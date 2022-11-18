Mater Dei's (Santa Ana, Calif.) quest to send longtime head coach Bruce Rollinson off with a final state -- and possibly national -- championship continues on Friday against Los Alamitos. The Monarchs are the top-ranked team in the MaxPreps national high school football rankings, but the Griffins are no pushover, and rank No. 24 in the country. Friday's CIF Southern Section Football Playoff game between the two will be the first time they've played in recent history, and the winner will move on to a state championship appearance on Nov. 25.

Kickoff from the Santa Ana Bowl is set for 10 p.m. ET. Mater Dei hasn't lost a game since its 2019 state championship appearance against St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). Find out more about this matchup and follow it at MaxPreps here.

What you need to know about Mater Dei

Mater Dei won its last game against JSerra Catholic last Friday, 54-14. Sophomore running back Jordon Davison stole the show for the Monarchs, with 158 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries. Mater Dei also got rushing touchdowns from three other players in Ajon Bryant, Elijah Brown and Kai Remigio, who all combined for another 105 rushing yards.

Brown, the team's junior quarterback, only needed to throw 18 passes last week, and finished with 145 passing yards with two touchdowns. The 2024 prospect is a composite four-star in the 247Sports football recruiting rankings, and has completed 69.6% of his passes for 2,359 yards, 27 touchdowns with just three interceptions in all games. Defensively, Los Alamitos needs to be on the lookout for sophomore linebacker Nasir Wyatt, who had two sacks against JSerra, and has 13 for the year. Follow Mater Dei's game here.

What you need to know about Los Alamitos

After finishing the regular season with an emphatic 68-0 win against Fountain Valley on October 27, Los Alamitos won a thrilling game last week against Long Beach Poly, 52-42. Running back Damian Henderson had the game of his life when it mattered most, and ran for 237 yards and four touchdowns in the win. The Griffins' top receiver, Makai Lemon was a key player in the game with 15 receptions and two touchdowns.

Lemon is a four-star athlete committed to play for nearby USC after this season. He'll be joined by quarterback Malachi Nelson, who is a five-star recruit and the No. 3 overall player in the country per 247Sports.com's 2023 football recruiting rankings. Henderson is currently listed as a three-star prospect, and is committed to Colorado State, but if he can take over the game against Mater Dei like he did last week, he could see his stock improve. Follow Los Alamitos' game here.

