The NCAA Tournament is one of the top American sporting events. There's plenty of thrilling action to watch on the court, but a major part of the popularity is that virtually everybody fills out brackets and competes against family, friends and co-workers. It's going to be a wide-open 2023 NCAA Tournament field with no clear-cut favorite, meaning there are plenty of tough decisions to make when competing in 2023 March Madness pools. Selection Sunday is March 12 and games will tip just two days later with the First Four in Dayton. The action culminates in Houston with the 2023 Final Four, which runs from April 1-3. With the action so close, now is the time to set up your 2023 March Madness pool.

2023 NCAA Tournament Teams To Watch

Now that you know where to play 2023 NCAA Men's Bracket Games, here are several teams to watch as the 2023 NCAA Tournament approaches:

Kansas Jayhawks: The defending champions lost key contributors off the 2021-22 roster, but they have the look of a contender once again. A three-game losing streak in January briefly made them look like a pretender, but the Jayhawks have roared back to win eight of nine. They're in the driver's seat to win the Big 12 regular season title and claim a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Houston Cougars: With two deep runs in the past two NCAA Tournaments, the Houston Cougars are no longer underdogs come March. They've sliced up the AAC again this season with a 15-1 conference record. They also beat Virginia in non-conference play, so the Cougars, a likely No. 1 seed, have a chance to make it to the Final Four in their hometown.

Duke Blue Devils: Jon Scheyer's first team hasn't been the power that his predecessor, Mike Krzyzewski, regularly produced, but the Blue Devils are heating up as the calendar turns to March with four straight wins. They'll likely be seeded somewhere in the No. 6 to No. 8 range, and they'll be a team that could send a highly-seeded squad packing during the first weekend.

