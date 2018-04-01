DET
BKN

Pistons take 4-game win streak into Brooklyn

  • STATS TSX
  • Apr 01, 2018

NEW YORK -- The Detroit Pistons are playing better recently but it is likely a case of too little, too late.

The Pistons are on a four-game winning streak heading into Sunday's visit to the Brooklyn Nets and, while not mathematically eliminated, the postseason is a long shot.

With six games remaining, Detroit (36-40) is five games back of the Milwaukee Bucks for the Eastern Conference's last playoff spot. Detroit is 6-1 in its last seven games after placing five players in double figures and shooting 51.8 percent in a 115-109 win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

"It's been a long season," Detroit point guard Reggie Jackson told reporters. "It's been a tough one for us. We're not where we necessarily envisioned ourselves, but like I said I'm just proud of the resiliency this team's had. Despite what our record may say, coming in every day and trying to get better and continue to battle."

This stretch highlights the inconsistency Detroit has experienced at times this season.

Before the last seven games, the Pistons dropped 13 of 16 from Feb. 9 to March 17. They were 27-26 with a five-game winning streak following a nine-point win over Brooklyn on Feb. 7 and tied with the Philadelphia 76ers, but the slump dropped the Pistons 6 1/2 games out, creating an uphill climb.

During the last seven games, Detroit is averaging 109.1 points, shooting 46.6 percent and getting 49.4 rebounds while limiting its carelessness to 11.9 turnovers. In the previous 13 games, the Pistons averaged 99.6 points, shot 42.9 percent, averaged 44.3 rebounds and 14.1 turnovers.

If the Pistons are going to continue their surge, they will do so without Blake Griffin. Griffin sat out Saturday and will miss Sunday's game after an MRI exam Thursday diagnosed the forward with a bone bruise in his right ankle.

A timetable will be provided as appropriate and it's possible he might not play another game, especially if Detroit gets eliminated. On Sunday, the Pistons will be hoping the Denver Nuggets can help by beating Milwaukee in a game that starts two hours after the tip-off in Brooklyn.

Detroit will also hope Andre Drummond turns in another productive showing after getting his 58th double-double. Drummond totaled 22 and 17 points after getting his league-best seventh 20-20 game with 24 and 23 rebounds in Thursday's win over Washington.

During Detroit's last six games, Drummond is averaging 17.2 points and 18.0 rebounds.

Drummond is averaging 15.3 points and 20 rebounds in three games against Brooklyn this season. He totaled a season-high 27 boards in the last meeting on Feb. 7 and posted 22 and 20 in a 114-80 rout at Barclays Center on Jan. 10.

The Nets (25-51) are coming off a 110-109 overtime win at Miami on Saturday and are attempting to get a season-high third straight win after rallying from a 14-point deficit and escaping despite allowing 70 points in the paint.

Brooklyn is also hoping Sunday goes better than its last attempt at a third straight win. On March 21, after beating Dallas and Memphis, the Nets blew a 23-point lead in a 111-105 home loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Nets have won four of their last seven games since dropping 19 of 22 from Jan. 23 to March 16.

On Saturday, the Nets placed seven in double figures for the second straight game.

"We're all going through growing experiences and this was a great growth," Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters. "A lot of guys stepped up, a lot of guys made big plays."

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson posted his 11th double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Hollis-Jefferson has reached double figures in 11 straight games and 13 of 16 since returning from a strained groin.

Hollis-Jefferson also took a shot to the head late in overtime but is expected to play.

D'Angelo Russell played only six minutes Saturday, but it was not a physical issue and he will be in the starting lineup Sunday. Instead, it was about finding others to make plays while Russell struggled through a scoreless appearance.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Drummond
0 C
D. Russell
1 PG
25.6 Min. Per Game 25.6
15.7 Pts. Per Game 15.7
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
52.7 Field Goal % 41.3
52.7 Three Point % 41.3
61.5 Free Throw % 75.0
away team logo
A. Drummond C 0
15.1 PPG, 16.0 RPG, 3.1 APG
home team logo
D. Russell PG 1
15.7 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 5.1 APG
1234T
away team logo Pistons 36-40 -----
home team logo Nets 25-51 -----
O/U 211.5, BKN +1.0
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
O/U 211.5, BKN +1.0
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Pistons 36-40 103.2 PPG 43.7 RPG 22.6 APG
home team logo Nets 25-51 106.5 PPG 44.7 RPG 23.3 APG
Key Players
A. Drummond C 15.1 PPG 16.0 RPG 3.1 APG 52.7 FG%
D. Russell PG 15.7 PPG 4.0 RPG 5.1 APG 41.3 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Pistons
Roster
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
R. Jackson
R. Bullock
I. Smith
S. Johnson
A. Tolliver
J. Ennis III
D. Buycks
L. Kennard
L. Galloway
J. Leuer
J. Nelson
H. Ellenson
E. Moreland
R. Hearn
W. Reed
K. Felder
L. Montero
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Griffin 25 33.2 19.8 6.6 6.2 0.4 0.4 2.6 43.3 34.8 78.4 1.1 5.6
A. Drummond 74 33.5 15.1 16.0 3.1 1.5 1.7 2.6 52.7 0.0 61.5 5.1 10.9
R. Jackson 39 26.5 14.3 2.8 5.1 0.6 0.1 2.3 43.6 31.8 81.4 0.7 2.1
R. Bullock 60 27.8 11.3 2.4 1.6 0.8 0.2 0.8 49.4 44.6 79.2 0.4 2.0
I. Smith 76 25.3 10.7 2.8 4.3 0.8 0.2 1.3 47.7 31.6 70.2 0.4 2.4
S. Johnson 63 27.1 8.4 3.6 1.5 1.3 0.2 1.1 37.0 27.8 79.5 0.5 3.2
A. Tolliver 73 21.3 8.2 2.9 1.1 0.4 0.3 0.7 44.4 41.4 81.5 0.6 2.3
J. Ennis III 21 21.8 8.1 2.9 0.9 0.6 0.3 0.7 46.2 30.9 75.6 0.9 2.0
D. Buycks 29 14.7 7.4 1.4 2.0 0.7 0.1 1.3 41.4 33.3 87.8 0.4 1.0
L. Kennard 67 19.2 7.1 2.3 1.6 0.6 0.2 0.9 43.8 39.9 86.9 0.3 2.0
L. Galloway 54 14.5 6.0 1.5 1.0 0.6 0.1 0.3 37.8 34.5 79.4 0.2 1.3
J. Leuer 8 17.0 5.4 4.0 0.6 0.1 0.4 0.9 41.7 0.0 86.7 0.9 3.1
J. Nelson 7 16.6 3.7 1.1 3.3 0.6 0.1 1.6 28.2 7.1 100.0 0.3 0.9
H. Ellenson 32 6.7 2.8 1.8 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.4 34.7 31.6 78.6 0.3 1.5
E. Moreland 61 11.2 1.8 3.9 1.1 0.4 0.7 0.6 52.1 0.0 38.5 1.2 2.7
R. Hearn 2 1.5 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
W. Reed 3 3.0 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
K. Felder 1 3.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
L. Montero 2 4.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
Total 76 241.3 103.2 43.7 22.6 7.63 3.93 12.9 44.9 36.9 74.6 10.3 33.5
Nets
Roster
J. Lin
D. Russell
R. Hollis-Jefferson
D. Carroll
S. Dinwiddie
A. Crabbe
C. LeVert
J. Harris
J. Allen
D. Cunningham
I. Whitehead
J. Okafor
Q. Acy
N. Stauskas
T. Mozgov
M. Doyle
J. Wiley
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Lin 1 25.0 18.0 0.0 4.0 0.0 0.0 3.0 41.7 50.0 100.0 0.0 0.0
D. Russell 42 25.6 15.7 4.0 5.1 0.7 0.4 3.0 41.3 32.3 75.0 0.7 3.3
R. Hollis-Jefferson 62 28.5 14.5 6.8 2.4 0.9 0.7 1.7 47.4 25.5 78.1 1.6 5.2
D. Carroll 71 30.1 13.5 6.7 2.0 0.8 0.4 1.4 41.6 36.7 76.7 1.5 5.2
S. Dinwiddie 75 29.0 12.7 3.2 6.6 0.9 0.3 1.6 38.7 32.6 81.8 0.5 2.7
A. Crabbe 70 29.5 12.6 4.3 1.5 0.6 0.4 1.1 39.6 36.6 84.0 0.4 3.9
C. LeVert 66 26.1 12.2 3.8 4.1 1.1 0.3 2.1 43.7 35.0 71.9 0.8 3.0
J. Harris 74 25.2 10.6 3.3 1.6 0.5 0.2 1.1 48.5 41.3 83.0 0.7 2.7
J. Allen 66 19.6 8.1 5.3 0.7 0.4 1.1 1.1 58.4 23.1 79.3 2.1 3.3
D. Cunningham 16 20.7 7.6 4.7 1.0 0.6 0.6 0.9 47.0 41.9 69.2 1.2 3.5
I. Whitehead 16 11.3 6.3 1.6 1.3 0.5 0.1 1.5 46.5 38.9 68.4 0.3 1.4
J. Okafor 25 12.4 6.0 2.8 0.4 0.1 0.6 0.7 55.0 0.0 76.0 0.6 2.2
Q. Acy 64 19.4 5.7 3.8 0.8 0.5 0.4 0.9 34.8 34.1 82.8 0.6 3.2
N. Stauskas 29 13.2 4.8 1.8 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.6 38.8 41.3 75.0 0.1 1.7
T. Mozgov 28 12.1 4.0 3.1 0.3 0.2 0.4 1.1 52.9 22.2 76.0 1.0 2.1
M. Doyle 6 10.5 3.0 1.5 0.7 0.3 0.2 0.3 28.0 15.4 66.7 0.3 1.2
J. Wiley 5 6.6 0.8 2.2 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.0 25.0 50.0 50.0 0.4 1.8
Total 76 242.3 106.5 44.7 23.3 6.18 4.50 14.1 43.9 35.3 77.5 10.0 34.8
