Bulls shoot for third straight win when Hornets vist

  • Apr 02, 2018

CHICAGO -- Playing without a full contingent of talent has become part of the Chicago Bulls' reality of late.

And as Chicago heads into the final five games of the regular season starting Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets, nothing is expected to change.

The Bulls have won two straight games for the first time since mid-January. But they remain without guards Kris Dunn (toe) and Zach LaVine (left knee), both of whom have missed nine games. The Bulls announced Monday that they will be shut down for the rest of the year after both fell out of game shape because of their injuries.

Even without two pieces of a core that has come to be known as its Big Three, Chicago has found a way to register wins over the Orlando Magic and the Washington Wizards, whom the Bulls beat 113-94 behind 18 3-pointers on Sunday.

Sparking Sunday's effort was rookie Lauri Markkanen, who, along with Dunn and LaVine, make up the centerpiece of Chicago's rebuilding effort. Markkanen, who has played in both of the Bulls' consecutive victories after dealing with a back issue, scored 23 points and was 5-of-8 from 3-point range.

But without Dunn and LaVine, the Bulls haven't played up to the potential that team officials believe is possible.

"I don't think there was any point where Lauri, Zach and Kris were ever at their own peak when they were playing together," center Robin Lopez said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. "That's a tantalizing aspect that we haven't even seen yet."

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said getting LaVine and Dunn back next season gives him a lot of hope.

The Bulls (26-51) continue to remain focused on the future, but Bulls assistant Jim Boylen -- who coached Sunday in place of an ill Hoiberg -- told reporters after Sunday's victory that he liked the way the Bulls competed and remained engaged.

That remains the plan for the Bulls, who have stayed confident throughout an experimental period when the front office has given younger players more opportunity to prove themselves.

"(It) just shows the capabilities of our team, the potential of our team," Bulls guard/forward Denzel Valentine told reporters Sunday, according to Bulls.com. "We have great players. We just have to learn how to bring that same type of focus and mentality every night."

The Bulls' next test will come against the Hornets, who, like Chicago, has struggled with injuries. Charlotte (34-44) has lost three straight games after a 119-102 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.

Hornets coach Steve Clifford told reporters Sunday that the team will shut down center Cody Zeller for the remainder of the season. Zeller has missed 11 straight games with soreness and swelling in his left knee.

"I would say we're at the stage now where it almost becomes 'why'" ask him to play, Clifford told reporters before Sunday's loss, according to The Charlotte Observer. "It's so hard to not play for long stretches off the season. Why, with five games left, would we even play him? It makes more sense to me to let him get back to 100 percent and then just start again next (season)."

In addition to Zeller, forward Treveon Graham could miss the remainder of the season in concussion protocol. Rookie Dwayne Bacon (ankle sprain) also missed Sunday's game against the 76ers.

One bright spot in the Hornets' latest loss? Dwight Howard, who registered his 49th double-double to tie him with Larry Johnson for the franchise record.

Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
L. Markkanen
24 PF
30.1 Min. Per Game 30.1
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
1.1 Ast. Per Game 1.1
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
43.2 Field Goal % 43.1
43.2 Three Point % 43.1
86.3 Free Throw % 84.9
away team logo
K. Walker PG 15
22.6 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 5.6 APG
home team logo
L. Markkanen PF 24
15.0 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 1.1 APG
1234T
away team logo Hornets 34-44 -----
home team logo Bulls 26-51 -----
O/U 216.0, CHI +4.5
United Center Chicago, Ill.
O/U 216.0, CHI +4.5
United Center Chicago, Ill.
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 34-44 107.5 PPG 45.4 RPG 21.3 APG
home team logo Bulls 26-51 103.0 PPG 44.8 RPG 23.5 APG
Key Players
K. Walker PG 22.6 PPG 3.2 RPG 5.6 APG 43.2 FG%
L. Markkanen PF 15.0 PPG 7.5 RPG 1.1 APG 43.1 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Hornets
Roster
K. Walker
D. Howard
J. Lamb
N. Batum
F. Kaminsky
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
M. Williams
C. Zeller
M. Monk
J. O'Bryant
M. Carter-Williams
M. Paige
T. Graham
W. Hernangomez
D. Bacon
M. Mathiang
J. Stone
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Walker 76 34.6 22.6 3.2 5.6 1.2 0.3 2.3 43.2 38.8 86.3 0.4 2.8
D. Howard 77 30.5 16.7 12.3 1.3 0.6 1.6 2.6 55.6 14.3 57.0 3.1 9.2
J. Lamb 76 24.8 13.1 4.2 2.3 0.8 0.4 1.2 45.4 36.4 85.9 0.6 3.5
N. Batum 60 31.5 11.6 4.8 5.5 1.1 0.4 2.0 41.4 33.2 82.6 0.9 4.0
F. Kaminsky 75 23.1 10.9 3.6 1.6 0.5 0.2 0.8 42.7 38.2 79.1 0.6 3.0
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 70 25.0 9.3 4.2 1.0 0.7 0.4 0.7 50.3 0.0 68.3 1.2 3.0
M. Williams 74 25.9 9.1 4.7 1.1 0.7 0.5 0.8 44.7 39.5 82.1 0.9 3.8
C. Zeller 33 19.0 7.1 5.4 0.9 0.4 0.6 1.0 54.5 66.7 71.8 2.0 3.3
M. Monk 59 12.8 5.7 1.1 1.3 0.3 0.1 0.7 33.9 33.0 77.8 0.1 0.9
J. O'Bryant 36 10.5 4.8 2.6 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.4 39.8 32.6 84.0 0.8 1.8
M. Carter-Williams 52 16.1 4.6 2.7 2.2 0.8 0.4 1.0 33.2 23.7 82.0 0.7 1.9
M. Paige 2 7.5 4.5 1.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 37.5 33.3 100.0 0.0 1.5
T. Graham 63 16.7 4.3 1.9 0.9 0.5 0.0 0.4 43.4 41.2 69.5 0.7 1.3
W. Hernangomez 16 8.9 4.2 3.6 0.4 0.3 0.4 0.4 44.0 50.0 67.7 1.4 2.1
D. Bacon 53 13.5 3.3 2.3 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.4 37.5 25.6 80.0 0.1 2.3
M. Mathiang 4 5.0 2.0 2.5 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 57.1 0.0 0.0 0.8 1.8
J. Stone 19 4.8 0.4 1.1 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.2 40.0 40.0 50.0 0.0 1.1
Total 78 241.3 107.5 45.4 21.3 6.94 4.54 12.2 44.7 36.5 74.3 10.1 35.2
Bulls
Roster
Z. LaVine
L. Markkanen
K. Dunn
B. Portis
J. Holiday
R. Lopez
S. Kilpatrick
D. Valentine
C. Payne
J. Grant
A. Blakeney
D. Nwaba
N. Vonleh
C. Felicio
P. Zipser
Q. Pondexter
R. Arcidiacono
J. Eddie
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
Z. LaVine 24 27.3 16.7 3.9 3.0 1.0 0.2 1.8 38.3 34.1 81.3 0.4 3.5
L. Markkanen 64 30.1 15.0 7.5 1.1 0.6 0.6 1.2 43.1 34.9 84.9 1.1 6.4
K. Dunn 52 29.3 13.4 4.3 6.0 2.0 0.5 2.9 42.9 32.1 73.7 0.5 3.8
B. Portis 68 22.5 13.2 6.8 1.8 0.7 0.3 1.3 46.6 36.0 77.8 2.3 4.5
J. Holiday 68 31.7 12.1 4.1 2.1 1.1 0.5 1.3 37.2 36.6 82.7 0.5 3.6
R. Lopez 64 26.4 11.8 4.5 1.9 0.2 0.8 1.7 53.0 28.6 75.6 2.1 2.4
S. Kilpatrick 4 20.5 11.0 3.3 1.0 0.5 0.0 1.0 35.0 25.0 84.6 0.3 3.0
D. Valentine 77 27.2 10.2 5.1 3.2 0.8 0.1 1.3 41.7 38.6 74.5 0.6 4.5
C. Payne 20 22.6 8.7 2.6 4.1 1.1 0.5 1.4 41.5 36.1 78.6 0.6 2.0
J. Grant 69 22.4 8.1 2.4 4.7 0.8 0.1 1.2 41.3 33.7 75.3 0.4 1.9
A. Blakeney 19 16.5 7.9 1.7 1.1 0.4 0.1 0.6 37.1 28.8 76.9 0.2 1.5
D. Nwaba 65 23.0 7.8 4.5 1.4 0.8 0.5 1.1 49.6 35.6 65.2 1.2 3.3
N. Vonleh 19 19.7 7.4 7.3 1.1 0.6 0.3 0.7 41.4 29.3 52.0 1.8 5.5
C. Felicio 50 16.6 5.2 3.9 0.9 0.2 0.2 0.9 59.6 0.0 64.6 1.4 2.5
P. Zipser 54 15.2 4.0 2.4 0.9 0.4 0.3 0.8 34.6 33.6 76.0 0.2 2.2
Q. Pondexter 23 8.5 2.0 1.2 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.5 28.6 13.6 82.4 0.3 0.8
R. Arcidiacono 19 9.7 1.6 0.5 1.1 0.5 0.0 0.3 43.5 31.6 100.0 0.0 0.5
J. Eddie 1 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 77 242.3 103.0 44.8 23.5 7.51 3.60 13.2 43.5 35.4 76.2 9.7 35.2
