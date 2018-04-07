DAL
PHI

Mavs try to halt Sixers' 13-game winning streak

  • STATS TSX
  • Apr 07, 2018

You can't say the Dallas Mavericks aren't trying.

Despite a clear path to a high lottery selection, Dallas took the Detroit Pistons to overtime on Friday in a 113-106 loss.

As of Friday, the Mavericks sported the fourth-worst record in the NBA, a game worse than the Atlanta Hawks and a half-game better than the Orlando Magic.

But it will take a whole lot more than trying for the Mavericks to have any chance on Sunday against the NBA's hottest team when Dallas heads to the Wells Fargo Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers are in full-on scorched-earth mode, winners of 13 straight. That includes arguably their finest victory of the season, a 132-130 defeat of the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James posted his career-high 18th triple-double of the season with 44 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

The win put Philadelphia a half-game ahead of Cleveland in the race for the Eastern Conference third seed.

As if attempting to out-do the league's best player, 76ers rookie Ben Simmons continued his tear with 27 points, 13 assists, 15 rebounds and four steals. J.J. Redick added 28 points.

With Joel Embiid out with a left orbital bone fracture, Simmons has blossomed. In five games since Embiid was injured in a March 28 matchup with the New York Knicks, Simmons has averaged 18.2 points, with 53 rebounds and 52 assists.

"This was big, beating a team like that without an All-Star," Simmons told reporters after the win over Cleveland. "I think everyone is coming together as a team. We are playing well."

Dallas enters the game on a two-game losing streak and losers of five of six as its offense has only slightly improved from a brutal three-game stretch. After scoring 93, 92 and 87 points in three straight losses, the Mavericks have put up 115 (in a 115-109 win over Portland), 100 and 106 points in their last three games. For the season, Dallas is averaging 102.4 points.

Like the 76ers, Dallas also is missing some key players. Dirk Nowitzki (ankle) and J.J. Barea were both shut down for the season, and the Mavericks have turned to obscure young players like small forward Dorian Finney-Smith.

Undrafted last year, Finney Smith signed with the Mavs and played in 81 games last season, but he has been hurt for most of this year. Also seeing action is two-way rookie Johnathan Motley, who went undrafted this year and has flipped between Dallas and the G-League Texas Legends.

Motley showed some moxie in the overtime loss to Detroit, leading both teams in scoring with a career-high 26 points -- two days after scoring a then career-high 14 points in 41 minutes.

"Look, that's (what) we're looking at these guys for," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. "We know what the guys who have gotten heavy minutes can do. We need to explore situations and see what the (other guys) can do. Opportunities don't get much better than this if you're a G-League player or a prospect that's looking for an NBA shot."

Dallas concludes its 2017-18 campaign on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns in a battle of two of the NBA's worst teams.

Philadelphia heads to Atlanta on Tuesday before returning home on Wednesday to close out its regular season against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
H. Barnes
40 SF
B. Simmons
25 PG
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
8.2 Ast. Per Game 8.2
8.2 Reb. Per Game 8.2
44.6 Field Goal % 54.6
44.6 Three Point % 54.6
83.2 Free Throw % 56.3
away team logo
H. Barnes SF 40
18.8 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 2.0 APG
home team logo
B. Simmons PG 25
16.0 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 8.2 APG
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 24-56 -----
home team logo 76ers 49-30 -----
O/U 215.5, PHI -13.0
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pa.
O/U 215.5, PHI -13.0
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pa.
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 24-56 102.5 PPG 41.3 RPG 22.7 APG
home team logo 76ers 49-30 109.4 PPG 47.2 RPG 26.9 APG
Key Players
H. Barnes SF 18.8 PPG 6.1 RPG 2.0 APG 44.6 FG%
B. Simmons PG 16.0 PPG 8.2 RPG 8.2 APG 54.6 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Mavericks
Roster
H. Barnes
W. Matthews
D. Nowitzki
J. Barea
Y. Ferrell
D. McDermott
D. Powell
J. Motley
A. Harrison
D. Finney-Smith
M. Kleber
J. Jones
N. Noel
S. Mejri
K. Collinsworth
G. Clavell
J. Withey
S. Hopson
J. McRoberts
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
H. Barnes 76 34.1 18.8 6.1 2.0 0.6 0.2 1.5 44.6 36.1 83.2 1.0 5.1
W. Matthews 63 33.8 12.7 3.1 2.7 1.2 0.3 1.3 40.6 38.1 82.2 0.4 2.7
D. Nowitzki 77 24.7 12.0 5.7 1.6 0.6 0.6 0.7 45.6 40.9 89.8 0.3 5.4
J. Barea 69 23.2 11.6 2.9 6.3 0.5 0.0 2.1 43.9 36.7 78.4 0.2 2.7
Y. Ferrell 80 28.1 10.4 3.1 2.5 0.8 0.1 1.0 42.8 37.5 80.2 0.3 2.8
D. McDermott 25 22.8 9.0 2.5 1.2 0.4 0.1 0.9 48.2 51.4 85.7 0.3 2.2
D. Powell 77 21.0 8.4 5.6 1.1 0.8 0.4 0.8 59.8 33.3 72.3 1.7 3.9
J. Motley 9 14.6 7.9 4.2 0.6 0.3 0.2 0.7 58.0 25.0 50.0 0.9 3.3
A. Harrison 8 23.1 5.5 2.5 1.3 0.9 0.3 0.4 27.5 20.6 81.8 0.3 2.3
D. Finney-Smith 19 20.1 5.2 3.4 1.1 0.4 0.2 0.9 37.5 30.4 76.9 1.0 2.4
M. Kleber 70 16.7 5.2 3.2 0.7 0.4 0.6 0.4 48.3 30.8 74.6 1.0 2.2
J. Jones 11 11.5 4.9 2.7 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.6 40.0 36.8 53.8 0.8 1.9
N. Noel 30 15.7 4.4 5.6 0.7 1.0 0.7 0.9 52.4 0.0 75.0 1.6 4.0
S. Mejri 61 12.0 3.5 4.0 0.6 0.4 1.1 0.6 64.2 0.0 57.6 1.4 2.6
K. Collinsworth 30 14.2 3.0 3.1 1.6 0.5 0.3 0.7 38.8 26.7 52.8 0.9 2.2
G. Clavell 7 9.1 2.9 1.0 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 33.3 40.0 100.0 0.1 0.9
J. Withey 10 3.9 1.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.2 37.5 20.0 50.0 0.1 0.9
S. Hopson 1 8.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0
J. McRoberts 2 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 80 241.6 102.5 41.3 22.7 7.05 3.79 11.8 44.5 36.3 76.7 8.0 33.3
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
J. Redick
B. Simmons
D. Saric
M. Belinelli
R. Covington
E. Ilyasova
J. Bayless
M. Fultz
T. McConnell
R. Holmes
J. Anderson
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
A. Johnson
J. Young
D. Jackson
J. McAdoo
F. Korkmaz
L. Drew
J. Pullen
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 63 30.3 22.9 11.0 3.2 0.6 1.8 3.7 48.3 30.8 76.9 2.3 8.7
J. Redick 68 30.2 16.9 2.5 3.0 0.5 0.1 1.5 45.9 41.6 90.4 0.1 2.4
B. Simmons 78 34.0 16.0 8.2 8.2 1.7 0.8 3.4 54.6 0.0 56.3 1.8 6.4
D. Saric 75 30.1 14.8 6.8 2.6 0.7 0.3 2.0 45.2 39.5 86.8 2.0 4.8
M. Belinelli 25 26.3 13.3 1.6 1.5 0.6 0.3 1.4 50.8 39.5 87.2 0.2 1.4
R. Covington 77 31.7 12.8 5.4 1.9 1.7 0.9 1.6 41.2 37.0 85.6 0.7 4.6
E. Ilyasova 20 24.1 10.5 6.6 1.7 0.8 0.3 1.3 43.6 34.3 73.0 2.0 4.6
J. Bayless 39 23.7 7.9 2.1 1.4 0.6 0.1 1.2 41.6 37.0 79.5 0.4 1.7
M. Fultz 11 17.0 6.8 2.5 3.4 0.6 0.3 1.1 40.7 0.0 52.9 0.7 1.7
T. McConnell 73 22.7 6.3 3.0 4.0 1.2 0.2 1.5 49.9 41.7 79.5 0.5 2.5
R. Holmes 45 15.2 6.1 4.3 1.3 0.4 0.6 0.5 54.1 12.9 66.7 1.1 3.2
J. Anderson 36 13.5 5.8 2.4 0.7 0.4 0.2 0.4 42.1 31.5 72.2 0.6 1.8
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 52 15.5 5.8 1.4 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.7 37.5 33.5 79.3 0.3 1.1
A. Johnson 71 15.7 4.4 4.4 1.5 0.6 0.6 0.8 51.9 31.0 61.9 1.6 2.7
J. Young 6 10.2 2.8 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.2 35.7 30.0 66.7 0.0 0.3
D. Jackson 3 5.7 2.7 0.3 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 75.0 100.0 50.0 0.3 0.0
J. McAdoo 3 6.0 2.7 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 28.6 28.6 100.0 0.0 0.7
F. Korkmaz 12 5.8 1.9 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.2 33.3 33.3 50.0 0.2 0.8
L. Drew 3 5.0 0.7 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 14.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0
J. Pullen 3 2.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 79 241.3 109.4 47.2 26.9 8.23 5.08 16.0 47.1 36.7 75.6 10.8 36.3
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores