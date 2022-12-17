No. 5 Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School (Fla.) will make its second straight appearance in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series on Saturday afternoon when it faces No. 4 Bishop Gorman High School (Nev.). Chaminade-Madonna picked up a win over Highland High (Ariz.) last season. Bishop Gorman and Chaminade-Madonna won their respective state titles with a combined score of 118-20.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. Bishop Gorman comes into the matchup ranked fourth in the MaxPreps national high school football rankings, while Chaminade-Madonna is fifth. Find out more about this matchup and follow it at MaxPreps here.

How to track Bishop Gorman vs. Chaminade-Madonna

Bishop Gorman vs. Chaminade-Madonna date: Saturday, December 17

Bishop Gorman vs. Chaminade-Madonna time: 4 p.m. ET

Bishop Gorman vs. Chaminade-Madonna game page: Follow game at MaxPreps

What you need to know about Bishop Gorman

Bishop Gorman maintained its dominance in Nevada this year, winning its second consecutive state title and its 12th in the last 13 seasons. The Gaels scored touchdowns on all eight of their first-half possessions en route to their 70-6 win over Reno's Bishop Manogue in the Class 5A state title game. Junior running back Micah Kaapana scored on runs of 51, 83 and 29 yards the first three times that he touched the ball.

Bishop Gorman scored touchdowns on five of its first nine snaps from scrimmage, racing out to a 42-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Kaapana scored five touchdowns on five touches in the state title game, racking up 236 rushing yards on just four carries. Junior quarterback Micah Alejado threw for 3,403 yards and 53 touchdowns this season, while senior Jamih Otis led the defense with 153 tackles.

What you need to know about Chaminade-Madonna

Chaminade-Madonna has been a force to be reckoned with in high school football as well, winning its fifth state title in seven seasons this year. The Lions were dominant in the first half of their Class 1M state title game in Florida, cruising to a 48-14 win over Clearwater Central Catholic. Quarterback Cedric Bailey connected with wide receiver Joshisa Trader for a five-yard touchdown just over one minute into the game and running back Davion Gause made it 14-0 on a 16-yard run.

Bailey finished the game 16 of 24 passing for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Trader is considered to be one of the best wide receivers in the country, teaming up with wide receiver Jeremiah Smith to catch 27 touchdowns this season. The Lions also have a defensive star in safety Zaquan Patterson.

