It's rare to see a household name get traded in the middle of the NFL season, but the San Francisco 49ers made a splash on Oct. 20 by acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a package of draft picks. The 26-year old now returns to the Bay Area, where he starred collegiately for Stanford. While the Panthers are in full-blown rebuilding mode, it gives McCaffrey, arguably the NFL's most versatile weapon and a 2019 All-Pro selection, a chance to make a playoff run with the 49ers.

The Niners sit at 3-4 this season, but are just one game out of first in the NFC West. Kyle Shanahan's squad has made it to at least the divisional round in two of the last three seasons. McCaffrey was impressive in a limited debut in Week 7 against the Chiefs, recording eight carries for 38 yards and making two catches for 24 yards, generating even more demand for 2022 Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers jerseys. Now, you can buy the new Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Fanatics

San Francisco had a glaring need at running back with Elijah Mitchell (knee) on injured reserve. Even with virtually no practice, McCaffrey showed that he's the instant solution. He joins an offense that features playmakers like Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk. The Niners are without quarterback Trey Lance for the rest of the season due to a broken ankle. But the Niners are certainly glad they kept Jimmy Garoppolo around as the backup since he gives them a capable quarterback who can still navigate them to the postseason.

Looking longer term, McCaffrey is signed through the 2025 season, so Niners fans can confidently snatch up the new McCaffrey 49ers jersey with the knowledge that he'll likely team up with Lance and Samuel for at least a few more seasons.

Fanatics has already released the 49ers McCaffrey home jersey to celebrate his arrival. The new Christian McCaffrey jersey comes in home red and it has a heat-sealed name, numbers and team details that provide a kickoff-ready aesthetic. You can see the new Christian McCaffrey jersey right here.

Ready to get the brand-new Christian McCaffrey jersey today? See the newly-launched Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers jerseys today!