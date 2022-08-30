Week 1 of the 2022 NFL schedule features two starting quarterbacks who will face the team they played for in 2021. One is Russell Wilson and the Broncos taking on the Seahawks, while the other is Baker Mayfield and the Panthers taking on the Cleveland Browns. The top overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Mayfield was picked to revitalize a Cleveland franchise that hadn't been to the playoffs since 2002. In some senses, he succeeded, as he brought energy and victories to a team that won just four combined games in the three years before he was selected. Mayfield ultimately got Cleveland back in the postseason in 2020 after an 11-5 regular season campaign.

However, injuries, inconsistency, and the opportunity to acquire Deshaun Watson led Cleveland to trade Mayfield to the Panthers for the fifth and final year of his rookie contract.

Panthers fans are hoping Mayfield can recreate a dynamic 2020 campaign. That year, the Oklahoma product completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also had a career-best QB rating of 95.9 as he guided the Browns to an 11-5 record and their first playoff win since 1994.

Mayfield will have several intriguing pieces to work with the backfield. When healthy, Christian McCaffrey is one of the most versatile and explosive backs in the league. Reserves Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman have also shown flashes when called upon. Veteran receivers D.J. Moore and Robbie Anderson return, and Carolina is hoping for a second-year surge from Terrace Marshall Jr.

