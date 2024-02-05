The United Football League has announced the 2024 schedule for its inaugural season. The UFL -- the result of a merger between the USFL (which lasted two seasons) and the XFL (which had three different variations) -- took four teams from each of those leagues for its first season.
The four teams in the USFL division are the Birmingham Stallions, Michigan Panthers, Memphis Showboats, and Houston Roughnecks (three were USFL teams, while the Houston team is a combination of the USFL and XFL teams in Houston). The four teams in the XFL division are the D.C. Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas, Arlington Renegades, and St. Louis Battlehawks.
The league will have four teams qualify for the playoffs, with the top two teams in each division qualifying for the conference championship games. The UFL Championship will wrap up the season on Sunday, June 16. Each team will play in six in conference games and four inter-conference matchups.
We'll keep you updated with results from each game as the season rolls along. The first game kicks off on Saturday, March 30 (all times are Eastern).
Week 1
|Date
|Visitor
|Home
|Time/TV
Saturday, March 30
Birmingham Stallions
|Arlington Renegades
|1 p.m. (Fox)
Saturday, March 30
St. Louis Battlehawks
|Michigan Panthers
|4 p.m. (Fox)
Sunday, March 31
D.C. Defenders
|San Antonio Brahmas
|12 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, March 31
Memphis Showboats
|Houston Roughnecks
|3 p.m. (ESPN)
Week 2
|Date
|Visitor
|Home
|Time/TV
Saturday, April 6
San Antonio Brahmas
|Memphis Showboats
|12 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, April 6
Arlington Renegades
|St. Louis Battlehawks
|8 p.m. (ABC)
Sunday, April 7
Birmingham Stallions
|Michigan Panthers
|12 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, April 7
Houston Roughnecks
|D.C. Defenders
|4 p.m. (Fox)
Week 3
|Date
|Visitor
|Home
|Time/TV
Saturday, April 13
D.C. Defenders
|Arlington Renegades
|1 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, April 13
Memphis Showboats
|Birmingham Stallions
|7 p.m. (Fox)
Sunday, April 14
Houston Roughnecks
|Michigan Panthers
|12 p.m. (ABC)
Sunday, April 14
St. Louis Battlehawks
|San Antonio Brahmas
|3 p.m. (ABC)
Week 4
|Date
|Visitor
|Home
|Time/tv
Saturday, April 20
Memphis Showboats
|St. Louis Battlehawks
|12 p.m. (ABC)
Saturday, April 20
D.C. Defenders
|Birmingham Stallions
|7 p.m. (Fox)*
Saturday, April 20
Michigan Panthers
|San Antonio Brahmas
|7 p.m. (Fox)*
Sunday, April 21
Arlington Renegades
|Houston Roughnecks
|2 p.m. (FS1)
*Regional coverage
Week 5
|Date
|Visitor
|Home
|Time/TV
Saturday, April 27
San Antonio Brahmas
|Arlington Renegades
|7 p.m. (Fox)
Saturday, April 27
Birmingham Stallions
| Houston Roughnecks
|7 p.m. (Fox)
Sunday, April 28
St. Louis Battlehawks
|D.C. Defenders
|12 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, April 28
Michigan Panthers
|Memphis Showboats
|3 p.m. (Fox)
Week 6
|Date
|Visitor
|Home
|Time/TV
Saturday, May 4
Birmingham Stallions
|Memphis Showboats
|12 p.m. (ABC)
Saturday, May 4
Houston Roughnecks
|St. Louis Battlehawks
|3 p.m. (Fox)
Sunday, May 5
Arlington Renegades
|Michigan Panthers
|1 p.m. (Fox)
Sunday, May 5
San Antonio Brahmas
|D.C. Defenders
|4 p.m. (Fox)
Week 7
|Date
|Visitor
|Home
|Time/TV
Saturday, May 11
Memphis Showboats
|Arlington Renegades
|1 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, May 11
St. Louis Battlehawks
|Birmingham Stallions
|4 p.m. (Fox)
Sunday, May 12
Michigan Panthers
|D.C. Defenders
|12 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, May 12
San Antonio Brahmas
|Houston Roughnecks
|3 p.m. (ESPN)
Week 8
|Date
|Visitor
|Home
|Time/TV
Saturday, May 18
Memphis Showboats
|Michigan Panthers
|4 p.m. (Fox)
Saturday, May 18
Houston Roughnecks
|Birmingham Stallions
|8 p.m. (ESPN2)
Sunday, May 19
D.C. Defenders
|St. Louis Battlehawks
|12 p.m. (ABC)
Sunday, May 19
Arlington Renegades
|San Antonio Brahmas
|4 p.m. (Fox)
Week 9
|Date
|Visitor
|Home
|Time/TV
Saturday, May 25
St. Louis Battlehawks
|Arlington Renegades
|12 p.m. (ABC)
Saturday, May 25
Birmingham Stallions
|San Antonio Brahmas
|3 p.m. (ABC)
Sunday, May 26
D.C. Defenders
|Memphis Showboats
|2:30 p.m. (Fox)
Sunday, May 26
Michigan Panthers
|Houston Roughnecks
|2:30 p.m. (Fox)
Week 10
|Date
|Visitor
|Home
|Time/TV
Saturday, June 1
Michigan Panthers
|Birmingham Stallions
|12 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, June 1
San Antonio Brahmas
|St. Louis Battlehawks
|4 p.m. (Fox)
Sunday, June 2
Arlington Renegades
|D.C. Defenders
|12 p.m. (ABC)
Sunday, June 2
Houston Roughnecks
|Memphis Showboats
|7 p.m. (Fox)
Playoff semifinals
Saturday, June 8 -- 3 p.m. (ABC)
Sunday, June 9 -- TBA (Fox)
Championship
Sunday, June 16 -- TBA (Fox)