The Houston Astros were crowned champions of the 2022 World Series after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. Houston's victory means that the Astros have become the 21st MLB franchise to win multiple World Series titles. The Astros also joined the Royals, Marlins, Mets and Blue Jays as expansion teams to win multiple World Series titles. Now, you can get Astros World Series championship gear here.

Houston's skipper Dusty Baker finally won a World Series title as a manager after 25 seasons. Baker has managed 3,884 regular season games and 97 postseason games in his tenure as manager. Following Houston's clinching Game 6 victory, Baker now has 51 postseason wins, placing him fourth all-time behind Joe Torre, Bobby Cox and Tony La Russa. He has an impressive 28-14 record in playoff games with the Astros, who signed baker in 2020. Baker has won back-to-back AL pennants after making the ALCS in 2020 and now he finally has that elusive World Series title.

Now that the confetti has fallen on the 2022 World Series title, Houston fans are looking for the best Houston Astros championship gear.

Fanatics already has plenty of Astros championship apparel that will help Houston fans remember their second ever World Series title. Here's a look at four of the hottest-selling pieces of Houston Astros championship gear that can get shipped your way soon, all from an officially-licensed MLB partner. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Houston Astros World Series title t-shirt

Fanatics

Houston Astros World Series title hat

Fanatics

Houston Astros World Series title hoodie

Fanatics

Houston Astros World Series title gift box

Fanatics

Ready to get the hottest Houston Astros World Series title gear today? Visit Fanatics.com now to see all the must-have gear, all from the official apparel partner of the MLB.