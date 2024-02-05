XFL: St. Louis Battlehawks at Seattle Sea Dragons
The United Football League has announced the 2024 schedule for its inaugural season. The UFL -- the result of a merger between the USFL (which lasted two seasons) and the XFL (which had three different variations) -- took four teams from each of those leagues for its first season. 

The four teams in the USFL division are the Birmingham Stallions, Michigan Panthers, Memphis Showboats, and Houston Roughnecks (three were USFL teams, while the Houston team is a combination of the USFL and XFL teams in Houston). The four teams in the XFL division are the D.C. Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas, Arlington Renegades, and St. Louis Battlehawks.

The league will have four teams qualify for the playoffs, with the top two teams in each division qualifying for the conference championship games. The UFL Championship will wrap up the season on Sunday, June 16. Each team will play in six in conference games and four inter-conference matchups. 

We'll keep you updated with results from each game as the season rolls along. The first game kicks off on Saturday, March 30 (all times are Eastern).

Week 1

DateVisitorHomeTime/TV

Saturday, March 30

Birmingham Stallions

Arlington Renegades1 p.m. (Fox)

Saturday, March 30

St. Louis Battlehawks

Michigan Panthers4 p.m. (Fox)

Sunday, March 31

D.C. Defenders

San Antonio Brahmas12 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, March 31

Memphis Showboats

Houston Roughnecks3 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 2 

DateVisitorHomeTime/TV

Saturday, April 6

San Antonio Brahmas

Memphis Showboats
12 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, April 6

Arlington Renegades

St. Louis Battlehawks
8 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, April 7

Birmingham Stallions

Michigan Panthers12 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, April 7

Houston Roughnecks

D.C. Defenders
4 p.m. (Fox)

Week 3

DateVisitorHomeTime/TV

Saturday, April 13

D.C. Defenders

Arlington Renegades
1 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, April 13

Memphis Showboats

Birmingham Stallions
7 p.m. (Fox)

Sunday, April 14

Houston Roughnecks

Michigan Panthers
12 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, April 14

St. Louis Battlehawks

San Antonio Brahmas
3 p.m. (ABC)

Week 4

DateVisitorHomeTime/tv

Saturday, April 20

Memphis Showboats

St. Louis Battlehawks
12 p.m. (ABC)

Saturday, April 20

D.C. Defenders

Birmingham Stallions
7 p.m. (Fox)*

Saturday, April 20

Michigan Panthers

San Antonio Brahmas
7 p.m. (Fox)*

Sunday, April 21

Arlington Renegades

Houston Roughnecks
2 p.m. (FS1)

*Regional coverage

Week 5

DateVisitorHomeTime/TV

Saturday, April 27

San Antonio Brahmas

Arlington Renegades7 p.m. (Fox)

Saturday, April 27

Birmingham Stallions

 Houston Roughnecks
7 p.m. (Fox)

Sunday, April 28

St. Louis Battlehawks

D.C. Defenders12 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, April 28

Michigan Panthers

Memphis Showboats
3 p.m. (Fox)

Week 6

DateVisitorHomeTime/TV

Saturday, May 4

Birmingham Stallions

Memphis Showboats
12 p.m. (ABC)

Saturday, May 4

Houston Roughnecks

St. Louis Battlehawks
3 p.m. (Fox)

Sunday, May 5

Arlington Renegades

Michigan Panthers1 p.m. (Fox)

Sunday, May 5

San Antonio Brahmas

D.C. Defenders4 p.m. (Fox)

Week 7

DateVisitorHomeTime/TV

Saturday, May 11

Memphis Showboats

Arlington Renegades
1 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, May 11

St. Louis Battlehawks

Birmingham Stallions
4 p.m. (Fox)

Sunday, May 12

Michigan Panthers

D.C. Defenders
12 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, May 12

San Antonio Brahmas

Houston Roughnecks
3 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 8

DateVisitorHomeTime/TV

Saturday, May 18

Memphis Showboats

Michigan Panthers
4 p.m. (Fox)

Saturday, May 18

Houston Roughnecks

Birmingham Stallions
8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday, May 19

D.C. Defenders

St. Louis Battlehawks12 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, May 19

Arlington Renegades

San Antonio Brahmas
4 p.m. (Fox)

Week 9

DateVisitorHomeTime/TV

Saturday, May 25

St. Louis Battlehawks

Arlington Renegades
12 p.m. (ABC)

Saturday, May 25

Birmingham Stallions

San Antonio Brahmas
3 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, May 26

D.C. Defenders

Memphis Showboats2:30 p.m. (Fox)

Sunday, May 26

Michigan Panthers

Houston Roughnecks2:30 p.m. (Fox)

Week 10

DateVisitorHomeTime/TV

Saturday, June 1

Michigan Panthers

Birmingham Stallions
12 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, June 1

San Antonio Brahmas

St. Louis Battlehawks
4 p.m. (Fox)

Sunday, June 2

Arlington Renegades

D.C. Defenders
12 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, June 2

Houston Roughnecks

Memphis Showboats
7 p.m. (Fox)

Playoff semifinals

Saturday, June 8 -- 3 p.m. (ABC)
Sunday, June 9 -- TBA (Fox)

Championship

Sunday, June 16 -- TBA (Fox)