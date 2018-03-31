DAL
CLE

James, Cavaliers aim to keep guard up vs. Mavericks

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 31, 2018

CLEVELAND -- With the week the Cleveland Cavaliers have coming up, they can't afford a trap game on Easter.

Cleveland is clinging to third place in the Eastern Conference and home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs by a half game. The Cavaliers host the going-nowhere Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, and then after that, well, they'll play three games that will serve as a test for whether or not they're ready to make another run to the NBA Finals.

On Tuesday, it's the East-leading Toronto Raptors.

On Thursday, it's the Washington Wizards, who the Cavaliers may very well see in an Eastern Conference first-round matchup.

On Friday, it's the Philadelphia 76ers, who they're battling for third place and lead by a half game.

"I think for our ballclub, to know that we're going against playoff contenders, playoff teams, teams that are in the playoffs, I think that kind of hypes up our attentiveness," superstar LeBron James said. "I think it's pretty cool. They're coming to our building. We also go to Philly, where they've played, obviously, some exceptional basketball as of late, so I think it's good."

The Cavaliers have won seven of the last eight games. James is averaging a triple double over his last 24 games (30.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists) and the team is 16-8 during that stretch.

Also, James scored 27 in a comeback win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday for his 867th consecutive regular-season game with at least 10 points, setting an NBA record.

In the meantime, every chance the Cavaliers have to get healthy (they've yet to play with their full roster), someone else gets hurt.

Cleveland entered play Friday with Kevin Love back in the fold after skipping a game with a concussion. The Cavaliers were missing only Kyle Korver (sore right foot) and coach Tyronn Lue (personal health issues), though both are nearing a return.

But George Hill suffered a left ankle injury in the third quarter against the Pelicans and missed the rest of the game. Jose Calderon took his place, and the Cavaliers outscored New Orleans by 15 points in Calderon's 14 minutes.

Also, Jordan Clarkson scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half, all with Hill out.

"It was really unfortunate, first of all that George, that he sustained the injury that he did," Cavaliers acting coach Larry Drew said. "I mean that's kind of been our story all year. Hopefully it's not too serious. At that point I made the decision to go with Jose. It was actually something I was thinking about at halftime because i was really concerned about, just, our energy in general."

The Mavericks have lost seven of eight. They woke up Saturday morning with the fifth-worst record in the NBA (23-53).

According to the Dallas Morning News, center Nerlens Noel is averaging 8.6 rebounds in 22 minutes per game over his last eight contests, which equals a rebound every 2.6 minutes.

Harrison Barnes is the Mavericks' leading scorer at 18.8 points per game, and rookie Dennis Smith Jr. is averaging 15.2 points.

"I feel like the more I learn to play with (Barnes) that would be better for the future, so we're trying to build that chemistry as soon as possible," Smith said, according to the Fort Worth Star Telegram.

Barnes scored 19 in a 93-92 loss to the Timberwolves Friday, and Smith added 17 points.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
H. Barnes
40 SF
L. James
23 SF
37.1 Min. Per Game 37.1
27.6 Pts. Per Game 27.6
9.1 Ast. Per Game 9.1
8.6 Reb. Per Game 8.6
44.6 Field Goal % 54.7
44.6 Three Point % 54.7
82.8 Free Throw % 73.0
away team logo
H. Barnes SF 40
18.8 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 2.0 APG
home team logo
L. James SF 23
27.6 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 9.1 APG
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 23-53 -----
home team logo Cavaliers 46-30 -----
O/U 217.5, CLE -11.0
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, Ohio
O/U 217.5, CLE -11.0
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, Ohio
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 23-53 102.5 PPG 41.2 RPG 22.7 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 46-30 110.7 PPG 42.1 RPG 23.5 APG
Key Players
H. Barnes SF 18.8 PPG 6.2 RPG 2.0 APG 44.6 FG%
L. James SF 27.6 PPG 8.6 RPG 9.1 APG 54.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Mavericks
Roster
H. Barnes
W. Matthews
D. Nowitzki
J. Barea
Y. Ferrell
D. McDermott
D. Powell
M. Kleber
N. Noel
A. Harrison
J. Motley
D. Finney-Smith
J. Jones
S. Mejri
G. Clavell
K. Collinsworth
J. Withey
S. Hopson
J. McRoberts
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
H. Barnes 73 34.1 18.8 6.2 2.0 0.7 0.2 1.5 44.6 36.0 82.8 1.0 5.2
W. Matthews 63 33.8 12.7 3.1 2.7 1.2 0.3 1.3 40.6 38.1 82.2 0.4 2.7
D. Nowitzki 75 24.7 12.1 5.7 1.6 0.6 0.6 0.7 45.8 41.5 90.6 0.3 5.4
J. Barea 67 23.5 11.7 2.9 6.3 0.5 0.0 2.1 43.6 36.4 78.4 0.2 2.7
Y. Ferrell 76 28.7 10.4 3.2 2.4 0.8 0.1 1.0 42.9 37.4 79.8 0.3 2.9
D. McDermott 21 23.7 9.4 2.7 1.2 0.4 0.1 0.9 49.3 54.7 87.5 0.3 2.4
D. Powell 74 20.9 8.4 5.6 1.1 0.8 0.4 0.7 60.1 32.3 71.8 1.7 3.9
M. Kleber 66 16.5 5.1 3.0 0.7 0.4 0.6 0.4 46.9 28.6 75.4 1.0 2.1
N. Noel 29 15.7 4.5 5.6 0.6 1.0 0.7 0.8 53.4 0.0 75.0 1.6 4.0
A. Harrison 4 20.3 4.5 2.3 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.3 27.3 12.5 80.0 0.3 2.0
J. Motley 7 7.0 4.4 2.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.4 60.0 0.0 41.2 0.4 2.1
D. Finney-Smith 16 17.4 4.1 2.8 0.9 0.4 0.2 0.9 37.1 28.2 72.7 0.8 2.1
J. Jones 9 9.8 3.8 2.3 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.3 40.6 40.0 66.7 0.9 1.4
S. Mejri 59 12.0 3.5 4.1 0.6 0.4 1.1 0.6 64.4 0.0 58.3 1.4 2.7
G. Clavell 7 9.1 2.9 1.0 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 33.3 40.0 100.0 0.1 0.9
K. Collinsworth 27 13.7 2.7 3.1 1.4 0.6 0.2 0.7 38.2 30.8 50.0 0.9 2.1
J. Withey 10 3.9 1.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.2 37.5 20.0 50.0 0.1 0.9
S. Hopson 1 8.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0
J. McRoberts 2 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 76 241.3 102.5 41.2 22.7 7.12 3.80 11.8 44.6 36.3 76.8 8.0 33.2
Cavaliers
Roster
L. James
K. Love
J. Clarkson
R. Hood
J. Green
L. Nance Jr.
G. Hill
K. Korver
J. Smith
T. Thompson
J. Calderon
C. Osman
A. Zizic
J. Holland
L. Perrantes
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. James 76 37.1 27.6 8.6 9.1 1.5 0.9 4.2 54.7 36.1 73.0 1.2 7.4
K. Love 54 27.6 17.5 9.2 1.7 0.7 0.4 1.5 45.8 40.0 88.5 1.8 7.4
J. Clarkson 22 23.6 13.5 2.4 1.8 0.6 0.1 1.2 47.0 41.7 78.7 0.5 1.9
R. Hood 17 25.8 10.9 2.8 1.4 0.6 0.3 0.3 43.8 35.9 78.9 0.5 2.3
J. Green 72 23.2 10.6 3.2 1.3 0.5 0.4 1.0 46.4 28.8 86.2 0.8 2.4
L. Nance Jr. 17 23.1 10.4 7.8 1.2 1.3 0.8 0.4 56.9 0.0 71.8 2.5 5.3
G. Hill 22 29.1 9.9 2.8 2.9 0.8 0.6 1.2 44.4 35.1 79.5 0.9 1.9
K. Korver 69 21.8 9.4 2.2 1.2 0.4 0.4 0.7 45.8 44.0 88.4 0.1 2.1
J. Smith 74 28.4 8.3 2.9 1.8 0.9 0.1 1.0 39.9 37.1 69.6 0.4 2.6
T. Thompson 47 20.9 6.0 6.9 0.6 0.3 0.4 0.7 57.3 0.0 54.1 2.5 4.4
J. Calderon 53 15.8 4.2 1.4 2.1 0.5 0.0 0.7 50.3 47.0 78.6 0.2 1.2
C. Osman 55 10.5 3.6 1.9 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.5 51.0 39.4 57.6 0.3 1.6
A. Zizic 28 6.6 3.5 1.9 0.2 0.0 0.5 0.4 71.9 0.0 75.0 0.8 1.1
J. Holland 21 6.4 1.6 0.9 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.2 28.2 28.0 66.7 0.2 0.7
L. Perrantes 12 2.7 0.3 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.1 20.0 0.0 33.3 0.0 0.2
Total 76 240.7 110.7 42.1 23.5 7.01 3.88 13.3 47.7 36.9 78.0 8.5 33.6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores