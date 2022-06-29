Colorado sports fans can celebrate now that the Avalanche are the new Stanley Cup champions. The Avs defeated the Predators, Blues, and Oilers to get to the 2022 Stanley Cup Final against back-to-back defending Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. All that hard work paid off, as Colorado bested Tampa Bay four games to two, ending with a 2-1 victory in Game 6. Now, you can get your Colorado Avalanche championship gear here.

The Avalanche had contributions from their entire lineup, from lead goal-scorer Nathan MacKinnon to netminder Darcy Kuemper. Defenseman Cale Makar won the Conn Smythe award for Stanley Cup Final MVP after recording seven points in six Stanley Cup Final games, which included three multi-point contests. At 23 years old, Makar is just the third defenseman his age or younger to win the Conn Smythe. He ended the playoffs with 29 points (8 goals, 21 assists) and a plus-seven rating.

Now that the Avalanche are Stanley Cup champions for the first time in over 20 years, fans are of course on the hunt for the best Colorado Avalanche championship gear.

Fanatics has all the Avalanche championship gear that fans need to commemorate and celebrate the team's third-ever Stanley Cup victory. Here's a look at five of the hottest-selling pieces of Colorado Avalanche championship gear that can get shipped your way soon, all from an officially-licensed NHL partner. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup champions t-shirt

Fanatics

Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup champions hat

Fanatics

Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup champions socks

Fanatics

Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup champions hoodie

Fanatics

Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup champions gift box

Fanatics

Ready to get the hottest Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup champions gear today? Visit Fanatics.com now to see all the must-have gear, all from the official apparel partner of the NHL.