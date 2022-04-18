The Kansas Jayhawks continued their legacy as one of college basketball's most prolific programs this season with a fourth national championship. Bill Self won his second title with an electric comeback over North Carolina, punctuating an unforgettable 2022 NCAA Tournament Final Four in New Orleans. Stars like Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack, Christian Braun and Jalen Wilson will forever be immortalized as Jayhawks greats.

Kansas wasn't ranked as the top NCAA men's basketball team during the season, but won its top prize by the end of it. Victories over Creighton, Providence, Miami and Villanova on KU's run through the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket provided some of the most thrilling moments of March Madness 2022. The Jayhawks posted with 34 wins for the second time in school history and finished the year on an historic 11-game win streak.

