Cavs host Pelicans with James on cusp of record

  • Mar 29, 2018

CLEVELAND -- LeBron James could set a record Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans that might never be broken.

James has scored at least 10 points in 866 consecutive regular-season games, which ties him with Michael Jordan for the most all time.

All James has to do against the Pelicans is do the same thing he's done in every game he's played since Jan. 5, 2007, and he enters the Joe DiMaggio 56-game-hitting streak realm of records that aren't coming down.

The next closest active player to James is Houston's James Harden, with 257 consecutive games. He's 28.

According to ESPN's stats shop, as James reached 866, it was equal to the total number of consecutive double-digit point games for LaMarcus Aldridge, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Stephen Curry, Goran Dragic, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, John Wall, Paul George, New Orleans' Anthony Davis, Kemba Walker, Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford.

A few of those players reached double figures Wednesday night, but the broader point is the same.

This is a record that seems untouchable. All James needs to do is score those 10 points when the Cavs host the Pelicans at 8 p.m.

"I can't even tell you how I've been able to do it," James said Wednesday, after scoring 41 points with 10 rebounds and eight assists in a win over Charlotte. "It's not like I go into every game saying OK I've got to get 10 points. It's just kind of organic. It happens, and anytime I'm mentioned with some of the greats, and arguably the greatest basketball player of all time in Mike, it's just another feat for me to be appreciative and humbled by what I've been able to do.

"And just knowing where I come from and knowing, I look at it and say 'wow, I can't believe I'm in this position,' knowing where I come from."

The Pelicans crushed the Cavs on Oct. 28 in New Orleans, 123-101. Davis went for 30 points and 14 rebounds in the game, but both teams have undergone major changes.

The Pelicans, of course, lost DeMarcus Cousins to a season-ending Achilles injury. Davis, like James, is in the MVP conversation because of how he's kept New Orleans afloat. The Pelicans entered play Thursday tied for fifth in the West, and Davis is averaging a career-high 28.3 points (second in the NBA, behind Harden and ahead of James, who is third) and shooting a career-best .539 from the field.

The Cavs tore up their roster on Feb. 8 and traded away six players. They're 14-8 since, and they're trying to get healthy.

Kevin Love, who scored 26 against the Pelicans, is in the NBA's concussion protocol. Kyle Korver has missed a week because of the death of his brother. And Tyronn Lue hasn't coached a game since March 17 because of health issues.

Some or all of them could return against the Pelicans. Korver, for instance, returned to Cleveland Wednesday and is likely to rejoin the team Friday.

The Cavs need these games, too. They're third in the East by a half-game ahead of Philadelphia.

The Pelicans have lost two in a row.

"I thought we just let a golden opportunity slip away at home," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said, according to NOLA.com.

