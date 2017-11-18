CHA
Holiday scores 27, Bulls hold off Walker, Hornets 123-120

  • Nov 18, 2017

CHICAGO (AP) Exhausted and elated following the birth of his daughter this week, new father Justin Holiday had enough left to give one of the best performances of his career.

Holiday scored 27 and the Chicago Bulls overcame a 47-point outburst by Kemba Walker to beat the skidding Charlotte Hornets 123-120 on Friday night, snapping a five-game losing streak.

''It's been amazing, man,'' Holiday said. ''I'm just thankful and blessed to be able to have a child that's healthy and still have this job at the end of the day. I'm good.''

Holiday finished two points shy of his career high, helping the Bulls pick up a rare win on a night when Walker simply dazzled for the Hornets.

The 2017 All-Star nearly matched his personal best of 52 points but missed a driving layup with Charlotte trailing by one in the closing seconds.

Lauri Markkanen then hit two free throws to make it 123-120 with 2.6 seconds left, securing the Bulls' third win in 13 games this season. Charlotte has dropped six straight.

''I feel bad for Coach (Steve Clifford),'' Walker said. ''He's constantly taking the blame for a lot of our losses and it has nothing to do with him, man. He's doing the best job he can to put us in position to win games with his schemes and stuff. We're just messing everything up. It's bad. And you know, it starts with me. I have to be better defensively as well. I have to find a way to get my teammates going defensively and find a way for us to put together a full 48-minute game. It's been a while since we've done that.''

Last in the NBA in scoring and field goal percentage, Chicago shot 52 percent and hit 17 of 34 3-pointers.

Holiday and Denzel Valentine, who had 18 points, each sank four from long range. Kris Dunn scored a career-high 22, Markkanen added 16 and the Bulls came out on top after a tense finish.

''For the team, it does a lot,'' Dunn said. ''If we keep going out there playing hard together, keep building that chemistry ... I think we're going to carry it on to the next game.''

LAST CHANCE

Charlotte's Michael Kidd-Gilchrist rebounded a missed shot by Chicago's Robin Lopez with about 10 seconds left. After a timeout, Walker beat Dunn off a pick and got by Cristiano Felicio only to miss a driving layup as a rotating Markkanen bothered the shot .

''I just missed,'' Walker said. ''Had a good look. Kind of lost the ball a little bit. But I mean, I got what I wanted, just came up short.''

SUPER RESPONSE

Call that a super response from Superman.

Dwight Howard had an emphatic answer in the first quarter when a fan near the baseline yelled, ''Dwight Howard, you (stink)!'' He dunked, turned and winked at the guy.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Nicolas Batum had nine points in 27 minutes after scoring 16 over 32 minutes in his season debut against Cleveland on Wednesday night. Batum missed the first 13 games because of a torn ligament in his left elbow. Clifford wanted to hold Batum to about 28 minutes in this one after he carried a heavier load than anticipated against the Cavaliers. ... Howard had 11 points and nine rebounds. ... Marvin Williams scored 13.

Bulls: Coach Fred Hoiberg on Houston scoring 90 points in the first half against Phoenix on Thursday: ''I'd pray to get 90 in a game.'' ... C David Nwaba (sprained right ankle) missed his fifth consecutive game. He participated in the shootaround and the Bulls hope to have him practice on Saturday. ... Markkanen led the Bulls with seven rebounds. ... Holiday also had three steals.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Bulls: Visit the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Walker
15 G
B. Portis
5 F
25.0 Min. Per Game 25.0
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
9.8 Reb. Per Game 9.8
45.7 Field Goal % 44.8
43.9 Three Point % 43.6
87.8 Free Throw % 80.0
  Team rebound 0:00
  Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Lauri Markkanen made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:02
+ 1 Lauri Markkanen made 1st of 2 free throws 0:02
  Personal foul on Dwight Howard 0:02
  Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen 0:02
  Kemba Walker missed layup 0:03
  Defensive rebound by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist 0:09
  Robin Lopez missed jump shot 0:10
+ 2 Kemba Walker made layup 0:32
+ 2 Kris Dunn made jump shot 0:43
Team Stats
Points 120 123
Field Goals 42-81 (51.9%) 47-91 (51.6%)
3-Pointers 10-21 (47.6%) 17-34 (50.0%)
Free Throws 26-34 (76.5%) 12-13 (92.3%)
Total Rebounds 53 39
Offensive 5 4
Defensive 37 31
Team 11 4
Assists 19 26
Steals 3 9
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 15 23
Technicals 1 3
K. Walker G 15
47 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
K. Dunn G 32
22 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 5-9 27333228120
home team logo Bulls 3-1026342340123
United Center Chicago, IL
United Center Chicago, IL
away team logoHornets 5-9 104.7 PPG 47.2 RPG 19.6 APG
home team logoBulls 3-10 94.8 PPG 44.3 RPG 21.8 APG
K. Walker G 23.5 PPG 3.6 RPG 6.5 APG 45.7 FG%
J. Holiday G 15.3 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.8 APG 37.2 FG%
K. Walker G 47 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
J. Holiday G 27 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
51.9 FG% 51.6
47.6 3PT FG% 50.0
76.5 FT% 92.3
Starters
K. Walker
M. Williams
D. Howard
N. Batum
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 38 47 6 5 0 0 1 0 17/27 5/9 8/9 1 5 62 +3
M. Williams 28 13 4 1 0 0 1 0 5/9 3/4 0/0 1 3 18 +2
D. Howard 27 11 9 0 0 0 2 2 4/10 0/0 3/6 2 7 18 -11
N. Batum 26 9 3 3 0 0 1 1 3/7 0/2 3/3 0 3 17 -5
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 27 9 4 1 0 0 0 3 3/6 0/0 3/4 0 4 15 +4
Bench
F. Kaminsky
J. Lamb
D. Bacon
C. Zeller
M. Monk
J. Stone
M. Paige
M. Mathiang
M. Carter-Williams
J. O'Bryant
T. Graham
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
F. Kaminsky 19 11 3 1 0 0 2 1 3/5 1/3 4/6 1 2 14 -5
J. Lamb 23 10 7 4 2 0 2 4 3/10 0/2 4/4 0 7 25 -8
D. Bacon 18 4 2 2 0 0 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 2 9 +3
C. Zeller 20 3 4 2 1 2 1 3 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 4 13 +8
M. Monk 9 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 0 2 -6
J. Stone - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Paige - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mathiang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. O'Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 120 42 19 3 2 12 15 42/81 10/21 26/34 5 37 193 -15
Starters
J. Holiday
D. Valentine
L. Markkanen
J. Grant
R. Lopez
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Holiday 35 27 3 0 3 1 2 4 10/15 4/7 3/3 1 2 32 +4
D. Valentine 32 18 5 6 0 1 2 2 7/15 4/7 0/0 0 5 34 +2
L. Markkanen 30 16 7 3 2 0 1 1 5/11 3/8 3/4 0 7 30 +8
J. Grant 21 10 4 5 0 0 1 2 4/6 2/2 0/0 0 4 23 -4
R. Lopez 28 6 3 3 0 0 3 4 3/10 0/0 0/0 1 2 12 +12
Bench
K. Dunn
B. Portis
C. Felicio
A. Blakeney
Q. Pondexter
K. Felder
P. Zipser
N. Mirotic
C. Payne
Z. LaVine
R. Arcidiacono
D. Nwaba
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Dunn 26 22 5 7 3 0 1 5 10/16 2/2 0/0 0 5 43 +8
B. Portis 17 10 3 0 0 0 1 0 4/9 2/6 0/0 1 2 12 -5
C. Felicio 19 9 3 1 1 1 0 2 3/4 0/0 3/3 1 2 16 -9
A. Blakeney 11 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/2 3/3 0 1 8 0
Q. Pondexter 15 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 +1
K. Felder 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -1
P. Zipser 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -1
N. Mirotic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. LaVine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Arcidiacono - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nwaba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 123 35 26 9 3 11 23 47/91 17/34 12/13 4 31 211 +15
