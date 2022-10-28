Last weekend, Arch Manning did more than just help secure Isidore Newman's (New Orleans, La.) first district win against Metairie Park Country Day. He broke the school touchdown record in the Greenies' 31-14 home victory. In a tight four-team district, there is no room for error, and Newman moves on to its next matchup against M.L. King Charter (New Orleans, La.) on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. The Jaguars come into the matchup with an impressive 6-2 record, but Friday will be their first game against Manning. Follow the action here and don't miss a minute.

King Charter's program is only in its second season, and after winning five games last year, the arrow is pointing up. However, the Jaguars lost their first district matchup last week to St. Charles Catholic, which sits atop the 2A-District 10 standings with Newman. You can follow Newman vs. King Charter on the game page at MaxPreps here.

What you need to know about Arch Manning

Heading into this season, Peyton Manning held the Newman all-time touchdown record with 92, and with two games left to play in his senior season, Arch Manning could be looking at finishing his high school career with over 100. Earlier this season, the composite five-star quarterback prospect broke the all-time passing records held by both of his uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, as he led Newman to its best start since his sophomore year. Through seven games, Manning has completed 63% of his passes for 1,573 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Where Arch Manning has separated himself on the field from his uncles has been with his ability to create plays with his legs. Although he's not considered a true dual-threat quarterback, his highlights from this season feature numerous deep throws made on rollouts and scrambles. His creativity and ability to improvise caught the attention of Steve Sarkisian at the University of Texas, where he has been committed to play his college football since the summer. Follow Arch Manning at MaxPreps now.

Newman vs. M.L. King Charter preview

With a matchup against Manning this week, the Jaguars may have slipped in a look-ahead spot against St. Charles Catholic last Friday. The Comets rolled to a 23-6 win over King Charter, in which the only score of the game for the Jags came on a 4-yard touchdown run by Marcus Robinson. Although King came out and offered some resistance on defense to start the second half, its offense wasn't able to capitalize, and the final score of the game was a pick-six thrown by King quarterback Joseph Riley IV.

When Manning watches the game tape from last week's King Charter game, he'll be licking his chops. The gaps in Charter's coverage were most evident when St. Charles went up by two scores on a 38-yard pass to Brandon Kragle in the first half, who was left uncovered down the seam. On the other side of the ball, King quarterback Riley completed just five passes in the game for 42 yards.

Newman struggled to stop the run last week against Metairie Park Country Day, and allowed Jack Schwing to run for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Robinson hasn't been nearly as productive as Schwing for his team this season, but the Greenies have some things to figure out on their defensive line. Newman has a running back of its own in Will Zurik who can be a big factor against the Jaguars, who allowed Comets running back Davon Sturgis to tally 116 yards on 25 carries last week. Zurik scampered for 108 yards against Metairie Park Country Day two weeks ago. You can follow the matchup at MaxPreps.

