If this is the first time you are able to legally bet on sports, then you should place your first bet with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code GAMEFULLC. With baseball season in full swing and football and basketball right around the corner, first-time bettors like you have plenty of opportunities to use the newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code and play along. Right now, Caesars Sportsbook is offering your first up to $1,250 on Caesars plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits when you use the code GAMEFULLC. It's okay if your first bet doesn't win, because Caesars Sportsbook will give it back to you as a bet credit.

Caesars Sportsbook is now offering your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars for new customers ready to bet on sports. If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, and WV)*, you can register, deposit, and get up to a $1,250 bet on Caesars with the code GAMEFULLC. If your bet doesn't hit, don't worry. Caesars will give you a single bonus bet you can use within 14 days. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here.

Here are some ways you can bet on sports right now at Caesars Sportsbook with the newest Caesars Sportsbook signup code.

Money line: Here's how to wager on the biggest baseball games this season. If Los Angeles is listed as a -200 favorite against Texas, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on Los Angeles to return $100 on that side to win. If Texas is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet.



Against the spread: If you love football, this will be the betting style for you once the season starts. If Detroit is listed as the 7.5-point underdog against Kansas City, that team must either win outright or lose by 7 points or fewer to cover the spread. Kansas City can cover as the 7.5-point favorite if it wins by 8 or more points.



Over/Under: This fun betting style lends itself well to basketball. If Caesars Sportsbook sets the over/under for Boston vs. Los Angeles at 210, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams' final scores will land over or under 210.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet up to $1,250 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

*21 + only (18+ in DC). Must be physically present in MD, NJ, PA, IL, WV, MD, OH, AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY, AZ, IN, OH, LA, MI, NY, TN, VA and MA. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? MD, NJ, PA, IL, MD, OH Call 1-800-GAMBLER. WV Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY Call 1-800-522-4700, AZ call 1-800-NEXT-STEP, IN call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). LA Call 1-877-770-STOP. MI, Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). TN Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. VA Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. MA If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. FOR HELP, CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. Standard text rates may apply.