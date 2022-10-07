Two weeks ago, Arch Manning, the nephew of famed NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, missed out on a chance to catch one -- or both -- of his uncles' career passing marks at Isidore Newman School (New Orleans, La.). He was sure not to have the same thing happen for a second consecutive week against Pearl River. Manning passed both Peyton and Eli in a 52-22 win over the Rebels, and he'll look to add to his own career passing record this week against 4-1 Belle Chasse (Belle Chasse, La.) when the teams play on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET. Follow the action here and don't miss a minute.

Manning and the Greenies have put up big numbers against down opponents this season, but struggled in their first real test of the season in a loss two weeks ago against Many (Many, LA). Friday's contest gives Manning and his Newman side a stiff test against the 4-1 Cardinals, and another chance to prove their mettle. You can follow Newman vs. Belle Chasse on the game page at MaxPreps here.

What you need to know about Arch Manning

After a disappointing showing against Many, where Manning completed just 8-of-20 passes for a meager 80 yards, he responded in a big way against Pearl River. Against the Rebels, Manning completed 17-of-28 passes for 356 yards and seven touchdowns, which put him at just over 7,430 career passing yards. Peyton Manning finished his Newman career with 7,207 and by the time Eli was done, he had 7,389 passing yards.

With the family school record chase behind him, Manning can focus solely on the remainder of his senior season. He is the top overall prospect in the 247Sports national football recruiting rankings, and a clear consensus five-star prospect. Over the summer, he ended his recruitment with a commitment to the University of Texas, and chose the Longhorns over other national powers Alabama and Georgia. Manning has passed for 1,163 yards and 20 touchdowns through five games this season. Follow Arch Manning at MaxPreps now.

How to track Newman vs. Belle Chasse

Newman vs. Belle Chasse date: Friday, Oct. 7

Newman vs. Belle Chasse time: 8 p.m. ET

Newman vs. Belle Chasse preview

The Greenies would love to end Manning's storybook career with a state title, and have been playing up in classifications for most of the season. The Class 4A Cardinals should provide a test, but are coming off of a 24-17 loss to Franklinton (Franklinton, La.) last week. Belle Chasse's offense operates through junior running back Jaedon Voisin, who ran for 327 yards and four touchdowns two weeks ago in a win against Salmen (Slidell, La.) in a 35-30 win.

Defensively, the main player of concern for Manning is defensive back Jeremiah Moses, who is committed to Louisiana. Moses had also picked up offers from Air Force and Tulane before committing to the Ragin' Cajuns. He'll likely be tasked with covering one of Manning's top targets, Kai Donaldson, who caught three of Manning's touchdowns last week.

Otherwise, Manning has two more capable pass-catchers in Anthony Jones, who emerged last week with a breakout 114-yard, two touchdown performance. Three-star tight end and fellow Texas commit Will Randle was lost for the season to an ACL injury following Newman's game against Benton on September 16, but Peter Loup stepped up in his absence with a few touchdown receptions. After Manning's brilliant performance last week, he also holds the Newman record for most career touchdowns, and the Cardinals will need to be at the top of their game to try and slow his momentum. You can follow the matchup at MaxPreps.

How to get high school football scores, updates for Arch Manning in Newman vs. Belle Chasse

