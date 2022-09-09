One might expect a high school quarterback that comes from the most famous family in football to light up the scoreboard week-in and week-out. Arch Manning isn't necessarily that guy, but that doesn't make him any less of a talent. After leading his Isidore Newman (New Orleans, La.) team to a 35-14 season-opening win against Hahnville last week, he'll be back in action on Friday against Riverside Academy (Reserve, La.) at 8 p.m. ET.

Last season was a forgettable one for Riverside Academy, and the Rebels finished 3-5 during the regular season last year. They are are off to a much quicker start in 2022, with decisive wins in their first two games, including last week's 62-23 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas (Hammond, La.).

What you need to know about Arch Manning

Manning is, unsurprisingly, the top recruit in the country and a clear five-star prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings. He started his career with a bang, when he completed over 65% of his passes for nearly 2,500 yards and 34 touchdowns in his freshman season. Over the summer, he ended his recruitment with a commitment to Texas, but was between the Longhorns, Alabama and Georgia after he took official visits to all three.

The primary difference between Arch Manning and his famous uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, is Arch looks for opportunities to run the ball. Newman's offense isn't one that spreads things out and asks Manning to chuck the ball all over the field, but it does give him leeway to tuck it and run as he sees fit. Between Newman's preseason jamboree game and its first regular season game, Manning has thrown just 26 passes, but there's no disputing how effective his overall play is.

How to track Newman vs. Riverside Academy

Newman vs. Riverside Academy date: Friday, Sept. 9

Newman vs. Riverside Academy time: 8 p.m. ET

Newman vs. Riverside Academy game page:

Newman vs. Riverside Academy preview

Considering his pedigree, Manning often finishes games with relatively modest numbers, but he makes the most of his opportunities. When Newman last played against Riverside in 2020, he completed 8-of-10 passes for 60 yards, but he ran for three touchdowns and picked up 59 yards on nine carries. In Newman's win against Hahnville last week, Manning went 8-of-14 for 142 yards and threw three touchdowns.

The other top recruit for Newman is three-star tight end Will Randle, who is committed to Texas along with Manning. He also plays defensive end for the Greenies, and perhaps made the play of the game on Hahnville's first possession, when he picked off a pass at the line of scrimmage and returned it three-quarters of the field for a touchdown. Running back Will Zurik also ran in a couple of scores during the win, so the Greenies have options on offense outside of Manning.

With Riverside Academy, the conversation begins and ends with three-star running back Elijah Davis, who is committed to Louisiana. Last week, he had six rushing touchdowns, including scoring runs that went for 75, 66 and 48 yards. Defensively, the player to watch for the Rebels is defensive back Cade Middleton, who has interest and a couple of offers from several Power Five programs.

How to get high school football scores, updates for Arch Manning in Newman vs. Riverside Academy

How to get high school football scores, updates for Arch Manning in Newman vs. Riverside Academy