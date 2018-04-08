NO
LAC

Pelicans must win vs. Clippers, who are out of playoffs

  • STATS TSX
  • Apr 08, 2018

LOS ANGELES -- A bunched up Western Conference has the New Orleans Pelicans knowing there is plenty to play for with two games remaining in the regular season.

With a victory Monday at Los Angeles against the Clippers, the Pelicans would move one win away from clinching at least the No. 5 seed in the conference. They could even move up to No. 4 with a little help from opponents playing the Utah Jazz, who are currently in fourth place.

But the jammed pack conference also means a backward slide could take a heavy toll. The Pelicans were officially fifth in the conference before Sunday's games, with teams in fifth, sixth (Spurs), and seventh (Thunder) all possessing 46-34 records.

Denver was in ninth place in the conference, just outside a playoff spot, but was just one game behind the Pelicans in the standings.

If anything, the Pelicans are soaring into Los Angeles behind their hard-earned victory at Golden State on Saturday.

"Knowing this was like a playoff game and a playoff atmosphere, knowing where we are in the playoff race and knowing we haven't won (at Golden State) in a while, (it) was a big confidence booster," Pelicans forward Anthony Davis said, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune. "We knew we'd probably have to win four games of the last five to make sure we solidify a spot in the playoffs."

It remains to be seen what type of Clippers team the Pelicans will run into. Monday's matchup had been shaping up to be a big one between Western Conference playoff contenders, but a recent Clippers slide officially eliminated them from their seventh consecutive playoff appearance.

The Clippers (42-38) could be a team intent on showing they still have something to prove, even if the playoffs are out of the question, or they could exhale knowing their late-season chase has ended.

The Clippers might have lost four of their last five games, but after considering what he might do with the season winding down, coach Doc Rivers suggested that his team will not treat the Pelicans with indifference.

"We have two games left and I don't even know how I'm going to approach those games," Rivers told the assembled media after Saturday's loss to the Nuggets. "I may play all the starters, I may play all the young guys and just let them get minutes.

"I think I have to play the guys against New Orleans, honestly. I think we really have to go after that game. I just believe in protecting the league. That's what we should do, and I hope we do that."

The Clippers will conclude the season with four point guards on injured reserve: Patrick Beverley (knee), Avery Bradley (groin), Milos Teodosic (foot) and Jawun Evans (abdomen). Even leading scorer Lou Williams is ailing with an ankle injury and was listed as day-to-day. Forward Danilo Gallinari is also day-to-day with a hand injury.

The Pelicans have made their playoff push despite losing DaMarcus Cousins (Achilles) for the season. Guard Ian Clark is dealing with an ankle injury.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
A. Davis
23 PF
L. Williams
23 SG
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
22.6 Pts. Per Game 22.6
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
2.5 Reb. Per Game 2.5
53.5 Field Goal % 43.5
53.5 Three Point % 43.5
83.4 Free Throw % 88.0
away team logo
A. Davis PF 23
28.2 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 2.3 APG
home team logo
L. Williams SG 23
22.6 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 5.3 APG
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 46-34 -----
home team logo Clippers 42-38 -----
O/U 224.5, LAC +7.5
STAPLES Center Los Angeles, CA
O/U 224.5, LAC +7.5
STAPLES Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 46-34 111.6 PPG 44.2 RPG 26.6 APG
home team logo Clippers 42-38 109.2 PPG 43.7 RPG 22.2 APG
Key Players
A. Davis PF 28.2 PPG 11.1 RPG 2.3 APG 53.5 FG%
L. Williams SG 22.6 PPG 2.5 RPG 5.3 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Pelicans
Roster
A. Davis
D. Cousins
J. Holiday
N. Mirotic
E. Moore
J. Crawford
R. Rondo
D. Miller
I. Clark
C. Diallo
E. Okafor
S. Hill
L. Drew
D. Liggins
M. James
J. Smith
C. Cooke
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Davis 73 36.4 28.2 11.1 2.3 1.5 2.5 2.1 53.5 34.4 83.4 2.5 8.6
D. Cousins 48 36.2 25.2 12.9 5.4 1.6 1.6 5.0 47.0 35.4 74.6 2.2 10.7
J. Holiday 79 36.2 19.1 4.5 5.9 1.5 0.8 2.6 49.1 34.0 78.5 0.8 3.8
N. Mirotic 25 28.1 12.4 7.4 1.4 0.9 0.9 1.0 38.6 29.9 76.6 1.3 6.2
E. Moore 80 31.6 12.4 2.9 2.3 1.0 0.1 1.3 50.6 42.7 68.3 0.7 2.2
J. Crawford 3 15.3 10.3 1.0 3.7 0.3 0.3 1.7 52.4 66.7 100.0 0.7 0.3
R. Rondo 63 26.2 8.1 4.0 8.1 1.0 0.2 2.3 46.3 32.9 56.8 0.5 3.6
D. Miller 80 23.8 7.8 2.0 1.4 0.3 0.2 0.7 44.4 41.2 87.1 0.2 1.8
I. Clark 72 19.4 7.3 1.7 1.4 0.4 0.1 0.8 44.5 31.2 76.3 0.1 1.5
C. Diallo 50 11.3 4.9 4.1 0.4 0.2 0.4 0.6 58.0 0.0 76.9 0.9 3.2
E. Okafor 25 13.9 4.4 4.7 0.3 0.3 1.0 0.5 50.5 0.0 81.0 1.8 2.9
S. Hill 10 15.8 2.6 2.8 2.0 0.7 0.1 0.8 27.0 19.0 50.0 0.7 2.1
L. Drew 7 7.9 2.1 0.3 1.1 0.0 0.0 0.3 35.3 50.0 0.0 0.3 0.0
D. Liggins 25 9.5 1.8 1.0 0.8 0.4 0.2 0.3 46.2 47.1 0.0 0.1 1.0
M. James 4 4.5 1.0 0.3 1.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 22.2 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0
J. Smith 3 4.0 0.7 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.3
C. Cooke 12 3.1 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 15.4 14.3 50.0 0.0 0.2
Total 80 243.4 111.6 44.2 26.6 7.91 5.88 14.5 48.2 36.3 77.3 8.7 35.5
Clippers
Roster
L. Williams
T. Harris
D. Gallinari
A. Rivers
D. Jordan
P. Beverley
M. Harrell
T. Wallace
M. Teodosic
A. Bradley
J. Wilson
W. Johnson
C. Williams
B. Marjanovic
J. Evans
S. Dekker
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Williams 79 32.8 22.6 2.5 5.3 1.1 0.2 3.0 43.5 35.9 88.0 0.5 2.0
T. Harris 29 35.0 19.6 6.1 3.0 1.2 0.7 1.6 48.1 42.9 78.9 0.7 5.4
D. Gallinari 21 32.0 15.3 4.8 2.0 0.6 0.5 1.2 39.8 32.4 93.1 0.4 4.4
A. Rivers 60 34.0 15.3 2.4 3.9 1.2 0.3 1.8 42.8 38.2 64.3 0.5 2.0
D. Jordan 75 31.7 12.2 15.3 1.5 0.5 0.9 1.8 64.4 0.0 59.2 4.3 11.0
P. Beverley 11 30.4 12.2 4.1 2.9 1.7 0.5 2.3 40.3 40.0 82.4 1.5 2.6
M. Harrell 74 16.7 10.9 4.0 0.9 0.5 0.7 0.9 64.4 14.3 64.3 1.4 2.6
T. Wallace 28 28.1 9.9 3.5 2.3 0.9 0.5 1.4 45.6 27.8 78.2 0.7 2.9
M. Teodosic 45 25.2 9.5 2.8 4.6 0.5 0.1 2.2 41.9 37.9 84.8 0.4 2.4
A. Bradley 6 27.5 9.2 3.7 1.8 0.8 0.2 1.3 47.3 11.1 100.0 0.5 3.2
J. Wilson 15 18.3 7.0 2.1 0.7 0.3 0.5 0.5 46.9 42.9 50.0 0.2 1.9
W. Johnson 72 20.1 5.4 3.0 0.8 1.0 0.9 0.8 40.4 34.1 74.5 0.4 2.6
C. Williams 36 18.0 5.3 1.4 1.0 0.8 0.4 0.6 44.6 31.0 81.3 0.3 1.1
B. Marjanovic 17 7.7 4.9 3.5 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.5 51.0 0.0 84.2 1.3 2.2
J. Evans 48 16.2 4.8 1.8 2.1 0.8 0.1 0.9 35.2 27.8 77.6 0.2 1.6
S. Dekker 71 11.8 4.0 2.2 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.4 48.4 16.7 67.9 0.6 1.7
Total 80 240.3 109.2 43.7 22.2 7.68 4.58 14.0 47.1 35.6 75.0 10.1 33.6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores