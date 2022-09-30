While the west coast of Florida endured the brunt of Hurricane Ian, a pair of Top 25 teams in the MaxPreps national high school football rankings weren't taking any chances. No. 13 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) and No. 23 Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) delayed their game to Saturday afternoon, ensuring that one of the country's top high school football matchups would still be played. American Heritage is 4-1, and coming off of a loss to No. 6 Chaminade-Madonna, while the 5-0 Chiefs traveled to Key West last week for a dominating 63-7 victory.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Dr. Bud Tight Field at Cardinal Gibbons. The Chiefs won a 4A state championship last season, while the Patriots made an early exit in the 5A Region 4 semifinals. Cardinal Gibbons hasn't lost at home since last October. Find out more about this matchup and follow it at MaxPreps.

A part of the CBS Sports family, MaxPreps is America's Source for High School Sports. In partnership with nearly 250,000 varsity coaches in the United States, it strives to cover every team, every game and every player. MaxPreps publishes and preserves athletic accomplishments by recording game-by-game stats and sharing highlights with award-winning photography and video clips. It's a site trusted by millions in prep sports, and it's also a great source to get high school football scores for your area.

How to track American Heritage vs. Cardinal Gibbons

American Heritage vs. Cardinal Gibbons date: Saturday, October 1

American Heritage vs. Cardinal Gibbons time: Noon ET

American Heritage vs. Cardinal Gibbons game page: Follow game at MaxPreps

What you need to know about American Heritage

Even in a 42-34 loss last Friday, Ohio State running back Mark Fletcher was impressive. The senior carried the ball 23 times for 194 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. He didn't play much the previous week against Glades Central, a game that the Patriots won handily, 56-0. Fletcher is a composite four-star running back in the 247Sports national football recruiting rankings, and is set to be joined in Columbus with five-star wide receiver Brandon Innis.

Innis also played sparingly against Glades Central, but he did score two touchdowns in just the three catches he made in the win. For the year, Innis has 16 receptions for 399 yards and six touchdowns. Otherwise, the offense is piloted by senior quarterback and Louisiana-Monroe commit Blake Murphy, and he's lit it up this year, with 843 yards passing and 16 touchdowns with just two interceptions.

What you need to know about Cardinal Gibbons

Cardinal Gibbons had a chance to mix business with pleasure last week as the Chiefs traveled to Key West and stomped the Conchs, 63-7. Gibbons only needed to generate 341 yards of total offense in the win. Quarterback and three-star Central Florida commit, Dylan Rizk had an exceptional five-touchdown performance, but just cleared 230 yards in the win. Most of those yards went to Komani Beneby, who finished with 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Gibbons doesn't have a running back like Fletcher to fall back on, but it does have another play-making wide receiver threat in 2023 recruit Antonio Lindsay Jr. Lindsay leads the team in receptions (15), and is second on the team in receiving, with 175 yards and two touchdowns. Otherwise, senior running back and three-star Florida Atlantic commit Kamari Moulton leads the team in rushing, with 182 yards and a touchdown on 45 carries this season.

How to get high school football scores, updates for American Heritage vs. Cardinal Gibbons

Now that you know what to look for, get ready to keep track of American Heritage vs. Cardinal Gibbons. Visit MaxPreps now to follow the action, plus get high school scores from around the nation and much, much more.