Pacers beat Clippers 111-104 for 5th straight win

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 01, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) Victor Oladipo scored 30 points, Myles Turner added 24 and the Indiana Pacers rallied to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 111-104 on Sunday for their fifth straight victory.

Oladipo shot 11 of 17 from the field and had 12 assists for the playoff-bound Pacers, who have won four in a row over the Clippers.

Neither team led by more than seven points in the fourth quarter, when the Pacers scored on nearly every possession over the last five minutes. They've won 12 of their last 16.

Tobias Harris led the Clippers with 21 points. Lou Williams added 20 and Montrezl Harrell had 19 off the bench. Austin Rivers scored 18 and DeAndre Jordan grabbed 12 rebounds.

Los Angeles lost its second straight and saw its playoff hopes take a hit with five games remaining.

Harrell and Williams combined to score 21 of the Clippers' 26 points in the fourth.

Harris' 3-pointer drew the Clippers to 105-104, but Bojan Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer and the Pacers went 3 of 4 at the free throw line to end the game.

Harrell scored the Clippers' last basket in each of the first three quarters. He beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer from well behind the arc to end the first, dunked to end the second, and scored to end the third.

After tying the game three times in the third, the Pacers took their first lead, 65-61, on a basket by Turner. Oladipo tied it once more at 67-all before the Clippers closed with an 11-9 spurt to lead 78-76 heading into the fourth.

Down by 16, the Pacers ended the first half on a 19-4 run that left them trailing 51-50 at the break. Oladipo scored 11 points and Turner had six.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Swept the two-game season series, winning 109-104 a week ago in Indiana. ... Will be in the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years.

Clippers: F Danilo Gallinari had seven points and six rebounds in his second game since returning from a bruised right hand that cost him 18 games. ... Jordan averaged 17.1 rebounds in March, just off his career high of 17.3 set in March 2015.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday in the finale of a four-game western swing.

Clippers: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

---

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Key Players
V. Oladipo
4 SG
L. Williams
23 SG
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
22.7 Pts. Per Game 22.7
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
47.3 Field Goal % 43.8
47.1 Three Point % 43.6
81.0 Free Throw % 88.0
  Defensive rebound by Myles Turner 0:04
  Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:08
+ 1 Victor Oladipo made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:14
  Victor Oladipo missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:14
  Team rebound 0:14
  Personal foul on Austin Rivers 0:14
  Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo 0:14
  Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan 0:14
  DeAndre Jordan missed dunk 0:16
  Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot 0:18
  Offensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari 0:20
Team Stats
Points 111 104
Field Goals 42-86 (48.8%) 42-82 (51.2%)
3-Pointers 11-28 (39.3%) 9-25 (36.0%)
Free Throws 16-21 (76.2%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 51 41
Offensive 15 12
Defensive 25 24
Team 11 5
Assists 23 24
Steals 8 6
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 10 13
Fouls 12 20
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
V. Oladipo SG 4
30 PTS, 4 REB, 12 AST
home team logo
T. Harris SF 34
21 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Pacers 46-31 22282635111
home team logo Clippers 41-36 30212726104
O/U 212.0, LAC -3.0
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
O/U 212.0, LAC -3.0
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 46-31 105.6 PPG 42.3 RPG 22.1 APG
home team logo Clippers 41-36 109.3 PPG 43.9 RPG 22.2 APG
Key Players
V. Oladipo SG 23.2 PPG 5.3 RPG 4.1 APG 47.1 FG%
T. Harris SF 19.4 PPG 6.0 RPG 2.9 APG 47.5 FG%
Top Scorers
V. Oladipo SG 30 PTS 4 REB 12 AST
T. Harris SF 21 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
48.8 FG% 51.2
39.3 3PT FG% 36.0
76.2 FT% 78.6
Pacers
Starters
V. Oladipo
M. Turner
B. Bogdanovic
D. Collison
T. Young
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
V. Oladipo 37 30 4 12 5 1 2 4 11/17 3/6 5/6 1 3 62 +14
M. Turner 32 24 8 0 0 1 1 1 9/15 2/4 4/5 4 4 32 +7
B. Bogdanovic 33 15 5 0 0 0 2 2 6/11 2/6 1/2 0 5 18 +6
D. Collison 30 14 1 4 1 0 1 0 4/7 2/3 4/4 0 1 23 +10
T. Young 39 8 9 1 1 0 0 2 4/12 0/0 0/0 5 4 20 +25
Starters
V. Oladipo
M. Turner
B. Bogdanovic
D. Collison
T. Young
Bench
C. Joseph
L. Stephenson
D. Sabonis
T. Booker
G. Robinson III
J. Young
E. Sumner
A. Poythress
I. Anigbogu
T. Leaf
B. Moore
A. Jefferson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Joseph 21 10 2 3 0 1 1 0 4/9 2/3 0/0 0 2 18 -10
L. Stephenson 20 8 5 1 0 1 1 1 3/9 0/5 2/4 1 4 15 +5
D. Sabonis 19 2 4 1 1 0 1 2 1/5 0/0 0/0 3 1 8 -10
T. Booker 3 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0 2 -7
G. Robinson III 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 1 -5
J. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Anigbogu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 111 40 23 8 4 10 12 42/86 11/28 16/21 15 25 199 +35
Clippers
Starters
T. Harris
A. Rivers
T. Wallace
D. Jordan
D. Gallinari
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Harris 37 21 4 7 1 1 2 2 9/16 3/6 0/0 0 4 39 -14
A. Rivers 36 18 3 7 2 1 3 3 7/15 3/8 1/2 2 1 35 -11
T. Wallace 36 9 4 2 1 1 3 4 4/7 1/2 0/0 1 3 16 +4
D. Jordan 28 8 12 0 0 0 2 2 4/8 0/0 0/2 5 7 18 -18
D. Gallinari 31 7 6 1 0 3 1 1 1/9 0/3 5/5 1 5 17 -7
Starters
T. Harris
A. Rivers
T. Wallace
D. Jordan
D. Gallinari
Bench
L. Williams
M. Harrell
S. Thornwell
C. Williams
P. Beverley
W. Johnson
A. Bradley
S. Dekker
B. Marjanovic
J. Evans
M. Teodosic
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Williams 32 20 2 3 2 0 2 3 7/13 1/4 5/5 0 2 28 +2
M. Harrell 21 19 3 2 0 0 0 0 9/12 1/1 0/0 2 1 26 +6
S. Thornwell 15 2 2 2 0 0 0 4 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 1 8 +2
C. Williams 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +1
P. Beverley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dekker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 104 36 24 6 6 13 20 42/82 9/25 11/14 12 24 187 -35
