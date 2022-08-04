The Las Vegas Raiders made a splash early in the NFL offseason when they acquired star wide receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. The former second-round pick is coming off of a career season that saw him catch 123 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Packers reportedly offered Adams a contract that matched the five-year deal from the Raiders. However, Adams, a Bay Area native who grew up a Raiders fan, turned down the offer to continue playing with Aaron Rodgers in Wisconsin so he could be reunited with his Fresno State teammate and Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr. You can buy the new Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Adams is a very welcome addition to the Silver & Black following a 2021 campaign in which they managed to end the season with the fourth best completion percentage in the league (68.3) despite struggling to keep a decent receiving corps together. Although the regular season hasn't started yet, he is already at the top of Vegas' depth chart and is expected to lead the offense along with fellow wideout Hunter Renfrow and star tight end Darren Waller. Get the new Davante Adams 2022 jersey here.

Fanatics

Fanatics is giving Raiders fans multiple options to celebrate Adams' arrival in Sin City. The new Davante Adams Raiders jerseys come in men's and women's styles. Both the men's and women's jerseys are available in home black as well as away-game white with silver numbers. You can see all the Davante Adams jerseys right here.

Ready to get the brand-new Davante Adams jersey today? See the newly-launched Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders jerseys today before the Raiders kick off the 2022 season! Shop now.