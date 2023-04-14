Whether you call it association football, futbol or soccer, a sport with the breadth and reach of "The Beautiful Game" deserves its own network. It now has one after CBS Sports Golazo went live on Tuesday with 24/7 coverage of your favorite players, teams, leagues and competitions. Soccer truly is a global game, as 1.5 billion people tuned into the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final, and now fans can tune in any time of the day for in-depth analysis, highlights and live content on CBS Sports Golazo. It's the perfect time to be a soccer fan with the launch of the CBS Sports Golazo Network earlier this week.

CBS Sports is already home to many top leagues and tournaments around the world. You can watch the NWSL, Concacaf Nations League and World Cup Qualifiers, Argentina's Liga Profesional de Fútbol and Brazil's Campeonato Brasileirão Série A on the network. European coverage includes Italy's Serie A as well as UEFA competitions such as the Europa League, Europa Conference League and the UEFA Champions League. Now, the first 24-hour digital soccer network based in the U.S. will allow you to stream the world's game any time, any place. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

How to watch, stream the CBS Sports Golazo Network

The channel will stream live for free on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV and Paramount+. Streaming begins on April 11 with exclusive UEFA Champions League Coverage and same-day UCL Quarterfinal Encores.

Streaming begins on April 11 with live studio shows, exclusive UEFA Champions League Coverage and same-day UCL Quarterfinal Encores. The CBS Sports Golazo Network will also have a total of 12 live matches across its first two weeks, including from UEFA Europa League, Italian Serie A, NWSL, Campeonato Brasileirão Série A, Scottish Professional Football League and Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol. Additionally, the network will offer a live second-screen tactical cam for top UEFA Champions League and Italian Serie A matches across the first two weeks.

Additional CBS Sports Golazo Network programming

Every day, the CBS Sports Golazo Network will get you caught up on the latest world soccer news with "MORNING FOOTY," the Network's flagship morning show streaming live from 7-9 a.m. ET. "MORNING FOOTY" helps fans set their day with highlights, interviews and the storylines impacting soccer worldwide with hosts Susannah Collins, Charlie Davies, Nico Cantor, Alexis Guerreros and reporter Jenny Chiu.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network will also host "BOX 2 BOX," an exclusive special edition UEFA Champions League pre-match show. "BOX 2 BOX" airs live on weekdays from 1-2 p.m. ET, with host Poppy Miller and analysts Ian Paul Joy and Aaron West. The news-driven show updates fans as it quickly covers all the latest global football news and key soccer headlines with reports from around the world.

CBS Sports' expansive roster of soccer announcers will be making regular appearances on the CBS Sports Golazo Network throughout the year. That includes Serie A analysts Marco Messina, Mike Grella, Matteo Bonetti and Fabrizio Romano. CBS Sports rules analyst Christina Unkel will also appear, as will the critically acclaimed "UEFA Champions League Today" studio team of Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network will provide soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+ beginning on Tuesday ahead of CBS Sports' critically-acclaimed coverage of the UEFA Champions League.