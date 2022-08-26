The early weeks of the high school football season offer a great chance to catch a glimpse of the future of college football with high-profile games between powerhouse programs. Top recruits from around the country will go head-to-head in a number of high-profile high school football games today. One of the most star-studded matchups of the season unfolds on Friday night when defending high school national champions and No. 2-ranked Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) visits Las Vegas to take on powerhouse No. 6 Bishop Gorman at 10 p.m. ET.

Mater Dei rolled to a season-opening 42-0 win over West (Salt Lake City). Bishop Gorman also took care of business in its opener, knocking off Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) 42-7. You can follow all the Mater Dei vs. Bishop Gorman action over at MaxPreps.

How to track Mater Dei vs. Bishop Gorman

Mater Dei vs. Bishop Gorman date: Friday, Aug. 26

Mater Dei vs. Bishop Gorman time: 10 p.m. ET

The last time these two programs played was in 2018, when current Alabama quarterback and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young threw for 241 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-0 win. Current Oregon running back Sean Dollars broke off a 55-yard touchdown run and scored two more on his only two receptions in the game, which registered another 125 yards in the victory.

Gorman shouldn't be so easily pushed around this year, as the Gaels are led by USC wide receiver commit Zachariah Branch, a five-star prospect in 247Sports composite rankings. The 18-time state championship program also has two four-star recruits in its secondary, in Georgia commit Justyn Rhett and Oregon commit Kodi Decambra.

Six seniors from last year's team are on Power Five rosters this season, headlined by four-star safety Zion Branch, who signed with cornerback Fabian Ross at USC.

Mater Dei has a few top prospects of its own, starting with senior four-star linebacker Leviticus Su'a, and a junior class loaded with top talent. Four-star 2024 quarterback Elijah Brown is protected by two junior offensive linemen in four-stars Brandon Baker and DeAndre Carter, who are both over 6-4 and weigh-in at a combined 625 pounds.

The Monarchs finished undefeated last season, and though they are reloading a bit this year, there is plenty of talent everywhere on the roster. Keep track of all the action over at MaxPreps.

