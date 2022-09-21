The Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship when a 78-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun gave them a 3-1 series victory in the WNBA Finals. It was the franchise's first championship in its 25-year history and an incredible roster and coaching staff have quickly become by loved by the Las Vegas fanbase after the franchise moved there in 2018. Longtime San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon led the team to a championship in her first year at the helm and stars like A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young helped the club put together a magical season. Now, you can get Aces WNBA championship gear here.

Hammon was a six-time WNBA all-star and named to the WNBA 25th Anniversary Team last season and after being passed over for NBA head coaching jobs, decided to take over the Aces this season. She led the squad to a 26-10 record in the regular season before leading the franchise to playoff series wins over the Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm before besting the Sun in the 2022 WNBA Finals.

Wilson won her second WNBA MVP award after averaging 19.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting a career-high 50.1 percent from the floor. She also added a new facet to her game, shooting 37.3 percent from the three-point line and knocking down a total of 31 three-pointers after taking just two in the first four seasons of her career and making just one. Plum, Gray and Young all averaged double-figures in scoring as well, giving the Aces a well-balanced and exciting offense that led the league in several categories.

That combination of coaching and an impressive roster helped the team to its first WNBA title and it's clear that the Aces have made a home in Las Vegas after previously playing in Salt Lake City and San Antonio. Now that the confetti has fallen on the 2022 WNBA title, Las Vegas fans are looking for the best Las Vegas Aces championship gear.

