For obvious reasons, Arch Manning is the most widely discussed high school football prospect on the national stage in some time. Two of those reasons, Peyton and Eli Manning, are not just Arch's uncles, but also the two names in front of him on the all-time passing leader list at Isidore Newman School (New Orleans, La.). Arch Manning and the Greenies suffered their first defeat of the season last Friday, and they face another challenging matchup this week when they host Pearl River (Pearl River, LA) this Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

Arch Manning needs just over 130 passing yards to pass Peyton (7,207 yards), but he threw for 295 when he faced Pearl River last season. Manning also threw five touchdowns in that game as Newman won, 59-7, and he'll be looking for a repeat performance after last week's disappointing result. You can follow Newman vs. Pearl River on the game page at MaxPreps.

What you need to know about Arch Manning

Arch Manning entered the fall as the top overall high school football prospect in the 247Sports.com's composite rankings. As a five-star QB, and part of the most famous family in football, Manning had his pick of any college program to play for after this season, but he settled on Texas. Manning also took official visits to Alabama and Georgia, but committed to the Longhorns and offense-minded head coach in Steve Sarkisian.

Throughout his high school career, Manning has had the occasional game in which things didn't click for him in the passing game, but he's more than capable of making up for it with his running ability. He has already run for a couple of touchdowns this season, and against Pearl River last year, he finished with 38 yards on just four carries. Where Peyton and Eli Manning are known as traditional pocket passers, some of Arch Manning's biggest throws this season have come while he has been on the move outside of the pocket. Follow Arch Manning at MaxPreps.

Newman vs. Pearl River date: Friday, Sept. 30

Newman vs. Pearl River time: 8 p.m. ET

Newman vs. Pearl River game page: Follow game at MaxPreps

Newman vs. Pearl River preview

The Greenies lost to Many 25-17 last week and struggled against the Tigers' vaunted defense. Even though Manning threw for a pair of touchdowns, he completed just 8-of-20 passes for 80 yards. He'll have a better shot for stronger performance on Friday when he also resumes his chase to catch Peyton and Eli.

Pearl River (3-1) has just one blemish this season against Pine (Franklinton, La.) on September 16, but rebounded with a 46-14 win last week against Independence (Independence, La.). The Rebels are a plucky team, as they have found success without any upperclassmen on their offensive line, and lean on the production of running back Brian Jenkins III. While Austin Wadsworth doesn't have the same pedigree as Manning, the senior quarterback has managed a Rebels offense that has put up 98 total points over its last three games.

Perhaps Newman was never set up for success last week after it had to pull out all the stops in a wild, emotional 54-52 win against Benton on September 16. This week, the Greenies have a chance to get things back on track against a team that has played well this season, but was one of their biggest wins last year. A player like Manning shouldn't be expected to have back-to-back clunky performances, and after last year's meeting with the Rebels, he'll have a much better opportunity to top Peyton's passing mark than last week. You can follow the matchup at MaxPreps.

