38.0 81.4 0.7 4.7
J. Grant 60 22.7 8.3 2.5 4.8 0.8 0.1 1.2 42.9 35.0 75.2 0.5 2.1
D. Nwaba 51 22.8 7.5 4.6 1.3 0.9 0.5 0.9 52.9 39.3 62.5 1.1 3.5
A. Blakeney 12 14.2 7.1 1.7 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.7 36.6 30.0 76.2 0.3 1.4
C. Payne 6 18.0 6.7 1.7 3.3 1.3 0.7 0.8 40.0 22.2 0.0 0.3 1.3
C. Felicio 37 14.6 4.5 2.9 0.8 0.2 0.2 0.8 61.4 0.0 60.5 1.1 1.8
N. Vonleh 7 12.3 4.4 5.3 0.9 0.1 0.3 0.6 44.4 27.3 50.0 0.9 4.4
P. Zipser 49 14.8 3.9 2.4 0.8 0.4 0.2 0.8 36.0 34.8 70.6 0.2 2.1
Q. Pondexter 23 8.5 2.0 1.2 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.5 28.6 13.6 82.4 0.3 0.8
R. Arcidiacono 13 9.2 1.2 0.5 1.0 0.4 0.0 0.2 41.7 30.0 100.0 0.0 0.5
J. Eddie 1 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 63 242.8 103.1 44.8 23.4 7.19 3.78 13.1 43.8 35.7 76.2 9.3 35.5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores