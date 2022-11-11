Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) only played two games this season that were decided by a touchdown or less, one of which was against JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) on September 30. On Friday night, the teams meet again in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Football Division I Playoffs. The Monarchs are the top-ranked team in the MaxPreps national high school football rankings, and won a state championship in last year's CIF Open Division.

Kickoff from the Santa Ana Bowl is set for 10 p.m. ET. JSerra hasn't defeated Mater Dei since the 2015 season, when they won 35-28. Find out more about this matchup and follow it at MaxPreps here.

What you need to know about Mater Dei

In Mater Dei's win against JSerra Catholic earlier this season, sophomore wide receiver Marcus Harris had a breakout game when he turned three catches into 105 yards and two touchdowns. He represented almost half of the passing output from junior quarterback Elijah Brown, who finished the game with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Jordan Onovughe had a strong performance and finished with five catches for 90 yards.

By the end of the regular season, Brown completed 70.4% of his passes for 2,214 yards, 25 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Brown is a four-star quarterback in the 247Sports 2024 national recruiting rankings. The Monarchs have an incredible junior class, with six other four-star prospects, including offensive linemen Brandon Baker and DeAndre Carter, as well as cornerbacks Zabien Brown and Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins. Follow Mater Dei's game here.

What you need to know about JSerra Catholic

JSerra kept things close against Mater Dei in their earlier game despite not having any big-time performances from any one player. Sophomore running back George Perez finished with 47 yards on 21 carries and finished with the most non-passing yards for the Lions. Junior quarterback Zander Singh completed 11 passes for 101 yards and scored his team's only touchdown on a 1-yard run.

Perez finished the regular season with 727 yards and seven touchdowns and had three 100-yard performances. Wide receiver Josh Jornadal is the top pass-catcher on the team, with 212 yards and is the only player on this year's team that holds a Division I football offer, to Navy. Defensively, Luke Webb has been the Lions' top player and finished the regular season with eight sacks, but will have his work cut out for himself against Baker and Carter. Follow JSerra's game here.

