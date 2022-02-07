We have officially entered Super Bowl week, which means players from both the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams are holding media availability for what is called "opening night." Rams star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. had a surprise guest join his press conference: Former LSU and Cleveland Browns teammate Jarvis Landry.

Landry popped in and said that he didn't have any questions to ask, but wanted Beckham to know that he's deserving of this moment. Watch what happened, here:

"You're deserving of this moment," said Landry. "You put countless hours to where you are today and I've witnessed it all firsthand. You have scars to show for where you are today. This is a dream that you are actually turning into a reality and I wanted to come on here and just let you know that I'm proud of you, bro, that so many people supporting you every step of the way bro. Continue to use your light, continue to be a blessing to others.

"I love you and go get that ring. Go get that ring!"

Beckham responded saying that besides his father, no one other than Landry has had the kind of impact on his life to make him a better person and player. He also said that this moment was for them both.

Landry and Beckham played three seasons together at LSU and then two and a half years with the Browns before Beckham was released in November. OBJ signed with the Rams after clearing waivers, and reestablished himself as a legitimate star. He caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games played, and 19 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown in the postseason. In the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers, Beckham caught a season-high nine passes for 113 yards.

Despite how his tenure ended with the Browns, these two LSU Tigers are always going to have each other's backs.