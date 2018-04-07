DET
MEM

Grizzlies close out home schedule against Pistons

  • STATS TSX
  • Apr 07, 2018

The Memphis Grizzlies have a chance to go out a winner in what could be their losingest season since relocating from Vancouver when they host the Detroit Pistons in their home finale on Sunday afternoon in Memphis, Tenn.

The Grizzlies (21-58) are dueling the Phoenix Suns (20-60) for the distinction of having the worst record in the NBA this season. Any combination of two Memphis wins and Phoenix losses would put the Suns in the driver's seat at the NBA Draft Lottery in May.

One of the most disappointing aspect of the season, veteran center Marc Gasol said recently, is the club's 15-25 home record.

The Memphis fans deserve better, he said.

"For a long time, we made a commitment as a team, as a franchise, to not only be a part of the community, but THE community," Gasol said. "I think that's why we have the support that we have from our fans, because they don't see us as somebody that supports the community. They see us a part of them. They see us trying to help in every way possible.

"There's a reason why we've been so successful. Even though we don't have as many of the older guys that we had here in the past, we try to teach and show, by example, the younger players how important it is for their success, on the court, to support all the people in Memphis. Without the support of the people of Memphis, these things are not going to happen."

The Grizzlies have lost their last four games, including 94-93 at home to Sacramento on Friday night in a game attended by 16,527 people. Memphis has filled its building to 88 percent capacity this season despite the constant losing.

The Grizzlies need two wins in their last three games to avoid matching their 60-loss total of last season. That's the most losses in the club's Memphis history.

They finish with road games at Minnesota and Oklahoma City.

Beating the Pistons, even though Detroit has been eliminated from the Eastern Conference playoff race, will not be easy.

Detroit is finishing strong, having won eight of its last 10 games despite losing star forward Blake Griffin to a bruised right ankle halfway through the stretch.

Anthony Tolliver has filled in admirably for Griffin, scoring in double figures in his last five starts, hitting 18 of his 29 3-point attempts.

He has reached double figures in seven straight games, averaging 17.4 points, after recording only two such games in his previous 15 contests, going scoreless three times.

Tolliver recently scolded those who doubted him.

"I've always been an ultimate team guy, right?" he said. "Whenever a coach asks me to fill a role, I fill it. That's what I do."

The Pistons and Grizzlies met once earlier this season, with Detroit pulling out a 104-102 home win in February. Gasol had 19 points and 14 rebounds in the loss.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
A. Drummond
0 C
M. Brooks
8 SG
28.0 Min. Per Game 28.0
23.3 Pts. Per Game 23.3
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
53.0 Field Goal % 56.5
53.0 Three Point % 56.5
60.8 Free Throw % 84.6
away team logo
A. Drummond C 0
15.1 PPG, 16.0 RPG, 3.0 APG
home team logo
M. Brooks SG 8
23.3 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 3.5 APG
1234T
away team logo Pistons 38-41 -----
home team logo Grizzlies 21-58 -----
O/U 203.0, MEM +5.5
FedExForum Memphis, Tenn.
O/U 203.0, MEM +5.5
FedExForum Memphis, Tenn.
Team Stats
away team logo Pistons 38-41 103.5 PPG 43.9 RPG 22.6 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 21-58 98.7 PPG 40.6 RPG 21.4 APG
Key Players
A. Drummond C 15.1 PPG 16.0 RPG 3.0 APG 53.0 FG%
M. Brooks SG 23.3 PPG 3.5 RPG 3.5 APG 56.5 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Pistons
Roster
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
R. Jackson
R. Bullock
I. Smith
S. Johnson
A. Tolliver
J. Ennis III
D. Buycks
L. Kennard
L. Galloway
J. Leuer
J. Nelson
H. Ellenson
E. Moreland
R. Hearn
W. Reed
K. Felder
L. Montero
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Griffin 25 33.2 19.8 6.6 6.2 0.4 0.4 2.6 43.3 34.8 78.4 1.1 5.6
A. Drummond 77 33.6 15.1 16.0 3.0 1.4 1.6 2.6 53.0 0.0 60.8 5.1 10.9
R. Jackson 42 26.6 14.8 2.8 5.1 0.6 0.1 2.3 43.4 31.2 82.1 0.6 2.1
R. Bullock 62 27.9 11.3 2.5 1.5 0.8 0.2 0.8 48.9 44.5 79.6 0.4 2.0
I. Smith 79 25.1 10.8 2.8 4.4 0.8 0.3 1.3 48.1 33.3 69.8 0.3 2.4
S. Johnson 66 27.5 8.7 3.7 1.6 1.4 0.2 1.1 37.8 28.1 78.0 0.5 3.2
A. Tolliver 76 21.8 8.6 3.0 1.1 0.4 0.3 0.7 45.9 43.0 80.2 0.6 2.4
J. Ennis III 24 20.8 7.6 2.6 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.7 45.8 30.5 76.7 0.8 1.8
D. Buycks 29 14.7 7.4 1.4 2.0 0.7 0.1 1.3 41.4 33.3 87.8 0.4 1.0
L. Kennard 70 19.5 7.1 2.3 1.6 0.6 0.2 0.9 43.4 39.7 84.8 0.3 2.0
L. Galloway 55 14.7 6.2 1.6 1.0 0.6 0.1 0.3 37.7 35.3 77.8 0.2 1.4
J. Leuer 8 17.0 5.4 4.0 0.6 0.1 0.4 0.9 41.7 0.0 86.7 0.9 3.1
J. Nelson 7 16.6 3.7 1.1 3.3 0.6 0.1 1.6 28.2 7.1 100.0 0.3 0.9
H. Ellenson 35 7.4 3.1 1.9 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.5 33.9 27.7 83.3 0.3 1.6
E. Moreland 64 11.3 1.8 4.0 1.1 0.4 0.7 0.6 51.0 0.0 38.5 1.2 2.8
R. Hearn 2 1.5 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
W. Reed 3 3.0 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
K. Felder 1 3.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
L. Montero 2 4.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
Total 79 241.6 103.5 43.9 22.6 7.58 3.94 12.9 45.0 37.1 74.2 10.2 33.7
Grizzlies
Roster
M. Brooks
T. Evans
M. Gasol
M. Conley
D. Brooks
J. Green
A. Harrison
W. Selden Jr.
C. Parsons
M. Chalmers
J. Martin
B. McLemore
X. Rathan-Mayes
D. Davis
K. Simmons
M. Henry
I. Rabb
B. Weber
M. Teague
B. Johnson
V. Hunter
O. Johnson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Brooks 4 28.0 23.3 3.5 3.5 1.5 0.8 1.8 56.5 60.0 84.6 1.8 1.8
T. Evans 52 30.9 19.4 5.1 5.2 1.1 0.3 2.3 45.2 39.9 78.5 0.8 4.3
M. Gasol 72 33.0 17.2 8.1 4.1 0.7 1.4 2.6 41.9 33.8 83.3 1.1 7.0
M. Conley 12 31.1 17.1 2.3 4.1 1.0 0.3 1.5 38.1 31.2 80.3 0.0 2.3
D. Brooks 79 28.5 10.4 3.0 1.5 0.8 0.2 1.5 43.7 35.9 73.0 0.6 2.4
J. Green 55 28.0 10.3 8.4 1.4 0.6 0.5 1.4 45.7 33.9 72.1 2.7 5.8
A. Harrison 56 23.7 9.5 2.3 3.2 0.7 0.5 1.4 42.2 33.1 78.0 0.4 1.9
W. Selden Jr. 35 19.7 9.3 1.6 1.9 0.5 0.1 1.5 43.1 40.2 74.6 0.5 1.1
C. Parsons 36 19.2 7.9 2.5 1.9 0.5 0.3 1.0 46.2 42.1 63.0 0.4 2.1
M. Chalmers 63 21.8 7.7 2.4 3.0 1.2 0.2 1.8 38.1 28.0 85.2 0.2 2.2
J. Martin 73 22.8 7.7 4.4 1.0 0.5 0.7 1.2 44.6 34.7 76.7 1.3 3.0
B. McLemore 53 18.8 7.1 2.4 0.8 0.7 0.3 1.1 40.7 34.0 82.5 0.6 1.8
X. Rathan-Mayes 5 23.6 5.8 1.0 3.6 1.2 0.6 2.2 28.6 7.1 44.4 0.0 1.0
D. Davis 59 14.7 5.6 3.9 0.6 0.2 0.6 0.5 61.0 0.0 68.5 1.2 2.7
K. Simmons 29 19.0 5.4 1.6 1.9 0.6 0.2 1.3 41.9 19.2 100.0 0.4 1.1
M. Henry 17 19.1 5.4 1.9 1.1 1.4 0.3 1.1 37.2 32.0 60.0 0.5 1.5
I. Rabb 33 13.1 5.1 4.0 0.8 0.3 0.3 0.9 56.3 0.0 80.6 1.4 2.7
B. Weber 5 23.8 4.8 3.4 1.8 1.6 0.4 1.6 47.6 0.0 66.7 1.0 2.4
M. Teague 3 24.7 3.7 2.0 4.3 1.3 0.0 1.0 25.0 25.0 40.0 0.3 1.7
B. Johnson 9 6.7 3.0 2.0 0.1 0.3 0.4 0.1 41.9 0.0 33.3 0.8 1.2
V. Hunter 4 1.8 1.5 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 60.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.3
O. Johnson 1 16.0 0.0 2.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.0
Total 79 240.3 98.7 40.6 21.4 7.37 4.87 14.4 44.2 35.0 78.3 9.5 31.0
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores