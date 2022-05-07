There's no better way to follow your favorite major sports teams, leagues and athletes than the CBS Sports App. Winner of the 2022 Webby and 2022 People's Voice Webby for Best Sports App and Software, the CBS Sports App puts all the biggest sports action in the palm of your hand. With streaming access to all of the live events and games from CBS, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ in one place, you will always be up to date on breaking player news and real-time game scores. You'll never miss out on the action again with the CBS Sports App. Download the CBS Sports app right here.

The CBS Sports App is the best app for sports fans who want to watch and follow games and get the latest news, stats and highlights for football, basketball, basketball, baseball, soccer, golf, hockey and more! It recently won the 2022 Webby and 2022 People's Voice Webby for Best Sports App and Software.

How to watch live sports and highlights

With verified TV service provider or Paramount+ login information connected to your CBS Sports app, you'll have access to SEC football, the Masters, PGA Championship, PGA Tour, NCAA basketball, the NFL and more at your fingertips.

The CBS Sports mobile app also has expanded worldwide soccer coverage of UEFA Champions & Europa Leagues, Serie A, Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers, Concacaf Nations League and the NWSL, among others.

When you can't watch the game live, the CBS Sports app has a multitude of ways to deliver the latest sports news about the teams you love.

CBS Sports HQ provides 24/7 live news, highlights, Fantasy sports information and betting advice, and it can be found streaming at any time on the app. You'll also have access to SportsLine's Vegas insiders, daily content from Fantasy Football Today and everything else that you could need to make sure you crush your sports bets and Fantasy leagues.

How to get the latest sports scores and stats

Finding the latest sports news and stats is easier than ever with the CBS Sports App. The app's user-friendly interface lets you find football scores, baseball stats, the latest soccer news, and everything in between. Personalize your CBS Sports App with the "My Teams" tab and have all your favorite major sports teams just one click away.

Want to see game scores and highlights in real-time? CBS Sports App alerts lets you know when the biggest sports moments happen so you never miss a beat. You will have the latest scores and league news in the palm of your hand with alerts from the CBS Sports App.

