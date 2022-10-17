The Tennessee Volunteers pulled off perhaps the biggest win of the 2022 college football season thus far when they knocked off the then-No. 3-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15. The Crimson Tide had owned the Third Saturday in October rivalry since Nick Saban took over, winning all 15 matchups since 2007. But the Vols flipped the script in 2022, pulling out a dramatic 52-49 win in front of their home crowd, which then stormed the field, took down the goalposts and ultimately tossed them in Tennessee River. Fanatics has released a commemorative shirt for this massive Tennessee win, and you can buy the "Settled On The Field" shirt right here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Tennessee's win could prove to be a pivotal moment in the Heisman Trophy campaign for quarterback Hendon Hooker. The senior completed 21 of 30 passes for 385 yards and five touchdowns. He added 56 yards on the ground. Junior receiver Jalin Hyatt also entered Tennessee lore after he caught all five of Hooker's touchdown passes on his way to a 6-207-5 receiving line.

The game ultimately came down to a pair of kicks that will certainly be remembered in Knoxville for years to come. Alabama's Will Reichard missed a potential go-ahead field goal in the final minute for Alabama. That opened the door for Tennessee's offense to use a quick-strike attack that set up the game-winning attempt for kicker Chase McGrath, who had missed an extra point earlier in the contest. McGrath knuckled a 40-yarder just over the crossbar, sending Tennessee fans into euphoria as they celebrated one of the biggest wins in program history.

