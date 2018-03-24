NY
WAS

Wizards look to improve playoff position against Knicks

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 24, 2018

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards are close to clinching a playoff berth.

What spot they will be in is far from decided.

Following their 108-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, the Wizards -- with visions of finishing as high as third in the Eastern Conference -- find themselves closer to eighth.

Washington (40-32) is sixth -- three games behind the No. 3 Cleveland Cavaliers and two games ahead of the No. 8 Milwaukee Bucks. It is two games out of fourth place and home-court advantage in the first round, but its magic number to clinch a playoff berth is two.

The Wizards have lost two straight, but four of their next five games are against non-playoff teams, beginning Sunday afternoon when they host the New York Knicks (26-47).

Washington remains without point guard John Wall, but not for much longer. On Saturday, Wall was a full participant in practice for the first time since undergoing surgery on his left knee Jan. 31, meaning his return is near.

"They were excited to have John out there playing on both ends of the court with the contact," Wizards coach Scott Brooks told TheSportsCapitol.com. "I thought he was great with everything. He's a freak of nature. You just think he's been with us all this time the way he handles the ball, the way he passes. Just gives us that dynamic that every team would love to have."

Wall last played on Jan. 25 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has missed the Wizards' last 24 games and 35 overall.

"It's fluid," Brooks told TheSportsCapitol.com of Wall's recovery timeline. "I don't know how many (practices) he will need before we're all are comfortable, but it's leaning toward that way. He won't play (Sunday). Then we have a couple of more practices this week. See how it goes from there before we start thinking about which games he'll play in."

Against Denver, Washington fell behind early after scoring 15 points in the first quarter. It trailed by 14 points in the third quarter but rallied to within two before Will Barton's 3 expanded the Denver lead to five points with 1:22 remaining.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 24 points and four players scored between 11 and 17 points. Washington turned the ball over 17 times -- leading to 19 Denver points -- while getting only 10 turnovers from the Nuggets.

New York (26-47) plays three games in the next four days.

The Knicks also posted a second-half rally Friday night, but ultimately fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-104 on despite Tim Hardaway Jr.'s career-high 39 points.

Coach Jeff Hornacek shook up his lineup during the loss.

Guards Trey Burke and rookie Frank Ntilikina started the second half, while starters Emmanuel Mudiay and Courtney Lee sat. Lee played in the fourth quarter, but Mudiay, who has started 14 straight games, did not.

Burke scored 15 points and added nine assists. Ntilikina added 13 points in a career-high 37 minutes.

"It's just a matter of those guys were playing well and (we) gave them the most minutes," Hornacek told Newsday.

Mudiay, who played with a slightly sprained ankle Wednesday in Miami, was scoreless in just under five minutes of action Friday night against the Heat. The Knicks trailed 15-7 when he was removed from the game.

Hornacek said he hadn't decided who will be in the starting backcourt on Sunday.

"We haven't even thought about that game yet," he told the New York Post after Friday's game. "I liked what our two guys did tonight. Emmanuel might not have had it tonight, but we'll see."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
E. Kanter
00 C
B. Beal
3 SG
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
23.3 Pts. Per Game 23.3
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
59.8 Field Goal % 46.5
59.8 Three Point % 46.5
84.7 Free Throw % 78.9
away team logo
E. Kanter C 00
14.1 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 1.5 APG
home team logo
B. Beal SG 3
23.3 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 4.6 APG
1234T
away team logo Knicks 26-47 -----
home team logo Wizards 40-32 -----
O/U 217.0, WAS -9.5
Capital One Arena Washington, D.C.
O/U 217.0, WAS -9.5
Capital One Arena Washington, D.C.
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 26-47 104.3 PPG 44.2 RPG 22.9 APG
home team logo Wizards 40-32 107.2 PPG 42.9 RPG 24.9 APG
Key Players
E. Kanter C 14.1 PPG 10.9 RPG 1.5 APG 59.8 FG%
B. Beal SG 23.3 PPG 4.4 RPG 4.6 APG 46.5 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Knicks
Roster
K. Porzingis
T. Hardaway Jr.
E. Kanter
M. Beasley
C. Lee
T. Burke
E. Mudiay
T. Williams
J. Jack
K. O'Quinn
F. Ntilikina
L. Kornet
L. Thomas
I. Hicks
D. Dotson
R. Baker
J. Noah
M. Kuzminskas
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Porzingis 48 32.4 22.7 6.6 1.2 0.8 2.4 1.9 43.9 39.5 79.3 1.3 5.3
T. Hardaway Jr. 51 32.9 17.8 3.9 2.7 1.1 0.2 1.6 42.4 31.8 81.8 0.6 3.3
E. Kanter 68 25.6 14.1 10.9 1.5 0.5 0.5 1.7 59.8 0.0 84.7 3.9 7.1
M. Beasley 66 22.0 12.7 5.6 1.6 0.5 0.6 1.9 50.5 40.3 78.2 1.3 4.3
C. Lee 70 30.6 12.1 3.0 2.5 1.1 0.2 1.2 44.7 40.4 91.7 0.4 2.6
T. Burke 27 17.9 10.9 1.8 3.7 0.5 0.1 1.0 51.5 40.3 57.1 0.3 1.5
E. Mudiay 17 23.6 9.1 2.5 4.2 1.1 0.3 1.9 36.1 18.4 65.1 0.5 2.1
T. Williams 13 15.8 7.7 3.8 0.6 1.1 0.2 1.1 49.4 25.0 63.6 1.2 2.5
J. Jack 58 25.6 7.6 3.1 5.7 0.6 0.1 1.9 42.5 29.6 82.9 0.3 2.7
K. O'Quinn 71 17.3 6.8 5.7 2.0 0.5 1.2 1.3 59.1 9.1 76.7 1.4 4.3
F. Ntilikina 70 21.1 5.7 2.1 3.1 0.8 0.2 1.6 35.8 32.3 72.1 0.4 1.7
L. Kornet 11 12.8 5.0 2.8 0.8 0.3 0.8 0.2 34.4 30.0 50.0 0.8 2.0
L. Thomas 65 18.5 4.0 2.4 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.6 38.9 39.4 85.1 0.6 1.8
I. Hicks 10 13.3 4.0 2.3 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.9 45.9 16.7 62.5 0.6 1.7
D. Dotson 38 8.6 2.9 1.4 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.3 41.5 31.1 71.4 0.2 1.2
R. Baker 29 13.3 2.4 1.0 1.6 0.9 0.2 0.6 33.9 33.3 76.9 0.2 0.9
J. Noah 7 5.7 1.7 2.0 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.6 50.0 0.0 50.0 0.9 1.1
M. Kuzminskas 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 73 241.7 104.3 44.2 22.9 6.84 5.16 14.4 46.4 35.1 78.6 10.6 33.6
Wizards
Roster
B. Beal
J. Wall
O. Porter
K. Oubre
M. Morris
M. Gortat
M. Scott
T. Satoransky
R. Sessions
J. Meeks
I. Mahinmi
J. Smith
T. Frazier
C. McCullough
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Beal 72 36.4 23.3 4.4 4.6 1.2 0.5 2.6 46.5 38.0 78.9 0.8 3.7
J. Wall 37 34.3 19.4 3.6 9.3 1.3 1.1 3.6 41.7 35.8 71.9 0.5 3.0
O. Porter 68 32.2 14.8 6.5 2.1 1.6 0.5 0.9 49.6 42.8 83.8 1.3 5.2
K. Oubre 71 27.6 12.0 4.5 1.2 1.0 0.4 1.1 41.8 36.7 83.8 0.7 3.8
M. Morris 63 27.3 11.6 5.8 1.9 0.8 0.5 1.8 48.4 37.7 82.5 1.0 4.7
M. Gortat 72 25.5 8.5 7.6 1.8 0.5 0.7 1.2 52.1 0.0 67.1 2.2 5.4
M. Scott 66 18.0 8.5 3.1 0.9 0.3 0.1 1.1 53.5 40.4 66.7 0.6 2.5
T. Satoransky 63 21.5 7.0 2.9 3.8 0.7 0.2 1.1 52.0 46.0 76.7 0.9 2.0
R. Sessions 8 18.9 6.8 1.5 3.6 0.5 0.1 1.1 34.0 40.0 72.0 0.4 1.1
J. Meeks 68 15.0 6.3 1.7 0.9 0.4 0.1 0.5 39.0 32.1 87.2 0.2 1.4
I. Mahinmi 69 15.0 4.9 4.1 0.7 0.5 0.6 1.3 57.0 0.0 71.7 1.8 2.3
J. Smith 28 8.8 3.4 1.6 0.5 0.1 0.4 0.5 38.0 14.3 88.2 0.6 1.0
T. Frazier 53 14.8 3.1 2.0 3.5 0.8 0.1 1.0 39.8 29.6 78.6 0.3 1.7
C. McCullough 19 4.7 2.4 1.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 0.1 42.9 12.5 64.3 0.4 0.9
Total 72 242.4 107.2 42.9 24.9 7.93 4.28 13.9 46.8 37.5 77.3 10.0 33.0
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores