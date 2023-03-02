The NCAA Tournament is almost here. Selection Sunday is set for March 12, with the opening First Four game tipping just two days later. The first and second rounds will play out between March 16 and 19, with the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight coming on the second weekend from March 23 to 26. Then, it narrows to Final Four in Houston, with the semis on April 1 and the national title game on April 3. With the action so close, now is the time to set up your 2023 March Madness pool.

If you're looking for a NCAA Tournament bracket game home, CBS Sports is the optimal place to get set up. Play Bracket Games on the CBS Sports App for free and you could win big prizes. Sign up right here.

There are CBS Sports NCAA Bracket Challenges for the men's and women's tournaments and there's a trip to the 2024 Final Four on the line in both challenges. It's easy to qualify for those epic trips. For the men Men's Challenge, simply click this link, click the "Join Now" button and enter.* Fill out your men's bracket after it is revealed on Sunday, March 12 at 6 p.m. ET, and the winner of the trip to the 2024 Final Four will be chosen from among the entrants.

Anyone who enters both the Men's and Women's CBS Sports Bracket Challenges will also be entered for a chance to win a brand new Nissan ARIYA electric crossover SUV. The men's bracket deadline is scheduled for March 16 at noon ET, while the women's bracket deadline is on March 17 at noon ET.

To be eligible, simply follow the steps above to join the Men's Challenge and then join the Women's Challenge here. All you have to do to be eligible to win the Ariya is join both, even if your brackets get completely busted.

2023 NCAA Tournament Teams To Watch

Now that you know where to play 2023 NCAA Men's Bracket Games, here are some teams to watch as the 2023 NCAA Tournament approaches:

Kansas Jayhawks: The defending champions lost key contributors off the 2021-22 roster, but they have the look of a contender once again. A three-game losing streak in January briefly made them look like a pretender, but the Jayhawks have roared back to win eight of nine. They're in the driver's seat to win the Big 12 regular season title and claim a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Texas A&M Aggies: If you're looking for a potential sleeper, the Aggies are a team to keep an eye on. They bounced back from an uneven non-conference slate to go 13-3 in SEC play. Since Feb. 7, they've knocked off potential NCAA Tournament teams Tennessee, Arkansas, Auburn and Missouri, making the Aggies a team likely to be seeded closer to No. 5 or No. 6 that could make a surprising run.

Oral Roberts: The Golden Eagles pulled off a stunning Cinderella run to the Sweet 16 in 2021. Max Abmas, the star of that team, remains on the roster and he's set to lead another March Madness charge. They are 18-0 in Summit League play. With a NET ranking of No. 44 nationally, they have a shot to get into the NCAA Tournament field even if they were to be upset in their conference tournament. Join the CBS Sports 2023 NCAA Men's Bracket Games here.

How to enter 2023 NCAA Men's Bracket Games

Ready to set up your 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket pools? Join the 2023 NCAA Bracket Games right here for a shot at a trip to the 2024 Final Four. Don't forget to enter the Women's Bracket Games as well for chance to win a new Nissan ARIYA electric crossover SUV.

*No purchase necessary. See rules for details.