A pair of NFC contenders will kick off their preseason slate when the Green Bay Packers take on the San Francisco 49ers on Friday. The 2022 NFL Preseason Week 1 game will be a rematch of their divisional matchup from last year's playoffs, which saw the 49ers rally for a 13-10 win in the final seconds. Aaron Rodgers will sit this one out for Green Bay and could skip the entire preseason like he has the past several years. Jordan Love will start for the Packers, who will rely mainly on their backups. The 49ers, meanwhile, are expected to start Trey Lance at quarterback as well as their entire starting offense. This will be the first meeting between the teams in the preseason since 2016, when the Packers beat the host 49ers 21-10.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. 49ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 33. Before you make any Packers vs. 49ers bets or predictions, make sure you check out what top-rated SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

Over the past seven years White, a CBS Sports fantasy and gambling editor, has gone 329-250-21 (56.8 percent) in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest. He also is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, going 445-378-24 on his against-the-spread NFL picks from 2017-21, returning $2,542 to $100 players.

In addition, White is 50-17-1 on his last 68 against-the-spread picks involving the Packers. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Packers vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -2.5

Packers vs. 49ers over-under: 33 points

Packers vs. 49ers money line: Green Bay +125, San Francisco -145

GB: Packers went 0-3 last preseason and were outscored 68-21

SF: 49ers were 2-1 in the 2021 preseason, going 1-1 at home

Why the 49ers can cover

Unlike the Packers, San Francisco will get a look at its starting unit, at least for a few series. That includes quarterback Trey Lance, who played in six regular-season games in 2021. Lance completed 41-of-71 passes (57.7 percent) for 603 yards and five touchdowns with just two interceptions. He also carried 38 times for 168 yards (4.4 average) and one score. Lance played in all three preseason games a year ago, tossing three touchdowns and throwing for 276 yards.

Also getting a good look will be the 49ers' tight ends group, which recently lost veteran Jordan Matthews for the year with a torn ACL. That means Tyler Kroft and Ross Dwelley should see plenty of action behind first-stringer George Kittle. Kroft has 101 career receptions for 1,024 yards (10.1 average) and 13 touchdowns, while Dwelley has 40 career catches for 401 yards and four scores. He only caught four regular-season passes in 2021 for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Why the Packers can cover

Jordan Love was drafted to be Green Bay's quarterback of the future and will have to continue to show signs he can do that. After the preseason slate was completely wiped out his rookie season, he made two starts in 2021, showing flashes. He was 24-of-35 for 271 yards and one touchdown. He was also picked off once. Love also started one regular season game when Rodgers had to sit out for COVID-19, a 13-7 loss at Kansas City. After a slow start, Love completed 19-of-34 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown. For the season, Love finished 36-of-62 (58.1 percent) for 411 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

With the departure of No. 1 receiver Davante Adams this offseason, the Packers will try to get a look at their wide receiver depth. Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb return, and the team signed veteran Sammy Watkins. Lazard was the team's second-leading receiver with 40 catches for 513 yards (12.8 average) and eight touchdowns. With second-round draft pick Christian Watson sidelined due to injury, fourth-round draft pick Romeo Doubs from Nevada has been turning heads in camp and will also get a number of opportunities against San Francisco. Doubs had 225 career receptions in college for 3,322 yards (14.8 average) and 26 touchdowns.

How to make Packers vs. 49ers picks

