The 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game will kick off the preseason on Thursday when the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and one player we won't see in action will be Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, making him a star to avoid with your NFL DFS picks. That leaves C.J. Beathard, Jake Luton and Kyle Sloter to take first crack at running new head coach Doug Pederson's offense and creates an opportunity for value in the NFL DFS player pool.

The Raiders also have a new head coach, Josh McDaniels, but it might not be wise to load up your NFL DFS lineups with stars like Derek Carr, Davante Adams and Darren Waller given that this is the first of four preseason games for Las Vegas. Who should you target with your NFL Hall of Fame Game DFS picks? Before locking in any 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game DFS picks for Jaguars vs. Raiders, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Gibbs analyzes each incoming rookie class in detail and is familiar with the entirety of each NFL team's offensive depth chart. He also closely monitored training camp reports this summer and has a feel for which players are poised for strong preseason performances. If there's anybody who can give you an edge in preseason NFL DFS, it's him.

Now, Gibbs has turned his attention to the 2022 NFL NFL Hall of Fame Game and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for the 2022 Hall of Fame Game

One of Gibbs' top NFL DFS picks for the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game, where every player on DraftKings is priced at $11,400 and every player on FanDuel is $12,000, is Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens. The 27-year-old product of Southern Miss will battle for the Raiders' backup quarterback role with Jarrett Stidham and has the experience advantage after starting 16 games in three seasons with the 49ers. He also made a start for the Browns in 2021 and had a relief appearance for the Eagles.

Mullens has thrown for 4,861 yards and 26 touchdowns with 22 interceptions while averaging a respectable 7.7 yards per pass attempt during his NFL career. There is potential for Mullens to put up big numbers against a Jaguars roster that lacks depth.

Part of Gibbs' optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Jacksonville wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Originally a first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2016, the former Ole Miss standout hasn't lived up to his pre-draft hype. But after bouncing around between Minnesota and Atlanta, Treadwell landed in Jacksonville in 2021 and put up respectable numbers. He was targeted 51 times and had 33 catches for 434 yards and a touchdown. A career-high 22 of his catches went for first downs, so he was a player Jacksonville quarterbacks trusted to move the chains.

Treadwell is battling to stay on the roster and possibly even expand his role in 2022 under a new staff. He's in line to get plenty of reps on Thursday since the Jaguars will likely limit snaps for top receiving options like Christian Kirk and Marvin Jones. Treadwell caught six passes and a touchdown in the preseason last year, so he has a track record of performing in games such as these. See who else to include on your rosters here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Raiders vs. Jaguars

Gibbs is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Fantasy expert Jacob Gibbs putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the 2022 Hall of Fame Game? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a highly-rated Fantasy expert, and find out.