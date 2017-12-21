TOR
DeRozan scores 45 points, Raptors rally to beat 76ers

  • Dec 21, 2017

PHILADELPHIA (AP) With DeMar DeRozan knocking down 3-pointers early, Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey thought he was back in Seattle.

Down the stretch, Casey watched DeRozan do what's made him a three-time All-Star: get to the foul line.

DeRozan combined the two to score a career-high 45 points and the Raptors overcame a 22-point deficit to beat the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers 114-109 on Thursday night.

DeRozan, a career 28 percent shooter from 3-point range, set a career high with six 3s in nine attempts in Toronto's fifth straight win.

''I thought he was a young Ray Allen,'' Casey said about DeRozan's 4-of-4 first-quarter shooting from 3, reminiscing of his days as an assistant coach with the Seattle SuperSonics in the early 2000s. ''That's what we need from him. It opens up the floor, especially on nights when we just didn't have it. We were playing in mud in the first half.''

DeRozan became more conventional in the fourth quarter. His jumper with 4:13 left put the Raptors ahead to stay after they trailed 76-54 early in the third quarter.

He hit two free throws with 53 seconds left after Philadelphia's Robert Covington missed a go-ahead 3-point attempt, and then two more with 6.4 seconds left put it away.

DeRozan finished 13 of 15 from the line to best the 43 points he scored against Boston last season. The Sixers only took 14 free throws as a team.

''That's been my career the past few years, getting to the free throw line,'' DeRozan said. ''Being able to close out the game and me understanding to slow the game down. Get the momentum going our way and try to kill them at the free-throw line.''

Kyle Lowry added 23 points to help the Raptors to their 11th win in 12 games.

''Sometimes you're going to have games where you let your All-Star, your superstar, take over,'' Lowry said of DeRozan.

Ben Simmons scored 20 points but had seven of the Sixers' 23 turnovers in their fourth straight loss. Covington added 19 points and Dario Saric had 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Philadelphia, which blew a 16-point lead Tuesday night in a loss to Sacramento, fell to 1-7 without Embiid.

''We need to come and play dirty, play tough,'' Saric said.

It was another day of uncertainty and false hope for the Sixers regarding their oft-injured franchise center, who went from questionable to probable to out in eight hours.

Embiid missed two games with back tightness after logging a career-high 49 minutes in a triple-overtime loss to Oklahoma City last Friday. But the big man participated in shootaround and coach Brett Brown said less than two hours before tipoff that Embiid was ''probable'' and would play barring a setback in warmups.

Embiid didn't show any discomfort during pregame drills, but was ruled out about 30 minutes before tipoff.

''He felt OK in the morning and then half an hour before the game, we learned he didn't feel comfortable playing.'' Brown said. ''So we decided to rest him again.''

The Sixers were also without starting shooting guard JJ Redick (right hamstring), but used Covington's 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range to race ahead by 22.

Things quickly fell apart. Lowry and Delon Wright (12 points) got hot in a 22-2 run that included bad passes and poor shots by the Sixers.

''We're going to get healthy,'' Brown said. ''We're going to get better.''

TIP-INS

Raptors: F C.J. Miles (dental procedure) missed his second straight game.

76ers: Former Raptors C Amir Johnson started in Embiid's place. ... Redick is doubtful for Saturday's rematch in Toronto.

FRAGILE EMBIID

Embiid has played in 54 of a possible 277 games since being the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft. That includes two lost years to foot injuries and last season being cut short by knee surgery. He's yet to be cleared to play on consecutive days because of his knee, and his back has been an on-and-off problem.

UP NEXT

The teams meet again Saturday night in Toronto.

---

More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
B. Simmons
25 PG
36.6 Min. Per Game 36.6
17.2 Pts. Per Game 17.2
7.9 Ast. Per Game 7.9
9.1 Reb. Per Game 9.1
49.4 Field Goal % 51.5
49.2 Three Point % 51.1
80.8 Free Throw % 54.3
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry 0:01
  Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:01
+ 1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:06
+ 1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 0:06
  Personal foul on Richaun Holmes 0:06
+ 2 Ben Simmons made dunk 0:07
  Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Richaun Holmes 0:10
  Offensive rebound by Kyle Lowry 0:10
  OG Anunoby missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:13
+ 1 OG Anunoby made 1st of 2 free throws 0:13
  Personal foul on Jerryd Bayless 0:13
Team Stats
Points 114 109
Field Goals 35-85 (41.2%) 45-86 (52.3%)
3-Pointers 12-35 (34.3%) 9-29 (31.0%)
Free Throws 32-35 (91.4%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 52 46
Offensive 19 13
Defensive 26 27
Team 7 6
Assists 18 27
Steals 14 14
Blocks 6 7
Turnovers 21 23
Fouls 19 27
Technicals 0 0
D. DeRozan SG 10
45 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
D. Saric PF 9
18 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Raptors 22-8 30223428114
home team logo 76ers 14-1731342321109
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
away team logoRaptors 22-8 111.6 PPG 42.1 RPG 23.2 APG
home team logo76ers 14-17 108.6 PPG 48.6 RPG 26.4 APG
D. DeRozan SG 24.7 PPG 4.4 RPG 5.0 APG 49.4 FG%
B. Simmons PG 17.3 PPG 9.0 RPG 7.8 APG 51.5 FG%
Top Scorers
D. DeRozan SG 45 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
B. Simmons PG 20 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
41.2 FG% 52.3
34.3 3PT FG% 31.0
91.4 FT% 71.4
Raptors
Starters
D. DeRozan
K. Lowry
S. Ibaka
O. Anunoby
J. Valanciunas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DeRozan 39 45 5 3 2 1 2 3 13/21 6/9 13/15 3 2 57 +12
K. Lowry 36 23 9 4 3 0 7 1 6/15 3/9 8/8 4 5 36 +8
S. Ibaka 34 12 8 0 2 1 1 2 4/13 0/3 4/4 3 5 22 +14
O. Anunoby 21 6 0 0 2 0 3 0 2/6 1/4 1/2 0 0 5 +2
J. Valanciunas 15 2 5 1 0 0 0 0 1/6 0/0 0/0 2 3 9 -12
Bench
D. Wright
J. Poeltl
P. Siakam
F. VanVleet
N. Powell
L. Nogueira
L. Brown
B. Caboclo
M. Miller
A. McKinnie
C. Miles
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Wright 27 12 4 4 1 0 2 1 4/11 2/4 2/2 3 1 23 +15
J. Poeltl 20 8 6 0 2 2 1 3 4/5 0/0 0/0 3 3 17 -7
P. Siakam 19 4 6 3 1 2 2 4 1/4 0/3 2/2 1 5 17 +7
F. VanVleet 13 2 1 2 1 0 1 2 0/3 0/2 2/2 0 1 7 -5
N. Powell 12 0 1 1 0 0 2 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 1 -9
L. Nogueira - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Caboclo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McKinnie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 114 45 18 14 6 21 19 35/85 12/35 32/35 19 26 194 +25
76ers
Starters
B. Simmons
R. Covington
D. Saric
A. Johnson
J. Bayless
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Simmons 33 20 6 4 0 1 7 3 9/14 0/0 2/5 2 4 28 -8
R. Covington 38 19 7 1 5 0 3 4 6/16 5/12 2/2 3 4 30 +4
D. Saric 36 18 10 9 2 2 3 2 7/10 1/3 3/3 2 8 47 +1
A. Johnson 20 12 4 3 1 1 2 3 6/8 0/0 0/0 1 3 22 +6
J. Bayless 33 11 1 1 4 0 2 4 5/13 1/7 0/0 0 1 16 -7
Bench
R. Holmes
T. McConnell
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
T. Booker
J. Redick
J. Pullen
J. Anderson
J. Embiid
J. McAdoo
F. Korkmaz
M. Fultz
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Holmes 27 15 7 2 1 1 1 6 7/12 0/0 1/2 3 4 27 -11
T. McConnell 20 5 1 5 0 1 1 1 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 1 16 +6
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 13 5 1 0 1 0 1 3 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 1 6 -3
T. Booker 15 4 3 2 0 1 3 1 1/2 0/0 2/2 2 1 9 -13
J. Redick - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pullen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Embiid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McAdoo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Korkmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fultz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 109 40 27 14 7 23 27 45/86 9/29 10/14 13 27 201 -25
NBA Scores