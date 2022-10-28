The last time that Basha (Chandler, Ariz.), the No. 52 team in the current MaxPreps national high school football rankings, played nearby Chandler, it left empty-handed with a 49-0 loss in 2019. The Bears finished with just four wins that season, but when they take on the Wolves again this Friday night, they'll come in a far more confident 6-1. Chandler is the No. 9 team in the nation, and moved to 7-0 last week following a 43-point win over Mountain View (Mesa, Ariz.).

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET at Chandler, where the Wolves haven't played since September 30. The last time Basha came close to stealing a win against the Wolves came in 2012, when the Bears lost by just 10 points, 41-31. Find out more about this matchup and follow it at MaxPreps here.

What you need to know about Basha

Last week against Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.), Basha escaped with a 26-23 win on the strength of a 17-point fourth quarter. Junior quarterback Demond Williams Jr. finished with 248 passing yards and a touchdown in the win. Senior running back Deshaun Buchanan led the team in rushing with 70 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.

Buchanan is committed to play his college football at Idaho, but he is surrounded by top recruits at Basha. Williams is a four-star prospect in the 2024 247Sports national recruiting rankings, and he is joined by another four-star junior athlete in Miles Lockhart. Senior cornerback Cole Martin is Basha's highest-ranked 2023 prospect, and is committed to play his college ball at Oregon. Follow Basha's game here.

What you need to know about Chandler

Chandler's offense has been unstoppable over the last three weeks, with 148 total points during that span. In last week's 49-6 win against Mountain View, quarterback Dylan Raiola threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Kaden Anderson was the main beneficiary in the passing attack, and finished with 102 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just four receptions.

Raiola is the most well-known prospect on the team, and the five-star passer, who is the No. 1 overall player in the 2024 class at 247Sports, is already committed to Ohio State. The Wolves' top senior is four-star defensive lineman A'mauri Washington, who is also committed to the Ducks. Washington has five sacks and nine tackles for loss this season. Follow Chandler's game here.

