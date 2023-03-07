Championship week is already underway for women's college basketball, which means we're in the sprint to Selection Sunday on March 12. Thirty-two automatic bids for 2023 Women's March Madness will be won between now and then, with the rest of the 68-team field consisting of at-large teams. This time of the year is always exciting for diehard and casual college basketball fans. Wherever your fandom falls in that spectrum, you can compete in the CBS Sports Women's Bracket Challenge against family, friends and co-workers. The 2023 NCAA Women's Tournament will begin with the First Four on March 15-16 and conclude with the national championship game on April 2 in Dallas. CBS Sports is offering you the chance to play along with the CBS Sports Women's Bracket Challenge.

There are CBS Sports NCAA Bracket Challenges for the men's and women's tournaments this year and there's a trip to the 2024 Final Four on the line in both challenges.

Anyone who enters both the Men's and Women's CBS Sports Bracket Challenges will also be entered for a chance to win a brand new Nissan ARIYA electric crossover SUV. The men's bracket deadline is scheduled for March 16 at Noon ET, while the women's bracket deadline is on March 17 at Noon ET.

To be eligible, simply follow the steps above to join the Women's Challenge and then join the Men's Challenge here. All you have to do to be eligible to win the Ariya is join both, even if your brackets get completely busted.

2023 Women's NCAA Tournament key dates, info

2023 Women's NCAA Tournament bracket reveal: Sunday, March 12

2023 Women's NCAA Tournament First Four dates: Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16

2023 Women's NCAA Tournament First Round: Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18

2023 Women's NCAA Tournament Final Four: Friday, March 31 (Dallas)

2023 Women's NCAA Tournament National Championship Game: Sunday, April 2 (Dallas)

2023 Women's College Basketball Teams To Watch

South Carolina Gamecocks: The defending national champions went 29-0 in the regular season and Dawn Staley's squad is ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25. They won 24 of those games by double-digits and led the nation in average margin of victory (31.0 points). Zia Cooke averaged 15.5 points per game in her fourth season as a starter while fellow four-year starter Aliyah Boston averaged 13.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.

Indiana Hoosiers: The Hoosiers (26-2) reached a program-best No. 2 ranking this season and operate one of the most efficient offenses in all of college basketball. Indiana is one of two teams in the nation that makes over 50% of its field goal attempts, with senior MacKenzie Holmes the anchor on both ends of the court. The 6-foot-3 forward leads the Big Ten in both field goal percentage and blocks per game, to go along with 22.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per night. After runs to the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight over the last two years, the Hoosiers have everything in place to make the first Final Four in program history.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish: The Fighting Irish went 24-4 during the 2022-23 women's college basketball season and will enter the ACC Tournament as the No. 10 team in the nation. However, they closed out the year with six consecutive wins and also scored a huge non-conference win over UConn this season. Niele Ivey's squad made a Sweet 16 appearance in her second season at the helm and now the Irish look like they could be poised for their first Final Four run since the legendary Muffet McGraw retired.

How to enter the 2023 CBS Sports Women's Bracket Challenge

The contest is completely free to enter and all brackets must be finalized before the noon ET deadline on Friday, March 17. The winner will receive a trip to the 2024 NCAA Women's Final Four in Cleveland.

Players who enter both CBS Sports Bracket Challenges will also be entered automatically for a chance to win a brand new Nissan ARIYA electric crossover SUV.

