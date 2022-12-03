Southlake Carroll has been a top high school football program in Texas for years, and is more recently notable as the alma mater of current University of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. This season, the Dragons lost senior quarterback Kaden Anderson to injury in early October, and junior quarterback Graham Knowles has dutifully handled the offense in his place. The Dragons haven't missed a beat after the change at QB, and are a perfect 13-0 heading into their Texas UIL State Football 6A Division 2 Quarterfinals matchup against Guyer (Denton, Texas) on Saturday.

Kickoff from Northwest ISD Stadium in Justin, Texas, is set for 3 p.m. ET. Guyer is the No. 10 team in the MaxPreps national high school football rankings, while Southlake Carroll is No. 23. Find out more about this matchup and follow it at MaxPreps here.

What you need to know about Guyer

The Wildcats advanced to this week's quarterfinals game after a wild 59-41 win over Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, TX) in Frisco, TX, last week. Five-star Guyer quarterback prospect Jackson Arnold only had to pass for 162 yards, in part, because he ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns. He finished as the team's leading rusher, but junior running back Trey Joyner was right behind him, with 134 yards and three touchdowns of his own.

Arnold is the ninth-ranked player in the 247Sports.com 2023 national football recruiting rankings, and has thrown for over 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns through 13 games this season. Joyner is a smaller running back, but there is no denying his talent. This season, he has 1,029 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground. Defensively, Guyer's secondary is its strength, and is led by five-star safety and Notre Dame commit, Peyton Bowen and four-star LSU commit Ryan Yaites. Follow Guyer's game here.

What you need to know about Southlake Carroll

Southlake Carroll won a barnburner of its own against McKinney last weekend, 42-35. Knowles threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns in the win, but senior running back Owen Allen had an equally impressive performance. Allen, who only holds offers to play college football at Air Force and Army, trampled McKinney with 221 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries.

Carroll's passing attack was focused on three players, led by junior wide receiver Jacob Jordan, who caught seven passes for 214 yards and a touchdown. Caden Jackson (11 catches, 87 yards) and Clayton Wayland (6 rec, 51 yds, TD) rounded things out. The Dragons offensive line is anchored by mammoth Colorado offensive tackle commit Drew Perez, who is 6-8 and 330 pounds. Follow Southlake Carroll's game here.

