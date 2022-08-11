One of the highlights of last year's MLB season was the Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, which ended with a dramatic walk-off home run by Chicago's Tim Anderson. The 2022 Field of Dreams Game is now in sight, as the Cincinnati Reds will take on the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. ET. Fanatics already has 2022 Field of Dreams jerseys for both the Cubs and Reds available. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Based on "Field of Dreams," the 1989 classic baseball movie featuring Kevin Costner, the Field of Dreams Game 2022 will be played on a baseball diamond in Dyersville, Iowa built in a cornfield that seats approximately 8,000 fans. The players enter the playing field through the surrounding corn stalks in a similar fashion to the movie and will wear vintage uniforms from the early 1900s in this nostalgia-filled event.

It's been a tough year on the diamond for these rebuilding franchises. They enter play on Tuesday with matching 44-64 records and 16 games out of first in the NL Central. But that doesn't do much to diminish the Field of Dreams experience, which is all about the visuals of this astonishing venue. As for the uniforms themselves, both are steeped in tradition.

Chicago's jerseys are based off of the 1929 pennant-winning squad. Joe McCarthy's squad won the National League pennant with a 98-54-4 record. Four starters on that team hit .345 or higher, with Rogers Hornsby leading the way with an eye-popping .380 batting average, 39 home runs and 149 RBIs. The Cubs will sport a classic creme look with navy stripes around the sleeves and running vertical around the collar and down the chest. The "C" logo in red with a navy outline and a navy bear holding a bat will go on the players' left chest.

As for the Reds, they're wearing vertical navy pinstripes with the team's classic logo on the left chest. It's a homage to the 1919 team that went 96-44.

Ready to get the hottest MLB Field of Dreams gear today? Visit Fanatics.com right now to buy the Cubs jersey and buy the Reds jersey, all from the official apparel partner of MLB.