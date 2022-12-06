The 123rd Army vs. Navy Game is set for Saturday, December 10 as the prestigious military academies meet up in one of college football's most storied rivalries. The game is set to kick at 3 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It'll air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ (Sign up now with promo code ALLYEAR to get 50% off one year of the Essential or Premium plan at Paramount+ (expires 12/31).

A major part of the pageantry of this annual matchup is the uniform selection for both sides. Navy's uniform this season, especially, has created plenty of buzz. The Midshipmen will be decked out in a NASA collection look that honors the Naval Academy's rich history of contributing to space exploration. Fanatics has released the NASA collection Navy replica jersey and you can buy it right here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

These Under Armour jerseys are red, white and blue with the NASA logo on the right arm and the American flag on the left. The Navy's special "Sea to the Stars" logo is featured on the back of the neck. Get the NASA collection Navy jersey right here.

The Naval Academy has produced 54 astronauts, more than any other institution. Notable alums include Alan Shepard, the first American in space, and Bruce McCandless II, who was the first astronaut to go on an untethered space walk in 1985.

In terms of the game itself, Navy is a 1-point favorite at Caesars Sportsbook as the Midshipmen look to run their record to 5-6 on the season. The Midshipmen opened the season just 2-5 but have played better down the stretch. They won two their last four, including knocking off a ranked UCF squad last time out. Their two losses during that stretch came by a combined 13 points to Notre Dame and Cincinnati, both quality opponents.

Army, meanwhile, is 3-6 on the season but does enter this contest on a two-game winning streak. Both these teams lost to Air Force this year, meaning the Falcons have already clinched the 2022 Commander-in-Chief's Trophy.

Navy has the all-time 61-52-7 edge in the head-to-head series. The Midshipmen won 14 straight in the series between 2002-15. The series has been far more competitive in recent years with the teams alternating wins since 2018. Navy won 17-13 last season.

